Legends League Cricket 2023: LLC Schedule, Teams, Where and How to Watch Live Match

The resounding success of its inaugural season in 2022 has paved the way for the triumphant return of Legends League Cricket in its second instalment. Embarking on a journey from November 18 to December 9, 2023, this season promises an exhilarating display of cricket prowess, with matches unfolding at diverse venues in Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat, and Visakhapatnam.
The league stage battles, unfolding from November 18 to December 4, will set the tone for the upcoming clashes. Mark your calendars for the riveting Qualifier 1 on December 5, the high-stakes Eliminator on December 6, and the eagerly anticipated Qualifier 2 on December 7. The grand crescendo of the tournament will reach its pinnacle on December 9, 2023.
Indian Capitals, reigning champions from the 2022 edition, brace themselves to defend their title in a tournament that has expanded to accommodate six formidable teams. This expansion elevates the match count to an impressive 19, showcasing the heightened competitiveness of the league. With over 120 players hailing from 16 different countries, Legends League Cricket 2023 pledges a captivating and diverse exhibition of cricket talent.
Legends League Cricket 2023 Schedule
The evening showdowns kick off at 7:00 PM IST, while the afternoon skirmishes commence at 3:00 PM IST. Noteworthy is the absence of a match on November 19, graciously yielding to the clash of titans in the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia. Intriguingly, some league players will lend their expertise to the IND vs AUS WC 2023 final through commentary, adding an extra layer of excitement to this cricketing extravaganza. Here is the full schedule:
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
Time
|
November 18, 2023
|
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings
|
Ranchi
|
7 PM (IST)
|
November 20, 2023
|
Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants
|
Ranchi
|
7 PM (IST)
|
November 21, 2023
|
Urbanizers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars
|
Ranchi
|
7 PM (IST)
|
November 22, 2023
|
Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants
|
Ranchi
|
7 PM (IST)
|
November 23, 2023
|
India Capitals vs Urbanizers Hyderabad
|
Ranchi
|
3 PM (IST)
|
November 24, 2023
|
Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers
|
Dehradun
|
7 PM (IST)
|
November 25, 2023
|
India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars
|
Dehradun
|
7 PM (IST)
|
November 26, 2023
|
Gujarat Giants vs Urbanizers Hyderabad
|
Dehradun
|
7 PM (IST)
|
November 27, 2023
|
Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars
|
Jammu
|
7 PM (IST)
|
November 29, 2023
|
Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars
|
Jammu
|
7 PM (IST)
|
November 30, 2023
|
India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
|
Jammu
|
7 PM (IST)
|
December 1, 2023
|
Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanizers Hyderabad
|
Jammu
|
3 PM (IST)
|
December 2, 2023
|
India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers
|
Visakhapatnam
|
7 PM (IST)
|
December 3, 2023
|
Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars
|
Visakhapatnam
|
3 PM (IST)
|
December 4, 2023
|
Manipal Tigers vs Urbanizers Hyderabad
|
Visakhapatnam
|
7 PM (IST)
|
Knockout Stage
|
December 5, 2023
|
Qualifier 1
|
Surat
|
7:00 PM
|
December 6, 2023
|
Eliminator
|
Surat
|
7:00 PM
|
December 7, 2023
|
Qualifier 2
|
Surat
|
7:00 PM
|
December 9, 2023
|
Final
|
Surat
|
7:00 PM
Legends League Cricket 2023 Teams and Players
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the Legends League Cricket:
India Capitals
Bharat Chipli, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hashim Amla, Kevin Pietersen, Kirk Edwards, Ricardo Powell, Yalaka Gnaneswara Rao, Ben Dunk (Wk), Morne van Wyk, Ashley Nurse, Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Ishwar Pandey, K P Appanna, Munaf Patel, Pravin Tambe, Rusty Theron, Hamish Bennett
Gujarat Giants
Jacques Kallis, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Chirag Khurana, Elton Chigumbura, Kevin O’Brien, Seekkuge Prasanna, Parthiv Patel (c), Ben Laughlin, Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Sarabjit Ladda, Sreesanth, Sulieman Benn, Dhruv Raval, Rajat Bhatia
Bhilwara Kings
Lendl Simmons, Solomon Mire, Chris Barnwell, Iqbal Abdulla, Irfan Pathan (c), Jesal Karia, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Yusuf Pathan, Pinal Shah, Anureet Singh, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Sidebottom, Tim Murtagh, Anand Rajan, Robin Bisht
Manipal Tigers
Amitoze Singh, Hamilton Masakadza, Kyle Coetzer, Mohammad Kaif, Subramaniam Badrinath, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Thisara Perera, Chadwick Walton, Robin Uthappa, Harbhajan Singh (c), Imran Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parvinder Awana, Praveen Gupta, Praveen Kumar, Yogesh Takawale, Angelo Perera, Jade Dernbach, Pankaj Singh
Southern SuperStars
Aaron Finch (c), Andre McCarthy, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ross Taylor, Tanmay Srivastava, Upul Tharanga, Bipul Sharma, Farveez Maharoof, Jesse Ryder, Johan Botha, Manvinder Bisla, Shreevats Goswami, Abdur Razzak, Amila Aponso, Ashok Dinda, Pankaj Rao, Suranga Lakmal, Pawn Negi
Urban Risers Hyderabad
Asghar Afghan, Martin Guptill, Peter Trego, Suresh Raina (c), Tirumalasetti Suman, Dwayne Smith, Stuart Binny, Yogesh Nagar, Amit Paunikar, Chamara Kapugedera, Chris Mpofu, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Morne Morkel, Pawan Suyal, Pragyan Ojha, Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best, Gurkreeat Mann, Shadab Jakati, Shiva Kant Shukla.
Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming Channel and App
Witness the action-packed Legends League Cricket 2023 through both telecast and live-streaming avenues. The cricketing spectacle kicks off at 6:30 pm local time, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the riveting contests.
For television enthusiasts, tune in to the Star Sports Network, broadcasting on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports First. Immerse yourself in the thrill of the game through these premier channels, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience.
Alternatively, embrace the digital era with live-streaming options available on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode. Stay connected to the adrenaline-pumping matches wherever you are, as these platforms bring the Legends League Cricket 2023 directly to your screens. Whether through traditional television or cutting-edge online streaming, the choice is yours to savour every moment of this cricketing extravaganza.