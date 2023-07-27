Event

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: List Of All Awards Received By Missile Man

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: APJ Abdul Kalam made several major contributions during his lifetime, leaving a lasting impact on various fields. He was an inspiration for millions of people beyond boundaries.
APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, aka APJ Abdul Kalam, was the 11th President of India. He took his last breath on July 27 2015. This year marks the 7th death of ‘Missile Man’. On this day, we can honour him as one of history's finest educators who made a significant contribution to the advancement of Indian space and military research.

Who is APJ Abdul Kalam?

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (1931-2015) was an eminent Indian scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007). Fondly known as the "Missile Man," he played a pivotal role in the country's defence and space research programs. Kalam's significant contributions to India's nuclear capabilities earned him respect and admiration. Beyond his scientific achievements, he was an inspirational figure, especially among the youth, advocating for education, innovation, and national development. His simplicity, vision, and commitment to the welfare of the people made him one of the most beloved presidents in India's history. Kalam's legacy continues to inspire generations to dream big and work towards a brighter future.

List of awards won by APJ Abdul Kalam

The magnificent personality of APJ Abdul Kalam is a prized possession to learn and adapt. His contribution was awarded various national and international honours and accolades including:

Honorary Degrees

Degree

University

Year

Distinguished Fellow

Institute of Directors, India 

1994

Honorary Fellow

National Academy of Medical Sciences

1995

Honorary Doctorate of Science

University of Wolverhampton, UK

2007

King Charles II Medal

UK

2007

Honorary Doctor of Engineering

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

2008

International von Kármán Wings Award 

California Institute of Technology, USA

2009

Hoover Medal

American Society of Mechanical Engineers, USA

2009

Doctor of Engineering

University of Waterloo, Canada

2010

IEEE Honorary Membership

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, USA

2011

Honorary Doctors of Law

Simon Fraser University, Canada

2012

Honorary Doctors of Science

University of Edinburgh, Scotland

2014

Awards of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Year

Award

Organisation

1981

Padma Bhushan

Government of India

1990

Padma Vibhushan

Government of India

1997

Bharat Ratna

Government of India

1997

Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration

Government of India

1998

Veer Savarkar Award

Government of India

2000

SASTRA Ramanujan Prize

Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, India

2013

Von Braun Award

National Space Society

Major Contributions of APJ Abdul Kalam

  • APJ Abdul Kalam's contributions to science, technology, and national development, coupled with his humility and passion for inspiring the youth, have earned him a place of admiration and reverence in the hearts of people across India and the world. Some of his significant contributions include:
  • Kalam played a crucial role in the development of India's ballistic missile and space programs. He was the key figure in the successful development of the Agni and Prithvi missiles, which bolstered India's defence capabilities.
  • As the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister and the head of the Indian Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Kalam played a pivotal role in India's successful nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1998, establishing India as a nuclear power.
  • Kalam was closely associated with India's space research organization, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). He advocated and supported the development of various satellite launch vehicles, including the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV).
  • Kalam was a visionary leader who articulated the concept of "Vision 2020," a blueprint for transforming India into a developed nation by the year 2020. He emphasized the importance of technology, education, and sustainable development in achieving this goal.

Kalam was an inspiration to millions, especially the youth of India. He actively engaged with students and encouraged them to pursue careers in science and technology. His speeches and interactions with students will motivate generations to aim high and work towards a better India. The government of India celebrates APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday as World Student Day on October 15 annually. Also, an island near the coast of Orrisa was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Island after his death on 4 September 2015.
