APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: List Of All Awards Received By Missile Man

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, aka APJ Abdul Kalam, was the 11th President of India. He took his last breath on July 27 2015. This year marks the 7th death of ‘Missile Man’. On this day, we can honour him as one of history's finest educators who made a significant contribution to the advancement of Indian space and military research.

Who is APJ Abdul Kalam?

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (1931-2015) was an eminent Indian scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007). Fondly known as the "Missile Man," he played a pivotal role in the country's defence and space research programs. Kalam's significant contributions to India's nuclear capabilities earned him respect and admiration. Beyond his scientific achievements, he was an inspirational figure, especially among the youth, advocating for education, innovation, and national development. His simplicity, vision, and commitment to the welfare of the people made him one of the most beloved presidents in India's history. Kalam's legacy continues to inspire generations to dream big and work towards a brighter future.

APJ Abdul Kalam Biography: Inventions, Achievements, Death Date, Quotes, Full Name, Education & other details

List of awards won by APJ Abdul Kalam

The magnificent personality of APJ Abdul Kalam is a prized possession to learn and adapt. His contribution was awarded various national and international honours and accolades including:

Honorary Degrees

Degree University Year Distinguished Fellow Institute of Directors, India 1994 Honorary Fellow National Academy of Medical Sciences 1995 Honorary Doctorate of Science University of Wolverhampton, UK 2007 King Charles II Medal UK 2007 Honorary Doctor of Engineering Nanyang Technological University, Singapore 2008 International von Kármán Wings Award California Institute of Technology, USA 2009 Hoover Medal American Society of Mechanical Engineers, USA 2009 Doctor of Engineering University of Waterloo, Canada 2010 IEEE Honorary Membership Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, USA 2011 Honorary Doctors of Law Simon Fraser University, Canada 2012 Honorary Doctors of Science University of Edinburgh, Scotland 2014

Awards of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Year Award Organisation 1981 Padma Bhushan Government of India 1990 Padma Vibhushan Government of India 1997 Bharat Ratna Government of India 1997 Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration Government of India 1998 Veer Savarkar Award Government of India 2000 SASTRA Ramanujan Prize Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, India 2013 Von Braun Award National Space Society

Top 45 APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation

Major Contributions of APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam's contributions to science, technology, and national development, coupled with his humility and passion for inspiring the youth, have earned him a place of admiration and reverence in the hearts of people across India and the world. Some of his significant contributions include:

Kalam played a crucial role in the development of India's ballistic missile and space programs. He was the key figure in the successful development of the Agni and Prithvi missiles, which bolstered India's defence capabilities.

As the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister and the head of the Indian Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Kalam played a pivotal role in India's successful nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998, establishing India as a nuclear power.

Kalam was closely associated with India's space research organization, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). He advocated and supported the development of various satellite launch vehicles, including the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

Kalam was a visionary leader who articulated the concept of "Vision 2020," a blueprint for transforming India into a developed nation by the year 2020. He emphasized the importance of technology, education, and sustainable development in achieving this goal.



Kalam was an inspiration to millions, especially the youth of India. He actively engaged with students and encouraged them to pursue careers in science and technology. His speeches and interactions with students will motivate generations to aim high and work towards a better India. The government of India celebrates APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday as World Student Day on October 15 annually. Also, an island near the coast of Orrisa was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Island after his death on 4 September 2015.