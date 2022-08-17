LGM-30G Minuteman III Inter Continental Ballistic Missile - All you need to know

LGM-30G Minuteman III: The Minuteman III missile also known as LGM-30G Minuteman III is a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile or ICBM that is currently in service with the US Air Force.

It is the only land-based ICBM in the US that is actively in service.

It represents the nuclear triad of the US which comprises Trident Submarine Launched Ballistic missiles or SLBM and nuclear-capable strategic bombers for water and air-based nuclear launch capability.

Minuteman III ICBM - Overview

Name Minuteman III or LGM-30G Minuteman III Type Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) In Service Since 1970 Manufactured by Boeing Price $7,000,000 per unit Possessed by USA Speed 28200 km/hr or Mach 23 Range 14000 km Mass 36,030 kg or 79,432 lb Length 59.9 ft Diameter 5ft 6-inch Warheads W-78 and W-87 (Active), W-62 (Inactive) Launch Platform Missile Silo

Minuteman III Development History

Minuteman III was inducted into the force in the 1970s and was the first ICBM to have the capability of being equipped with multiple independently targeted reentry vehicles or MIRV’s.

The Minuteman series previously consisted of Minuteman I and Minuteman II ICBM which were later replaced by the Minuteman III model.

The initial warhead mounted on the Minuteman III was of class W62, each carrying a 170-kiloton thermonuclear warhead.

The current active warheads on Minuteman III are W-78 and W-87.

As of 2021, there were 400 Minuteman III missiles in active service and are located in the air force bases of Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana

LGM-30G Minuteman III Naming System

There is a specific naming system for the missiles, and here we will help you understand the naming system for LGM-30G Minuteman III.

L - Silo launched

G - Surface Attack

M - Guided Missile

30 - The series of Minuteman missiles

G - The current version, i.e. Minuteman III

Latest News on Minuteman III Missile

The US has tested the nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Santa Barbara County, California on Tuesday at 12:49 pm, PT to demonstrate the readiness of the Minuteman III weapon system and nuclear force of the United States.

The missile that was tested was unarmed and covered a distance of 6759 km to reach Marshall Islands' Kwajalein Atoll.

The test was scheduled to be conducted earlier but was delayed due to the escalating situation with China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on 2nd August 2022.

