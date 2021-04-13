What is the 'Lab on Wheels' programme by Delhi Technological University?

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated Delhi Technological University's 'Lab on Wheels' programme on 6 April 2021. Launched under the DTU's 'Education Reaches You' initiative, the programme will be taken forward by the university students who will be travelling on a bus across Delhi to teach underprivileged and government school students.

Proud of our @dtu_delhi team for launching "Lab on wheels" to spread digital literacy to rural & remote areas of Delhi that lack access to technology.



Congratulations to DTU team for thinking out of the box to help their community. India needs more innovators like you! pic.twitter.com/0GJJqZ6BpM — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 6, 2021

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "DTU's 'Lab on Wheels' programme will also add joy in learning for our students studying in Delhi government schools. It will act as an information and guidance cell for our students."

He further added, "I wholeheartedly appreciate the volunteers of DTU, who, under the 'Extension and Field Outreach Programme', will help 44 lakh Delhi government school students to find their own path, to think, and realise their dreams."

What is 'Lab on Wheels'?

'Lab on Wheels' is a revolutionary programme launched by Delhi Technological University (DTU) to impart knowledge in the fields of Mathematics and Science to the students who belong to underprivileged families. It is launched to awaken the interest of such students in these subjects while they pursue their higher education. The programme will mutually benefit both the underprivileged students as well as DTU, in cases where any of these students decide to take admission in DTU to pursue higher education.

The bus will be equipped with 16 computers, 2 televisions, one 3D printer, one laptop, one printer and cameras. The 'Lab on Wheels' will be fully air-conditioned and will have facilities such as Wi-Fi, and 100% power backup.

Hon’ble Dy CM and Minister of Education, Govt of Delhi, Shri Manish Sisodia inaugurated the "Lab on Wheels" bus at Delhi Technological University. He also inaugurated the newly constructed class room complex “Pragya Bhavan” and the new building of Department of Design at DTU. pic.twitter.com/OkMisst8kq — Delhi Technological University (Official) (@dtu_delhi) April 6, 2021

'Lab on Wheels' programme

The said programme will initially target 12 schools and will be in three shifts of three hours each-- 8 am to 11 am, 11 am to 2 pm, and 2 pm to 5 pm. One school will be visited once a week and continuously for eight weeks. Each shift will have two volunteers for 16 students if it is a computer lab and 25 students if it is a regular classroom teaching. After a period of 8 weeks, 12 new schools will be selected. If the initiative is successful, the university may increase the number of buses too.

Apart from the focus on Mathematics and Science, the university will also focus on basic computer training, regular classwork for class 10th and class 12th students, and 3D printing training.

As per Associate Dean (Outreach Extension & Activities) Amit Shrivastava of Delhi Technological University, "At our end, we were completely prepared to begin right after the inauguration, but there has been apprehension from schools due to the rising Covid-19 cases. As of now, we are unsure when we can begin. But we will be following all safety precautions; Covid protocol by the Government of India will be strictly adhered to once we start operations."

