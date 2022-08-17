LGM-30G Minuteman III Inter Continental Ballistic Missile - All you need to know

LGM-30G Minuteman III: The Minuteman III missile also known as LGM-30G Minuteman III is a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile or ICBM that is currently in service with the US Air Force.

It is the only land-based ICBM in the US that is actively in service.

It represents the nuclear triad of the US which comprises Trident Submarine Launched Ballistic missiles or SLBM and nuclear-capable strategic bombers for water and air-based nuclear launch capability.

Minuteman III ICBM - Overview

Name

Minuteman III or LGM-30G Minuteman III

Type

Inter Continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)

In Service

Since 1970

Manufactured by

Boeing

Price

$7,000,000 per unit

Possessed by 

USA

Speed

28200 km/hr or Mach 23

Range

14000 km

Mass

36,030 kg or 79,432 lb

Length

59.9 ft

Diameter

5ft 6-inch

Warheads

W-78 and W-87 (Active), W-62 (Inactive)

Launch Platform

Missile Silo

 

Minuteman III Development History

Minuteman III was inducted into the force in the 1970s and was the first ICBM to have the capability of being equipped with multiple independently targeted reentry vehicles or MIRV’s.

The Minuteman series previously consisted of Minuteman I and Minuteman II ICBM which were later replaced by the Minuteman III model.

The initial warhead mounted on the Minuteman III was of class W62, each carrying a 170-kiloton thermonuclear warhead.

The current active warheads on Minuteman III are W-78 and W-87.

As of 2021, there were 400 Minuteman III missiles in active service and are located in the air force bases of Wyoming, North Dakota and Montana

LGM-30G Minuteman III Naming System

There is a specific naming system for the missiles, and here we will help you understand the naming system for LGM-30G Minuteman III.

L -  Silo launched

G - Surface Attack

M - Guided Missile

30 - The series of Minuteman missiles

G - The current version, i.e. Minuteman III

Latest News on Minuteman III Missile

The US has tested the nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Santa Barbara County, California on Tuesday at 12:49 pm, PT to demonstrate the readiness of the Minuteman III weapon system and nuclear force of the United States.

The missile that was tested was unarmed and covered a distance of 6759 km to reach Marshall Islands' Kwajalein Atoll.

The test was scheduled to be conducted earlier but was delayed due to the escalating situation with China over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on 2nd August 2022.

FAQ

What type of missile is Minuteman III?

Minuteman III is a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile currently in service with US Air Force.

When did US test the nuclear-capable Minuteman III missile?

The US tested the nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM on 16th August 2022.

What is the maximum speed of Minuteman III?

The Minuteman III has a maximum speed of 28200km/hr
