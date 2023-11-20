Legends League Cricket 2023: LLC Schedule, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live Match

The resounding success of its inaugural season in 2022 has paved the way for the triumphant return of Legends League Cricket in its second instalment. Embarking on a journey from November 18 to December 9, 2023, this season promises an exhilarating display of cricket prowess, with matches unfolding at diverse venues in Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat, and Visakhapatnam. The league stage battles, unfolding from November 18 to December 4, will set the tone for the upcoming clashes. Mark your calendars for the riveting Qualifier 1 on December 5, the high-stakes Eliminator on December 6, and the eagerly anticipated Qualifier 2 on December 7. The grand crescendo of the tournament will reach its pinnacle on December 9, 2023.

Indian Capitals, reigning champions from the 2022 edition, brace themselves to defend their title in a tournament that has expanded to accommodate six formidable teams. This expansion elevates the match count to an impressive 19, showcasing the heightened competitiveness of the league. With over 120 players hailing from 16 different countries, Legends League Cricket 2023 pledges a captivating and diverse exhibition of cricket talent.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Schedule The evening showdowns kick off at 7:00 PM IST, while the afternoon skirmishes commence at 3:00 PM IST. Noteworthy is the absence of a match on November 19, graciously yielding to the clash of titans in the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia. Intriguingly, some league players will lend their expertise to the IND vs AUS WC 2023 final through commentary, adding an extra layer of excitement to this cricketing extravaganza. Here is the full schedule: Date Match Venue Time November 18, 2023 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Ranchi 7 PM (IST) November 20, 2023 Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants Ranchi 7 PM (IST) November 21, 2023 Urbanizers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars Ranchi 7 PM (IST) November 22, 2023 Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Ranchi 7 PM (IST) November 23, 2023 India Capitals vs Urbanizers Hyderabad Ranchi 3 PM (IST) November 24, 2023 Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers Dehradun 7 PM (IST) November 25, 2023 India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars Dehradun 7 PM (IST) November 26, 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Urbanizers Hyderabad Dehradun 7 PM (IST) November 27, 2023 Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars Jammu 7 PM (IST) November 29, 2023 Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars Jammu 7 PM (IST) November 30, 2023 India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Jammu 7 PM (IST) December 1, 2023 Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanizers Hyderabad Jammu 3 PM (IST) December 2, 2023 India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Visakhapatnam 7 PM (IST) December 3, 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars Visakhapatnam 3 PM (IST) December 4, 2023 Manipal Tigers vs Urbanizers Hyderabad Visakhapatnam 7 PM (IST) Knockout Stage December 5, 2023 Qualifier 1 Surat 7:00 PM December 6, 2023 Eliminator Surat 7:00 PM December 7, 2023 Qualifier 2 Surat 7:00 PM December 9, 2023 Final Surat 7:00 PM

Legends League Cricket 2023 Teams and Players Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the Legends League Cricket: India Capitals

Bharat Chipli, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hashim Amla, Kevin Pietersen, Kirk Edwards, Ricardo Powell, Yalaka Gnaneswara Rao, Ben Dunk (Wk), Morne van Wyk, Ashley Nurse, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, K P Appanna, Munaf Patel, Pravin Tambe, Rusty Theron, Hamish Bennett Gujarat Giants