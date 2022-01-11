Lal Bahadur Shastri 56th Death Anniversary 2022: 20 Inspirational quotes and slogans by 2nd Prime Minister of India

Lal Bahadur Shastri 56th Death Anniversary 2022: The second Prime Minister of our Country died of a heart attack on 11 January 1966 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. He came to be known as a man of great integrity and competence. He was greatly influenced by the political teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. He had once proclaimed, "Hard work is equal to prayer".

He was born on 2 October 1904 at Mughalsarai, seven miles from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. His father died when Lal Bahadur Shastri was a year and a half old. His father was a school teacher. He grew up in poverty and under British rule. At the age of 16, he joined the Non-Cooperation Movement against Britishers. His slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' during the 1965 war boosted the morale and determination of the soldiers and also farmers' scarcity of food and resources.

On the death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, let us take a look at some inspiring quotes and slogans by our second Prime Minister.

Lal Bahadur Shastri 56th Death Anniversary: 20 Inspirational Quotes by our second Prime Minister

1. "We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in the war."

2. "Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation."

3. "We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country."

4. "We cannot afford to spend millions and millions over nuclear arms when there is poverty and unemployment all around us."

5. "True democracy or the swaraj of the masses can never come through untruthful and violent means."

6. "The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong."

7. "We all have to work in our respective spheres with the same dedication, the same zeal and the same determination which inspired and motivated the warrior on the battle front. And this has to be shown not by mere words, but by actual deeds."

8. "The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals."

9. "Success in science and scientific work come not through the provision of unlimited or big resources, but in the wise and careful selection of problems and objectives. Above all, what is required is hard sustained work and dedication."

10. "India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable."

11. " The rule of law should be respected so that the basic structure of our democracy is maintained and further strengthened."

12. "We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to better, fuller, and richer life."

13. "There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go."

14. "We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference."

15. "Those who govern must see how the people react to administration. Ultimately, the people are the final arbiters."

16. "No doubt we have to have bigger projects, bigger industries, basic industries, but it is a matter of the highest importance that we look to the common man, the weakest element in the society."

17. "We have to surmount the difficulties that face us and work steadfastly for the happiness and prosperity of our country."

18. "We are a very big and vast Government, and naturally, every ministry is becoming bigger and bigger. It becomes, therefore, essential that there should be proper coordination."

19. "There has no doubt to be fundamental research in science, but applied research is equally important for new improvements and changes in our techniques."

20. "Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity which runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity."

