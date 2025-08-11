In the human body, all the parts of human play an important role in living a good and healthy life. But all organs have their own and different role, and each organ is categorised for its role. So, do you often realise which is the largest gland in the human body?
Among all the organs in our body, the liver holds a special place—not only because of its size but also due to the many critical roles it plays. The liver is located on the right side of the abdomen, just beneath the ribs.
The liver is a reddish-brown, spongy organ roughly the size of a football. In an average adult, it weighs about three pounds, making it the largest internal organ and the biggest gland in the human body.
In this article, let’s explore in detail the largest gland in the human body, which is none of the Kidney only.
Which is the largest gland in the human body?
The liver is the largest gland in the human body. Liver is doing its functions as both an exocrine gland by producing bile for digestion, and it also acts as an endocrine gland by releasing important proteins and hormones into the blood. The liver also helps in detoxifying harmful substances by aiding metabolism and maintaining body balance.
Why is the Liver Called a Gland?
The liver is often described as both an organ and a gland. The liver, which is an internal part of the human body, is also known as a gland because it produces important substances that the body needs to function properly. Specifically, it acts as an exocrine gland by secreting bile, which is a fluid that is essential for digesting fats, directly into the intestines. At the same time, it also has to perform the endocrine functions, which help in filtering the blood.
Source: hopkinsmedicine
What are the functions of the Liver?
The liver is considered a powerhouse of metabolic activity in human body, which carries out hundreds of tasks every day to keep us healthy. Some of its most vital functions include:
|
Function
|
Description
|
Toxin Removal
|
It helps in filtering harmful substances from the blood
|
Breakdown of Old Blood Cells
|
It recycles the components from old red blood cells
|
Bile Production
|
The liver also produces bile to help digest fats
|
Nutrient Metabolism
|
It acts as a powerhouse for activity and helps in the processes the proteins, carbohydrates, and fats for energy
|
Blood Clotting
|
It produces proteins necessary for blood coagulation
|
Blood Volume Regulation
|
It also maintains proper blood volume in the body
|
Storage of Energy and Vitamins
|
The liver also stores glycogen and vitamins for later use
What is the structure of the Liver?
The liver is divided mainly into two parts: a larger right lobe and a smaller left lobe. These lobes contain numerous blood vessels through which blood flows. As blood passes through the liver, toxins and waste products are filtered out and eventually expelled from the body through urine and faeces.
Inside the lobes are thousands of tiny units called lobules. These lobules connect to a network of bile ducts, small tubes that transport bile from the liver to the small intestine, where it aids digestion.
Protecting Your Liver
Since the liver plays so many crucial roles, maintaining its health is vital. Certain diseases, poor diet, excessive alcohol consumption, and other lifestyle factors can damage this organ. Fortunately, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoiding harmful substances can go a long way in keeping the liver healthy.
