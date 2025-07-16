Largest Producer of Apricots: Turkey is the largest producer of apricots in the world. The country is globally renowned for its high-quality sun-dried apricots, especially those grown in the Malatya region. With ideal climatic conditions and fertile soils, Turkey dominates the international apricot market in both fresh and dried forms. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Apricots in the World? Turkey plays a central role in global apricot production. The Malatya province alone contributes a significant portion of the country’s total yield, earning it the nickname “Apricot Capital of the World”. Turkish apricots are known for their bright orange colour, soft texture, and rich sweetness, making them a staple in international export markets. How Many Apricots Does Turkey Produce? Turkey produces more than 800,000 metric tonnes of apricots annually. A large percentage of this is dried and exported, while the rest is consumed domestically. Turkish dried apricots are especially popular in Europe, North America, and the Middle East due to their long shelf life and intense flavour.

Top 5 Apricot Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (Metric Tonnes) 1 Turkey 800,000+ 2 Uzbekistan 500,000+ 3 Iran 350,000+ 4 Algeria 250,000+ 5 Italy 200,000+

Note: Data compiled from FAO and World Population Review (2023–2024) 1.Turkey Turkey is the undisputed global leader in apricot production. The Malatya apricot has a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, and over 90% of the country’s dried apricots come from this region. Turkish farmers use traditional sun-drying techniques, and the country exports apricots to more than 100 countries. 2.Uzbekistan Uzbekistan ranks second in apricot production, particularly in the Samarkand and Ferghana regions. The country focuses on both fresh and dried apricot exports and has increased output in recent years through government-backed agricultural reforms.

3.Iran Iran is known for its diverse apricot varieties, many of which are grown in mountainous regions. Apricots play a key role in Persian cuisine and are also processed into jams, juices, and dried snacks for export. 4.Algeria Algeria’s apricot production is concentrated in its northern provinces. The country produces large quantities of apricots during spring and early summer and supplies both domestic markets and neighboring countries in North Africa. 5.Italy Italy leads apricot production in Europe, with major growing areas in Campania, Emilia-Romagna, and Sicily. Italian apricots are often used in pastries, preserves, and gelato, and the country is known for producing premium quality fruit for local consumption and export. Which Other Countries Grow Apricots? Other apricot-growing countries include Pakistan, France, Morocco, Egypt, and China. These nations contribute smaller volumes but often focus on niche varieties and export-specific cultivation, especially for organic and gourmet markets.