List of Asian World Heritage Sites

Country
World Heritage Site
Afghanistan
- Minaret and Archaeological Remains of Jam
- Cultural Landscape and Archaeological Remains of the Bamiyan Valley
Bahrain
- Qal’at al-Bahrain – Ancient Harbour and Capital of Dilmun
- Pearling, Testimony of an Island Economy
Bangladesh
|
- Historic Mosque City of Bagerhat
- Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur
- The Sundarbans
Burma (Myanmar)
|
Cambodia
|
- Port, Fortresses and Group of Monuments, Cartagena
- Los Katíos National Park
- Historic Centre of Santa Cruz de Mompox
- National Archeological Park of Tierradentro
- San Agustín Archaeological Park
- Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary
- Coffee Cultural Landscape of Colombia
- Qhapaq Ñan, Andean Road System *
China
|
- Imperial Palaces of the Ming and Qing Dynasties in Beijing and Shenyang
- Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor
- Mogao Caves
- Mount Taishan
- Peking Man Site at Zhoukoudian
- The Great Wall
- Mount Huangshan
- Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area
- Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic and Historic Interest Area
- Wulingyuan Scenic and Historic Interest Area
- Ancient Building Complex in the Wudang Mountains
- Historic Ensemble of the Potala Palace, Lhasa 7
- Mountain Resort and its Outlying Temples, Chengde
- Temple and Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion in Qufu
- Lushan National Park
- Mount Emei Scenic Area, including Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area
- Ancient City of Ping Yao
- Classical Gardens of Suzhou
- Old Town of Lijiang
- Summer Palace, an Imperial Garden in Beijing
- Temple of Heaven: an Imperial Sacrificial Altar in Beijing
- Dazu Rock Carvings
- Mount Wuyi
- Ancient Villages in Southern Anhui – Xidi and Hongcun
- Imperial Tombs of the Ming and Qing Dynasties
- Longmen Grottoes
- Mount Qingcheng and the Dujiangyan Irrigation System
- Yungang Grottoes
- Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas
- Capital Cities and Tombs of the Ancient Koguryo Kingdom
- Historic Centre of Macao
- Sichuan Giant Panda Sanctuaries - Wolong, Mt Siguniang and Jiajin Mountains
- Yin Xu
- Kaiping Diaolou and Villages
- South China Karst
- Fujian Tulou
- Mount Sanqingshan National Park
- Mount Wutai
- China Danxia
- Historic Monuments of Dengfeng in “The Centre of Heaven and Earth”
- West Lake Cultural Landscape of Hangzhou
- Chengjiang Fossil Site
- Site of Xanadu
- Cultural Landscape of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces
- Xinjiang Tianshan
- Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor *
- The Grand Canal
- Tusi Sites
India
|
Indonesia
|
- Borobudur Temple Compounds
- Komodo National Park
- Prambanan Temple Compounds
- Ujung Kulon National Park
- Sangiran Early Man Site
- Lorentz National Park
- Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra
- Cultural Landscape of Bali Province: the Subak System as a Manifestation of the Tri Hita Karana Philosophy
Iran
|
- Meidan Emam, Esfahan
- Persepolis
- Tchogha Zanbil
- Takht-e Soleyman
- Bam and its Cultural Landscape
- Pasargadae
- Soltaniyeh
- Bisotun
- Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran
- Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System
- Sheikh Safi al-din Khānegāh and Shrine Ensemble in Ardabil
- Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex
- The Persian Garden
- Gonbad-e Qābus
- Masjed-e Jāmé of Isfahan
- Golestan Palace
- Shahr-i Sokhta
- Cultural Landscape of Maymand
- Susa
Iraq
|
- Hatra
- Ashur (Qal'at Sherqat)
- Samarra Archaeological City
- Erbil Citadel
Israel
|
- Masada
- Old City of Acre
- White City of Tel-Aviv -- the Modern Movement
- Biblical Tels - Megiddo, Hazor, Beer Sheba
- Incense Route - Desert Cities in the Negev
- Bahá’i Holy Places in Haifa and the Western Galilee
- Sites of Human Evolution at Mount Carmel: The Nahal Me’arot / Wadi el-Mughara Caves
- Caves of Maresha and Bet-Guvrin in the Judean Lowlands as a Microcosm of the Land of the Caves
- Necropolis of Bet She’arim: A Landmark of Jewish Renewal
Japan
|
- Buddhist Monuments in the Horyu-ji Area
- Himeji-jo
- Shirakami-Sanchi
- Yakushima
- Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto (Kyoto, Uji and Otsu Cities)
- Historic Villages of Shirakawa-go and Gokayama
- Hiroshima Peace Memorial (Genbaku Dome)
- Itsukushima Shinto Shrine
- Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara
- Shrines and Temples of Nikko
- Gusuku Sites and Related Properties of the Kingdom of Ryukyu
- Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range
- Shiretoko
- Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine and its Cultural Landscape
- Hiraizumi – Temples, Gardens and Archaeological Sites Representing the Buddhist Pure Land
- Ogasawara Islands
- Fujisan, sacred place and source of artistic inspiration
- Tomioka Silk Mill and Related Sites
- Sites of Japan’s Meiji Industrial Revolution: Iron and Steel, Shipbuilding and Coal Mining
Jordan
|
- Petra
- Quseir Amra
- Um er-Rasas (Kastrom Mefa'a)
- Wadi Rum Protected Area
- Baptism Site “Bethany Beyond the Jordan” (Al-Maghtas)
- Kazakhstan
- Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi
- Petroglyphs within the Archaeological Landscape of Tamgaly
- Saryarka – Steppe and Lakes of Northern Kazakhstan
- Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor *
Kyrgyzstan
|
- Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain
- Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor *
Laos
|
- Town of Luang Prabang
- Vat Phou and Associated Ancient Settlements within the Champasak Cultural Landscape
Lebanon
|
- Anjar
- Baalbek
- Byblos
- Tyre
- Ouadi Qadisha (the Holy Valley) and the Forest of the Cedars of God (Horsh Arz el-Rab)
Malaysia
|
- Gunung Mulu National Park
- Kinabalu Park
- Melaka and George Town, Historic Cities of the Straits of Malacca
- Archaeological Heritage of the Lenggong Valley
Mongolia
|
- Uvs Nuur Basin *
- Orkhon Valley Cultural Landscape
- Petroglyphic Complexes of the Mongolian Altai
- Great Burkhan Khaldun Mountain and its surrounding sacred landscape
Nepal
|
- Kathmandu Valley
- Sagarmatha National Park
- Chitwan National Park
- Lumbini, the Birthplace of the Lord Buddha
Oman
|
- Bahla Fort
- Archaeological Sites of Bat, Al-Khutm and Al-Ayn
- Arabian Oryx Sanctuary Delisted 2007
- Land of Frankincense
- Aflaj Irrigation Systems of Oman
Pakistan
|
- Archaeological Ruins at Moenjodaro
- Buddhist Ruins of Takht-i-Bahi and Neighbouring City Remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol
- Taxila
- Fort and Shalamar Gardens in Lahore
- Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta
- Rohtas Fort
Palestinian (territories)
|
- Birthplace of Jesus: Church of the Nativity and the Pilgrimage Route, Bethlehem
- Palestine: Land of Olives and Vines – Cultural Landscape of Southern Jerusalem, Battir
Philippines
|
- Baroque Churches of the Philippines
- Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park
- Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras
- Historic Town of Vigan
- Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park
- Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary
Qatar
|
- Al Zubarah Archaeological Site
Russia
|
- Historic Centre of Saint Petersburg and Related Groups of Monuments
- Kizhi Pogost
- Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow
- Cultural and Historic Ensemble of the Solovetsky Islands
- Historic Monuments of Novgorod and Surroundings
- White Monuments of Vladimir and Suzdal
- Architectural Ensemble of the Trinity Sergius Lavra in Sergiev Posad
- Church of the Ascension, Kolomenskoye
- Virgin Komi Forests
- Lake Baikal
- Volcanoes of Kamchatka 20
- Golden Mountains of Altai
- Western Caucasus
- Curonian Spit *
- Ensemble of the Ferapontov Monastery
- Historic and Architectural Complex of the Kazan Kremlin
- Central Sikhote-Alin
- Citadel, Ancient City and Fortress Buildings of Derbent
- Uvs Nuur Basin *
- Ensemble of the Novodevichy Convent
- Natural System of Wrangel Island Reserve
- Historical Centre of the City of Yaroslavl
- Struve Geodetic Arc *
- Putorana Plateau
- Lena Pillars Nature Park
- Bolgar Historical and Archaeological Complex
Saudi Arabia
|
- Al-Hijr Archaeological Site (Madâin Sâlih)
- At-Turaif District in ad-Dir'iyah
- Historic Jeddah, the Gate to Makkah
- Rock Art in the Hail Region of Saudi Arabia
Singapore
|
- Singapore Botanical Gardens
Sri Lanka
|
- Ancient City of Polonnaruwa
- Ancient City of Sigiriya
- Sacred City of Anuradhapura
- Old Town of Galle and its Fortifications
- Sacred City of Kandy
- Sinharaja Forest Reserve 28
- Golden Temple of Dambulla
- Central Highlands of Sri Lanka
Syria
|
- Ancient City of Damascus
- Ancient City of Bosra
- Site of Palmyra
- Ancient City of Aleppo
- Crac des Chevaliers and Qal’at Salah El-Din
- Ancient Villages of Northern Syria
Thailand
|
- Historic City of Ayutthaya
- Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns
- Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries
- Ban Chiang Archaeological Site
- Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex
Tajikistan
|
- Proto-urban Site of Sarazm
- Tajik National Park (Mountains of the Pamirs)
Turkey
|
- Göreme National Park and the Rock Sites of Cappadocia
- Great Mosque and Hospital of Divriği
- Historic Areas of Istanbul
- Hattusha: the Hittite Capital
- Nemrut Dağ
- Hierapolis-Pamukkale
- Xanthos-Letoon
- City of Safranbolu
- Archaeological Site of Troy
- Selimiye Mosque and its Social Complex
- Neolithic Site of Çatalhöyük
- Bursa and Cumalıkızık: the Birth of the Ottoman Empire
- Pergamon and its Multi-Layered Cultural Landscape
- Diyarbakır Fortress and Hevsel Gardens Cultural Landscape
- Ephesus
Turkmenistan
|
- State Historical and Cultural Park “Ancient Merv”
- Kunya-Urgench
- Parthian Fortresses of Nisa
United Arab Emirates
|
- Cultural Sites of Al Ain (Hafit, Hili, Bidaa Bint Saud and Oases Areas)
Uzbekistan
|
- Itchan Kala
- Historic Centre of Bukhara
- Historic Centre of Shakhrisyabz
- Samarkand – Crossroad of Cultures
Vietnam
|
- Complex of Hué Monuments
- Ha Long Bay
- Hoi An Ancient Town
- My Son Sanctuary
- Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park
- Central Sector of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long - Hanoi
- Citadel of the Ho Dynasty
- Trang An Landscape Complex
Yemen
|
- Old Walled City of Shibam
- Old City of Sana'a
- Historic Town of Zabid
- Socotra Archipelago