List of all Schedules in the Constitution of India
Currently, the constitution of India has 12 schedules which were 8 originally. The First Amendment Act added the 9th schedule in the constitution. The Sixth Schedule of the constitution is related to Provisions for the administration of Tribal Area in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, and Ladakh.
The 35th constitutional Amendment Act added the 10th schedule in the constitution in 1974 regarding the “associate Status” of the Sikkim. Later 36th amendment act admitted Sikkim as state of India. A New 10th schedule was added by the 52nd amendment act 1985 in context with the “Anti-Defection” Law.
Followings are the schedules in Constitution of India
First Schedule
List of States & Union Territories
Second Schedule
Contains provisions as to the President, Governor, Speaker, Deputy Speaker of the House of the people, chairman and deputy chairman of the council of states and the speaker of the legislative assembly and chairman and deputy chairman of the legislative council of a state, Salary of President, Governors, Chief Judges, Judges of High Court and Supreme court, Comptroller and Auditor General
Third Schedule
Forms of Oaths and affirmations
Fourth Schedule
Allocate seats for each state of India in Rajya Sabha
Fifth Schedule
Administration and control of scheduled areas and tribes
Sixth Schedule
Provisions for the administration of Tribal Area in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Ladakh.
Seventh Schedule
Gives allocation of powers and functions between Union & States. It contains 3 lists
Union List (For central Govt) 97 Subjects.
States List (Powers of State Govt) 66 subjects
Concurrent List (Both Union & States) 47 subjects.
Eighth Schedule
List of 22 languages of India recognized by Constitution
1. Assamese
2. Bengali
3. Gujarati
4. Hindi
5. Kannada
6. Kashmiri
7. Manipuri
8. Malayalam
9. Konkani
10. Marathi
11. Nepali
12. Oriya
13. Punjabi
14. Sanskrit
15. Sindhi
16. Tamil
17. Telugu
18. Urdu
19. Santhali
20. Bodo
21. Maithili
22. Dogri
Sindhi was added in 1967 by 21 Amendment
Konkani, Manipuri ad Nepali were added in 1992 by 71 amendment Santhali, Maithili, Bodo and Dogri were added in 2003 by 92 amendment
Ninth Schedule
Added by the first amendment in 1951. Contains acts & orders related to land tenure, land tax, railways, industries.{Right of property, not a fundamental right now}
Tenth Schedule
Added by 52nd amendment in 1985. Contains provisions of disqualification of grounds of defection
Eleventh Schedule
By 73rd amendment in 1992. It contains provisions of Panchayati Raj.
Twelfth Schedule
By 74th amendment in 1992. It contains provisions of Municipal Corporation.
The Ninth Schedule of the Constitution is beyond judicial review. It means even the Supreme Court is not entitled to strike down any subject put in this schedule.
The Ninth Schedule of the constitution has a list of central and state laws that cannot be challenged in courts. Some Political Parties are demanding that reservation should be put in the ninth schedule. Currently, 284 such laws are shielded from judicial review.
