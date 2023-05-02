Latest Geoffrey Hinton Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth, Income

The amalgamation of cognitive psychology and computer science is an outstanding combination, especially in the era of artificial intelligence that we live in, and Geoffrey Hinton has made several contributions to making such an amalgamation possible. Known as the "Godfather of Deep Learning" Geoffrey Hinton is a British- Canadian cognitive psychologist and computer scientist. His best works include his contributions to neural networks. He is known for creating the backpropagation algorithm along with the development of the very first deep learning model, called the "Deep Learning Network."

Geoffrey Hinton: Early Life:

The man was born in the year 1947, in London, England. He earned his Bachelor's degree in the field of Psychology from the University of Edinburgh in the year 1969. Later, he earned his Ph.D. from the University of Sussex in the year 1978, in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Post the completion of his Ph.D., the man worked as a researcher at the University of Sussex.

Geoffrey Hinton: Career

After earning his Ph.D. from the University of Sussex in the field of Artificial Intelligence in the year 1978, he started working at the same university. Post a period of struggle in finding funding in Britain, the man moved to the University of California in San Diego, CA, US. Later, the man also worked at Carnegie Mellon University. Geoffrey Hinton became the founding director of the Gatsby Charitable Foundation, Computational Neuroscience Unit, at the prestigious University College London. During the time the man served as a professor at Carnegie Mellon University from the year 1982 to 1987, the man also contributed with Ronald J. Williams and David E. Rumelhart in the application of backpropagation algorithms to multilayer neural networks.

During the very same time frame, Hinton also co-invented Boltzmann machines with Terry Sejnowski and David Ackley. Moreover, he also became a part of the neural network research with time delay, mixtures of experts, distributed representations, and Product of Experts. All of these contributions strengthened the industry and fostered the study of neural networks and Deep Learning.

Not to forget, the man is also a co-inventor of the "AlexNet" deep learning model. The model won the ImageNet Large Scale Visual Recognition Challenge in the year 2012 and brought forward a revolution in the world of computer vision. The model played an important role in bringing forward deep learning to the public. AlexNet is credited with bringing forward a Deep Learning Revolution.

Geoffrey Hinton: Net Worth

Geoffrey Hinton's net worth is estimated to be somewhere between around 5 to 10 million.

