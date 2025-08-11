In the human body, all the parts of human play an important role in living a good and healthy life. But all organs have their own and different role, and each organ is categorised for its role. So, do you often realise which is the largest gland in the human body?

Among all the organs in our body, the liver holds a special place—not only because of its size but also due to the many critical roles it plays. The liver is located on the right side of the abdomen, just beneath the ribs.

The liver is a reddish-brown, spongy organ roughly the size of a football. In an average adult, it weighs about three pounds, making it the largest internal organ and the biggest gland in the human body.

In this article, let’s explore in detail the largest gland in the human body, which is none of the Kidney only.