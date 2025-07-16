Largest Producer of Cumin Seeds: India is the largest producer of cumin seeds in the world. The spice is a staple in Indian cuisine and is also a major export product. India’s dry and arid climate is ideal for cumin cultivation, and the country dominates both the global production and export markets. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Cumin Seeds in the World? India leads the world in cumin seed production, with major cultivation in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat. These regions provide the hot and dry conditions that cumin requires. Indian cumin is known for its intense aroma, strong flavour, and high oil content, making it preferred globally for culinary and medicinal uses. How Much Cumin Does India Produce? India produces over 900,000 metric tonnes of cumin seeds annually, representing more than 70% of the world’s total cumin output. The country also exports a large portion to countries like the U.S., UAE, Bangladesh, and the UK, where cumin is widely used in spice blends, snacks, and sauces.

Top 5 Cumin Seed Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (Metric Tonnes) 1 India 900,000+ 2 Syria 40,000+ 3 Turkey 35,000+ 4 Iran 25,000+ 5 China 10,000+ Note: Data compiled from FAO and World Population Review (2023–2024) 1. India India dominates cumin seed production globally. Rajasthan and Gujarat contribute over 90% of the country’s cumin, grown in well-drained sandy loam soils. Indian cumin is exported both whole and in powdered form and plays a key role in Indian, Middle Eastern, and Mexican cuisines.

2. Syria Syria is the second-largest producer of cumin, especially in its arid northern regions. Despite regional instability, cumin remains a valuable cash crop. Syrian cumin is aromatic and slightly sweeter in flavor, used in Levantine spice mixes like za’atar.



3. Turkey Turkey produces significant amounts of cumin in provinces like Konya and Gaziantep. Turkish cumin is known for its high essential oil content and is used extensively in Turkish and Mediterranean dishes. The country also exports to Europe and North Africa.

4. Iran Iran cultivates cumin in dry provinces such as Khorasan and Fars. Iranian cumin has a distinct earthy flavor and is used in traditional Persian stews, rice dishes, and herbal medicine. It’s gaining popularity in health-conscious global markets.

5. China China grows cumin mainly in the Xinjiang region. Chinese cumin is used in local Uyghur cuisine, especially in lamb dishes and barbecue. While domestic consumption is high, some cumin is exported to Southeast Asia and Russia. Which Other Countries Grow Cumin Seeds? Other cumin-producing nations include Egypt, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Morocco. Though their output is smaller, many focus on organic and heritage varieties that appeal to niche markets in Europe and North America.