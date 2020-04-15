List of all Schedules in the Constitution of India

The 35th constitutional Amendment Act added the 10th schedule in the constitution in 1974 regarding the “associate Status” of the Sikkim. Later 36th amendment act admitted Sikkim as state of India. A New 10th schedule was added by the 52nd amendment act 1985 in context with the “Anti-Defection” Law.

Followings are the schedules in Constitution of India

First Schedule List of States & Union Territories Second Schedule Contains provisions as to the President, Governor, Speaker, Deputy Speaker of the House of the people, chairman and deputy chairman of the council of states and the speaker of the legislative assembly and chairman and deputy chairman of the legislative council of a state, Salary of President, Governors, Chief Judges, Judges of High Court and Supreme court, Comptroller and Auditor General Third Schedule Forms of Oaths and affirmations Fourth Schedule Allocate seats for each state of India in Rajya Sabha Fifth Schedule Administration and control of scheduled areas and tribes Sixth Schedule Provisions for the administration of Tribal Area in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram and Ladakh. Seventh Schedule Gives allocation of powers and functions between Union & States. It contains 3 lists Union List (For central Govt) 97 Subjects. States List (Powers of State Govt) 66 subjects Concurrent List (Both Union & States) 47 subjects.

Eighth Schedule List of 22 languages of India recognized by Constitution 1. Assamese 2. Bengali 3. Gujarati 4. Hindi 5. Kannada 6. Kashmiri 7. Manipuri 8. Malayalam 9. Konkani 10. Marathi 11. Nepali 12. Oriya 13. Punjabi 14. Sanskrit 15. Sindhi 16. Tamil 17. Telugu 18. Urdu 19. Santhali 20. Bodo 21. Maithili 22. Dogri Sindhi was added in 1967 by 21 Amendment

Konkani, Manipuri ad Nepali were added in 1992 by 71 amendment Santhali, Maithili, Bodo and Dogri were added in 2003 by 92 amendment Ninth Schedule Added by the first amendment in 1951. Contains acts & orders related to land tenure, land tax, railways, industries.{Right of property, not a fundamental right now} Tenth Schedule Added by 52nd amendment in 1985. Contains provisions of disqualification of grounds of defection Eleventh Schedule By 73rd amendment in 1992. It contains provisions of Panchayati Raj. Twelfth Schedule By 74th amendment in 1992. It contains provisions of Municipal Corporation.

The Ninth Schedule of the Constitution is beyond judicial review. It means even the Supreme Court is not entitled to strike down any subject put in this schedule.

The Ninth Schedule of the constitution has a list of central and state laws that cannot be challenged in courts. Some Political Parties are demanding that reservation should be put in the ninth schedule. Currently, 284 such laws are shielded from judicial review.

Indian Constitution: Parts, Schedules and Articles at a Glance