List of Asian World Heritage Sites

Heritage is something which has an attribute or immaterial possession that is inherited from ancestors. UNESCO is a specialised agency of UN which works on the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world, considered to be an outstanding value to humanity.
World Heritage Day 2023
Heritage is something which has an attribute or immaterial possession that is inherited from ancestors. World Heritage Day is celebrated annually on April 18 to promote awareness of the need to protect our cultural variety. In some nations, the day is also referred to as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the need to protect built heritage, diversity, and vulnerability around the globe. Moreover, the event is necessary to raise awareness of it, defend it, and conserve it.

List of Asian World Heritage Sites

UNESCO is a specialised agency of the UN which works on the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world, considered to be an outstanding value to humanity. This is embodied in an International Treaty called the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, adopted by UNESCO in 1972.  The lists of the Asian World Heritage Sites are given below:

Country

World Heritage Site

Afghanistan
  • Minaret and Archaeological Remains of Jam
  • Cultural Landscape and Archaeological Remains of the Bamiyan Valley

Bahrain
  • Qal’at al-Bahrain – Ancient Harbour and Capital of Dilmun
  • Pearling, Testimony of an Island Economy

Bangladesh
  • Historic Mosque City of Bagerhat
  • Ruins of the Buddhist Vihara at Paharpur
  • The Sundarbans

Burma (Myanmar)
  • Pyu Ancient Cities

Cambodia
  • Port, Fortresses and Group of Monuments, Cartagena
  • Los Katíos National Park
  • Historic Centre of Santa Cruz de Mompox
  • National Archeological Park of Tierradentro
  • San Agustín Archaeological Park
  • Malpelo Fauna and Flora Sanctuary
  • Coffee Cultural Landscape of Colombia
  • Qhapaq Ñan, Andean Road System *

China
  • Imperial Palaces of the Ming and Qing Dynasties in Beijing and Shenyang
  • Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor
  • Mogao Caves
  • Mount Taishan
  • Peking Man Site at Zhoukoudian
  • The Great Wall
  • Mount Huangshan
  • Huanglong Scenic and Historic Interest Area
  • Jiuzhaigou Valley Scenic and Historic Interest Area
  • Wulingyuan Scenic and Historic Interest Area
  • Ancient Building Complex in the Wudang Mountains
  • Historic Ensemble of the Potala Palace, Lhasa 7
  • Mountain Resort and its Outlying Temples, Chengde
  • Temple and Cemetery of Confucius and the Kong Family Mansion in Qufu
  • Lushan National Park
  • Mount Emei Scenic Area, including Leshan Giant Buddha Scenic Area
  • Ancient City of Ping Yao
  • Classical Gardens of Suzhou
  • Old Town of Lijiang
  • Summer Palace, an Imperial Garden in Beijing
  • Temple of Heaven: an Imperial Sacrificial Altar in Beijing
  • Dazu Rock Carvings
  • Mount Wuyi
  • Ancient Villages in Southern Anhui – Xidi and Hongcun
  • Imperial Tombs of the Ming and Qing Dynasties
  • Longmen Grottoes
  • Mount Qingcheng and the Dujiangyan Irrigation System
  • Yungang Grottoes
  • Three Parallel Rivers of Yunnan Protected Areas
  • Capital Cities and Tombs of the Ancient Koguryo Kingdom
  • Historic Centre of Macao
  • Sichuan Giant Panda Sanctuaries - Wolong, Mt Siguniang and Jiajin Mountains
  • Yin Xu
  • Kaiping Diaolou and Villages
  • South China Karst
  • Fujian Tulou
  • Mount Sanqingshan National Park
  • Mount Wutai
  • China Danxia
  • Historic Monuments of Dengfeng in “The Centre of Heaven and Earth”
  • West Lake Cultural Landscape of Hangzhou
  • Chengjiang Fossil Site
  • Site of Xanadu
  • Cultural Landscape of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces
  • Xinjiang Tianshan
  • Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor *
  • The Grand Canal
  • Tusi Sites

India

Indonesia
  • Borobudur Temple Compounds
  • Komodo National Park
  • Prambanan Temple Compounds
  • Ujung Kulon National Park
  • Sangiran Early Man Site
  • Lorentz National Park
  • Tropical Rainforest Heritage of Sumatra
  • Cultural Landscape of Bali Province: the Subak System as a Manifestation of the Tri Hita Karana Philosophy

Iran
  • Meidan Emam, Esfahan
  • Persepolis
  • Tchogha Zanbil
  • Takht-e Soleyman
  • Bam and its Cultural Landscape
  • Pasargadae
  • Soltaniyeh
  • Bisotun
  • Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran
  • Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System
  • Sheikh Safi al-din Khānegāh and Shrine Ensemble in Ardabil
  • Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex
  • The Persian Garden
  • Gonbad-e Qābus
  • Masjed-e Jāmé of Isfahan
  • Golestan Palace
  • Shahr-i Sokhta
  • Cultural Landscape of Maymand
  • Susa

Iraq
  • Hatra
  • Ashur (Qal'at Sherqat)
  • Samarra Archaeological City
  • Erbil Citadel

Israel
  • Masada
  • Old City of Acre
  • White City of Tel-Aviv -- the Modern Movement
  • Biblical Tels - Megiddo, Hazor, Beer Sheba
  • Incense Route - Desert Cities in the Negev
  • Bahá’i Holy Places in Haifa and the Western Galilee
  • Sites of Human Evolution at Mount Carmel: The Nahal Me’arot / Wadi el-Mughara Caves
  • Caves of Maresha and Bet-Guvrin in the Judean Lowlands as a Microcosm of the Land of the Caves
  • Necropolis of Bet She’arim: A Landmark of Jewish Renewal

Japan
  • Buddhist Monuments in the Horyu-ji Area
  • Himeji-jo
  • Shirakami-Sanchi
  • Yakushima
  • Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto (Kyoto, Uji and Otsu Cities)
  • Historic Villages of Shirakawa-go and Gokayama
  • Hiroshima Peace Memorial (Genbaku Dome)
  • Itsukushima Shinto Shrine
  • Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara
  • Shrines and Temples of Nikko
  • Gusuku Sites and Related Properties of the Kingdom of Ryukyu
  • Sacred Sites and Pilgrimage Routes in the Kii Mountain Range
  • Shiretoko
  • Iwami Ginzan Silver Mine and its Cultural Landscape
  • Hiraizumi – Temples, Gardens and Archaeological Sites Representing the Buddhist Pure Land
  • Ogasawara Islands
  • Fujisan, sacred place and source of artistic inspiration
  • Tomioka Silk Mill and Related Sites
  • Sites of Japan’s Meiji Industrial Revolution: Iron and Steel, Shipbuilding and Coal Mining

Jordan
  • Petra
  • Quseir Amra
  • Um er-Rasas (Kastrom Mefa'a)
  • Wadi Rum Protected Area
  • Baptism Site “Bethany Beyond the Jordan” (Al-Maghtas)
  • Kazakhstan
  • Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi
  • Petroglyphs within the Archaeological Landscape of Tamgaly
  • Saryarka – Steppe and Lakes of Northern Kazakhstan
  • Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor *

Kyrgyzstan
  • Sulaiman-Too Sacred Mountain
  • Silk Roads: the Routes Network of Chang'an-Tianshan Corridor *

Laos
  • Town of Luang Prabang
  • Vat Phou and Associated Ancient Settlements within the Champasak Cultural Landscape

Lebanon
  • Anjar
  • Baalbek
  • Byblos
  • Tyre
  • Ouadi Qadisha (the Holy Valley) and the Forest of the Cedars of God (Horsh Arz el-Rab)

Malaysia
  • Gunung Mulu National Park
  • Kinabalu Park
  • Melaka and George Town, Historic Cities of the Straits of Malacca
  • Archaeological Heritage of the Lenggong Valley

Mongolia
  • Uvs Nuur Basin *
  • Orkhon Valley Cultural Landscape
  • Petroglyphic Complexes of the Mongolian Altai
  • Great Burkhan Khaldun Mountain and its surrounding sacred landscape

Nepal
  • Kathmandu Valley
  • Sagarmatha National Park
  • Chitwan National Park
  • Lumbini, the Birthplace of the Lord Buddha

Oman
  • Bahla Fort
  • Archaeological Sites of Bat, Al-Khutm and Al-Ayn
  • Arabian Oryx Sanctuary Delisted 2007
  • Land of Frankincense
  • Aflaj Irrigation Systems of Oman

Pakistan
  • Archaeological Ruins at Moenjodaro
  • Buddhist Ruins of Takht-i-Bahi and Neighbouring City Remains at Sahr-i-Bahlol
  • Taxila
  • Fort and Shalamar Gardens in Lahore
  • Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta
  • Rohtas Fort

Palestinian (territories)
  • Birthplace of Jesus: Church of the Nativity and the Pilgrimage Route, Bethlehem
  • Palestine: Land of Olives and Vines – Cultural Landscape of Southern Jerusalem, Battir

Philippines
  • Baroque Churches of the Philippines
  • Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park
  • Rice Terraces of the Philippine Cordilleras
  • Historic Town of Vigan
  • Puerto-Princesa Subterranean River National Park
  • Mount Hamiguitan Range Wildlife Sanctuary

Qatar
  • Al Zubarah Archaeological Site

Russia
  • Historic Centre of Saint Petersburg and Related Groups of Monuments
  • Kizhi Pogost
  • Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow
  • Cultural and Historic Ensemble of the Solovetsky Islands
  • Historic Monuments of Novgorod and Surroundings
  • White Monuments of Vladimir and Suzdal
  • Architectural Ensemble of the Trinity Sergius Lavra in Sergiev Posad
  • Church of the Ascension, Kolomenskoye
  • Virgin Komi Forests
  • Lake Baikal
  • Volcanoes of Kamchatka 20
  • Golden Mountains of Altai
  • Western Caucasus
  • Curonian Spit *
  • Ensemble of the Ferapontov Monastery
  • Historic and Architectural Complex of the Kazan Kremlin
  • Central Sikhote-Alin
  • Citadel, Ancient City and Fortress Buildings of Derbent
  • Uvs Nuur Basin *
  • Ensemble of the Novodevichy Convent
  • Natural System of Wrangel Island Reserve
  • Historical Centre of the City of Yaroslavl
  • Struve Geodetic Arc *
  • Putorana Plateau
  • Lena Pillars Nature Park
  • Bolgar Historical and Archaeological Complex

Saudi Arabia
  • Al-Hijr Archaeological Site (Madâin Sâlih)
  • At-Turaif District in ad-Dir'iyah
  • Historic Jeddah, the Gate to Makkah
  • Rock Art in the Hail Region of Saudi Arabia

Singapore
  • Singapore Botanical Gardens

Sri Lanka
  • Ancient City of Polonnaruwa
  • Ancient City of Sigiriya
  • Sacred City of Anuradhapura
  • Old Town of Galle and its Fortifications
  • Sacred City of Kandy
  • Sinharaja Forest Reserve 28
  • Golden Temple of Dambulla
  • Central Highlands of Sri Lanka

Syria
  • Ancient City of Damascus
  • Ancient City of Bosra
  • Site of Palmyra
  • Ancient City of Aleppo
  • Crac des Chevaliers and Qal’at Salah El-Din
  • Ancient Villages of Northern Syria

Thailand
  • Historic City of Ayutthaya
  • Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns
  • Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries
  • Ban Chiang Archaeological Site
  • Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex

Tajikistan
  • Proto-urban Site of Sarazm
  • Tajik National Park (Mountains of the Pamirs)

Turkey
  • Göreme National Park and the Rock Sites of Cappadocia
  • Great Mosque and Hospital of Divriği
  • Historic Areas of Istanbul
  • Hattusha: the Hittite Capital
  • Nemrut Dağ
  • Hierapolis-Pamukkale
  • Xanthos-Letoon
  • City of Safranbolu
  • Archaeological Site of Troy
  • Selimiye Mosque and its Social Complex
  • Neolithic Site of Çatalhöyük
  • Bursa and Cumalıkızık: the Birth of the Ottoman Empire
  • Pergamon and its Multi-Layered Cultural Landscape
  • Diyarbakır Fortress and Hevsel Gardens Cultural Landscape
  • Ephesus

Turkmenistan
  • State Historical and Cultural Park “Ancient Merv”
  • Kunya-Urgench
  • Parthian Fortresses of Nisa

United Arab Emirates
  • Cultural Sites of Al Ain (Hafit, Hili, Bidaa Bint Saud and Oases Areas)

Uzbekistan
  • Itchan Kala
  • Historic Centre of Bukhara
  • Historic Centre of Shakhrisyabz
  • Samarkand – Crossroad of Cultures

Vietnam
  • Complex of Hué Monuments
  • Ha Long Bay
  • Hoi An Ancient Town
  • My Son Sanctuary
  • Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park
  • Central Sector of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long - Hanoi
  • Citadel of the Ho Dynasty
  • Trang An Landscape Complex

Yemen
  • Old Walled City of Shibam
  • Old City of Sana'a
  • Historic Town of Zabid
  • Socotra Archipelago

Historic structures and monuments around the world are valuable to society in different aspects. As a result, World Heritage Day marks the need of a global effort by communities to take the necessary action. This holiday upholds cultural history and prompts reflection on its vulnerability.
