Heritage is something which has an attribute or immaterial possession that is inherited from ancestors. World Heritage Day is celebrated annually on April 18 to promote awareness of the need to protect our cultural variety. In some nations, the day is also referred to as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the need to protect built heritage, diversity, and vulnerability around the globe. Moreover, the event is necessary to raise awareness of it, defend it, and conserve it.

List of Asian World Heritage Sites

UNESCO is a specialised agency of the UN which works on the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world, considered to be an outstanding value to humanity. This is embodied in an International Treaty called the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, adopted by UNESCO in 1972. The lists of the Asian World Heritage Sites are given below:

Country World Heritage Site Afghanistan Minaret and Archaeological Remains of Jam

Cultural Landscape and Archaeological Remains of the Bamiyan Valley Bahrain Qal’at al-Bahrain – Ancient Harbour and Capital of Dilmun

Pearling, Testimony of an Island Economy Bangladesh Historic Mosque City of Bagerhat

Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur

Qhapaq Ñan, Andean Road System * China Imperial Palaces of the Ming and Qing Dynasties in Beijing and Shenyang

Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

Mogao Caves

Mount Taishan

Peking Man Site at Zhoukoudian

The Great Wall

Mount Huangshan

Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area

Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic and Historic Interest Area

Wulingyuan Scenic and Historic Interest Area

Ancient Building Complex in the Wudang Mountains

Historic Ensemble of the Potala Palace, Lhasa 7

Mountain Resort and its Outlying Temples, Chengde

Temple and Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion in Qufu

Lushan National Park

Mount Emei Scenic Area, including Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area

Ancient City of Ping Yao

Classical Gardens of Suzhou

Old Town of Lijiang

Summer Palace, an Imperial Garden in Beijing

Temple of Heaven: an Imperial Sacrificial Altar in Beijing

Dazu Rock Carvings

Mount Wuyi

Ancient Villages in Southern Anhui – Xidi and Hongcun

Imperial Tombs of the Ming and Qing Dynasties

Longmen Grottoes

Mount Qingcheng and the Dujiangyan Irrigation System

Yungang Grottoes

Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas

Capital Cities and Tombs of the Ancient Koguryo Kingdom

Historic Centre of Macao

Sichuan Giant Panda Sanctuaries - Wolong, Mt Siguniang and Jiajin Mountains

Yin Xu

Kaiping Diaolou and Villages

South China Karst

Fujian Tulou

Mount Sanqingshan National Park

Mount Wutai

China Danxia

Historic Monuments of Dengfeng in “The Centre of Heaven and Earth”

West Lake Cultural Landscape of Hangzhou

Chengjiang Fossil Site

Site of Xanadu

Cultural Landscape of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces

Xinjiang Tianshan

Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor *

The Grand Canal

Tusi Sites India Agra Fort

Ajanta Caves

Ellora Caves

Taj Mahal

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram

Sun Temple, Konârak

Kaziranga National Park

Keoladeo National Park

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary

Churches and Convents of Goa

Fatehpur Sikri

Group of Monuments at Hampi

Khajuraho Group of Monuments

Elephanta Caves

Great Living Chola Temples

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal

Sundarbans National Park

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks

Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi

Humayun's Tomb, Delhi

Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi

Mountain Railways of India

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)

Red Fort Complex

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur

Western Ghats

Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area

Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan, Gujarat Indonesia Borobudur Temple Compounds

Komodo National Park

Prambanan Temple Compounds

Ujung Kulon National Park

Sangiran Early Man Site

Lorentz National Park

Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra

Cultural Landscape of Bali Province: the Subak System as a Manifestation of the Tri Hita Karana Philosophy Iran Meidan Emam, Esfahan

Persepolis

Tchogha Zanbil

Takht-e Soleyman

Bam and its Cultural Landscape

Pasargadae

Soltaniyeh

Bisotun

Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran

Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System

Sheikh Safi al-din Khānegāh and Shrine Ensemble in Ardabil

Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex

The Persian Garden

Gonbad-e Qābus

Masjed-e Jāmé of Isfahan

Golestan Palace

Shahr-i Sokhta

Cultural Landscape of Maymand

Susa Iraq Hatra

Ashur (Qal'at Sherqat)

Samarra Archaeological City

Erbil Citadel Israel Masada

Old City of Acre

White City of Tel-Aviv -- the Modern Movement

Biblical Tels - Megiddo, Hazor, Beer Sheba

Incense Route - Desert Cities in the Negev

Bahá’i Holy Places in Haifa and the Western Galilee

Sites of Human Evolution at Mount Carmel: The Nahal Me’arot / Wadi el-Mughara Caves

Caves of Maresha and Bet-Guvrin in the Judean Lowlands as a Microcosm of the Land of the Caves

Necropolis of Bet She’arim: A Landmark of Jewish Renewal Japan Buddhist Monuments in the Horyu-ji Area

Himeji-jo

Shirakami-Sanchi

Yakushima

Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto (Kyoto, Uji and Otsu Cities)

Historic Villages of Shirakawa-go and Gokayama

Hiroshima Peace Memorial (Genbaku Dome)

Itsukushima Shinto Shrine

Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara

Shrines and Temples of Nikko

Gusuku Sites and Related Properties of the Kingdom of Ryukyu

Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range

Shiretoko

Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine and its Cultural Landscape

Hiraizumi – Temples, Gardens and Archaeological Sites Representing the Buddhist Pure Land

Ogasawara Islands

Fujisan, sacred place and source of artistic inspiration

Tomioka Silk Mill and Related Sites

Sites of Japan’s Meiji Industrial Revolution: Iron and Steel, Shipbuilding and Coal Mining Jordan Petra

Quseir Amra

Um er-Rasas (Kastrom Mefa'a)

Wadi Rum Protected Area

Baptism Site “Bethany Beyond the Jordan” (Al-Maghtas)

Kazakhstan

Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi

Petroglyphs within the Archaeological Landscape of Tamgaly

Saryarka – Steppe and Lakes of Northern Kazakhstan

Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor * Kyrgyzstan Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain

Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor * Laos Town of Luang Prabang

Vat Phou and Associated Ancient Settlements within the Champasak Cultural Landscape Lebanon Anjar

Baalbek

Byblos

Tyre

Ouadi Qadisha (the Holy Valley) and the Forest of the Cedars of God (Horsh Arz el-Rab) Malaysia Gunung Mulu National Park

Kinabalu Park

Melaka and George Town, Historic Cities of the Straits of Malacca

Archaeological Heritage of the Lenggong Valley Mongolia Uvs Nuur Basin *

Orkhon Valley Cultural Landscape

Petroglyphic Complexes of the Mongolian Altai

Great Burkhan Khaldun Mountain and its surrounding sacred landscape Nepal Kathmandu Valley

Sagarmatha National Park

Chitwan National Park

Lumbini, the Birthplace of the Lord Buddha Oman Bahla Fort

Archaeological Sites of Bat, Al-Khutm and Al-Ayn

Arabian Oryx Sanctuary Delisted 2007

Land of Frankincense

Aflaj Irrigation Systems of Oman Pakistan Archaeological Ruins at Moenjodaro

Buddhist Ruins of Takht-i-Bahi and Neighbouring City Remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol

Taxila

Fort and Shalamar Gardens in Lahore

Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta

Rohtas Fort Palestinian (territories) Birthplace of Jesus: Church of the Nativity and the Pilgrimage Route, Bethlehem

Palestine: Land of Olives and Vines – Cultural Landscape of Southern Jerusalem, Battir Philippines Baroque Churches of the Philippines

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park

Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras

Historic Town of Vigan

Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park

Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary Qatar Al Zubarah Archaeological Site Russia Historic Centre of Saint Petersburg and Related Groups of Monuments

Kizhi Pogost

Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow

Cultural and Historic Ensemble of the Solovetsky Islands

Historic Monuments of Novgorod and Surroundings

White Monuments of Vladimir and Suzdal

Architectural Ensemble of the Trinity Sergius Lavra in Sergiev Posad

Church of the Ascension, Kolomenskoye

Virgin Komi Forests

Lake Baikal

Volcanoes of Kamchatka 20

Golden Mountains of Altai

Western Caucasus

Curonian Spit *

Ensemble of the Ferapontov Monastery

Historic and Architectural Complex of the Kazan Kremlin

Central Sikhote-Alin

Citadel, Ancient City and Fortress Buildings of Derbent

Uvs Nuur Basin *

Ensemble of the Novodevichy Convent

Natural System of Wrangel Island Reserve

Historical Centre of the City of Yaroslavl

Struve Geodetic Arc *

Putorana Plateau

Lena Pillars Nature Park

Bolgar Historical and Archaeological Complex Saudi Arabia Al-Hijr Archaeological Site (Madâin Sâlih)

At-Turaif District in ad-Dir'iyah

Historic Jeddah, the Gate to Makkah

Rock Art in the Hail Region of Saudi Arabia Singapore Singapore Botanical Gardens Sri Lanka Ancient City of Polonnaruwa

Ancient City of Sigiriya

Sacred City of Anuradhapura

Old Town of Galle and its Fortifications

Sacred City of Kandy

Sinharaja Forest Reserve 28

Golden Temple of Dambulla

Central Highlands of Sri Lanka Syria Ancient City of Damascus

Ancient City of Bosra

Site of Palmyra

Ancient City of Aleppo

Crac des Chevaliers and Qal’at Salah El-Din

Ancient Villages of Northern Syria Thailand Historic City of Ayutthaya

Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns

Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries

Ban Chiang Archaeological Site

Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex Tajikistan Proto-urban Site of Sarazm

Tajik National Park (Mountains of the Pamirs) Turkey Göreme National Park and the Rock Sites of Cappadocia

Great Mosque and Hospital of Divriği

Historic Areas of Istanbul

Hattusha: the Hittite Capital

Nemrut Dağ

Hierapolis-Pamukkale

Xanthos-Letoon

City of Safranbolu

Archaeological Site of Troy

Selimiye Mosque and its Social Complex

Neolithic Site of Çatalhöyük

Bursa and Cumalıkızık: the Birth of the Ottoman Empire

Pergamon and its Multi-Layered Cultural Landscape

Diyarbakır Fortress and Hevsel Gardens Cultural Landscape

Ephesus Turkmenistan State Historical and Cultural Park “Ancient Merv”

Kunya-Urgench

Parthian Fortresses of Nisa United Arab Emirates Cultural Sites of Al Ain (Hafit, Hili, Bidaa Bint Saud and Oases Areas) Uzbekistan Itchan Kala

Historic Centre of Bukhara

Historic Centre of Shakhrisyabz

Samarkand – Crossroad of Cultures Vietnam Complex of Hué Monuments

Ha Long Bay

Hoi An Ancient Town

My Son Sanctuary

Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park

Central Sector of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long - Hanoi

Citadel of the Ho Dynasty

Trang An Landscape Complex Yemen Old Walled City of Shibam

Old City of Sana'a

Historic Town of Zabid

Socotra Archipelago

Historic structures and monuments around the world are valuable to society in different aspects. As a result, World Heritage Day marks the need of a global effort by communities to take the necessary action. This holiday upholds cultural history and prompts reflection on its vulnerability.