List Of Banks In India
According to reports Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas also known as CAM has advised a group of lenders led by the Bank of Baroda on an INR39.4 billion USD loan to JSW Renewable Energy to build an 825MW hybrid power project in Karnataka which includes a 225MW solar project and a 600MW wind project.
This project will be used to meet the energy needs of JSW Steel and the loan is secured by an assortment of assets, including real estate and equity shares.
The legal team of CAM not only assisted the consortium of lenders with structuring, drafting, and finalizing the financing documents but they also advised on the sale of a portion of the loan to the Central Bank of India and the Bank of Maharashtra.
The project financing team was led by Ramanuj Kumar. The team included Aiswarja Mohanty, Shrey Srivastava, Shradha Sharma, Tanvi Ramdas, and Umang Pathak.
How to Buy Digital Rupee in India? List of Participating Banks
Similarly, a lot of projects take loans from banks from all across India, here is the list of all banks in India. Know more about different sectors including public, private, payment, and other banks over here!
List of Scheduled Public Sector Banks
|
Sr.No.
|
Name of the Bank
|
1.
|
Bank of Baroda
|
2.
|
Bank of India
|
3.
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
4.
|
Canara Bank
|
5.
|
Indian Bank
|
6.
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
7.
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
8.
|
Punjab National Bank
|
9.
|
State Bank of India
|
10.
|
UCO Bank
|
11.
|
Union Bank of India
List of Scheduled Private Sector Banks
|
Sr.No.
|
Name of the Bank
|
1.
|
Axis Bank Ltd.
|
2.
|
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
|
3.
|
CSB Bank Ltd.
|
4.
|
City Union Bank Ltd.
|
5.
|
DCB Bank Ltd.
|
6.
|
Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
|
7.
|
Federal Bank Ltd.
|
8.
|
HDFC Bank Ltd
|
9.
|
ICICI Bank Ltd.
|
10.
|
Induslnd Bank Ltd
|
11.
|
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
|
12.
|
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
|
13.
|
Karnataka Bank Ltd.
|
14.
|
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
|
15.
|
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
|
16.
|
Nainital Bank Ltd.
|
17.
|
RBL Bank Ltd.
|
18.
|
South Indian Bank Ltd.
|
19.
|
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
|
20.
|
YES Bank Ltd.
|
21.
|
IDBI Bank Ltd.
List of Scheduled Small Finance Banks
|
Sr.No.
|
Name of the Bank
|
1.
|
Au Small Finance Bank Limited
|
2.
|
Capital Small Finance Bank Limited
|
3.
|
Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited
|
4.
|
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited
|
5.
|
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited
|
6.
|
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited
|
7.
|
ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited
|
8.
|
Fincare Small Finance Bank Limited
|
9.
|
Jana Small Finance Bank Limited
|
10.
|
North East Small Finance Bank Limited
|
11.
|
Shivalik Small Finance Bank Limited
|
12.
|
Unity Small Finance Bank Limited
List of Scheduled Payments Banks
|
Sr.No.
|
Name of the Bank
|
1.
|
India Post Payments Bank Limited
|
2.
|
Fino Payments Bank Limited
|
3.
|
Paytm Payments Bank Limited
|
4.
|
Airtel Payments Bank Limited
List of Scheduled Regional Rural Banks
|
Sr.No.
|
Name of the RRB
|
1.
|
Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank
|
2.
|
Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank
|
3.
|
Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank
|
4.
|
Aryavart Bank
|
5.
|
Assam Gramin Vikash Bank
|
6.
|
Bangiya Gramin Vikas Bank
|
7.
|
Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank
|
8.
|
Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank
|
9.
|
Baroda UP Bank
|
10.
|
Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank
|
11.
|
Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank
|
12.
|
Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank
|
13.
|
Ellaquai Dehati Bank
|
14.
|
Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank
|
15.
|
J&K Grameen Bank
|
16.
|
Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank
|
17.
|
Karnataka Gramin Bank
|
18.
|
Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank
|
19.
|
Kerala Gramin Bank
|
20.
|
Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank
|
21.
|
Madhyanchal Gramin Bank
|
22.
|
Maharashtra Gramin Bank
|
23.
|
Manipur Rural Bank
|
24.
|
Meghalaya Rural Bank
|
25.
|
Mizoram Rural Bank
|
26.
|
Nagaland Rural Bank
|
27.
|
Odisha Gramya Bank
|
28.
|
Paschim Banga Gramin Bank
|
29.
|
Prathama UP Gramin Bank
|
30.
|
Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank
|
31.
|
Punjab Gramin Bank
|
32.
|
Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank
|
33.
|
Saptagiri Grameena Bank
|
34.
|
Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank
|
35.
|
Saurashtra Gramin Bank
|
36.
|
Tamil Nadu Grama Bank
|
37.
|
Telangana Grameena Bank
|
38.
|
Tripura Gramin Bank
|
39.
|
Utkal Grameen bank
|
40.
|
Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank
|
41.
|
Uttarakhand Gramin Bank
|
42.
|
Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank
|
43.
|
Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank
List of Scheduled Foreign banks in India
|
Sr.No
|
Name of bank
|
1.
|
AB Bank Ltd.
|
2.
|
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Ltd.
|
3.
|
American Express Banking Corporation
|
4.
|
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
|
5.
|
Barclays Bank Plc.
|
6.
|
Bank of America
|
7.
|
Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC
|
8.
|
Bank of Ceylon
|
9.
|
Bank of China
|
10.
|
BNP Paribas
|
11.
|
Bank of Nova Scotia
|
12.
|
Citibank N.A.
|
13.
|
Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A.
|
14.
|
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
|
15.
|
Credit Suisse A.G
|
16.
|
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.
|
17.
|
DBS Bank India Limited*
|
18.
|
Deutsche Bank
|
19.
|
Doha Bank Q.P.S.C
|
20.
|
Emirates Bank NBD
|
21.
|
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
|
22.
|
FirstRand Bank Ltd
|
23.
|
HSBC Ltd
|
24.
|
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
|
25.
|
Industrial Bank of Korea
|
26.
|
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
|
27.
|
JSC VTB Bank
|
28.
|
KEB Hana Bank
|
29.
|
Kookmin Bank
|
30.
|
Krung Thai Bank Public Co. Ltd.
|
31.
|
Mashreq Bank PSC
|
32.
|
Mizuho Bank Ltd.
|
33.
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
34.
|
NatWest Markets Plc
|
35.
|
PT Bank Maybank Indonesia TBK
|
36.
|
Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.)
|
37.
|
Sberbank
|
38.
|
SBM Bank (India) Limited*
|
39.
|
Shinhan Bank
|
40.
|
Societe Generale
|
41.
|
Sonali Bank Ltd.
|
42.
|
Standard Chartered Bank
|
43.
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
|
44.
|
United Overseas Bank Ltd
|
45.
|
Woori Bank
This is the list of banks that are listed as Scheduled Banks (India) under the second schedule of the RBI Act, 1934.
Reserve Bank of India Act, of 1934 is the legislative act under which the Reserve Bank of India was formed. This act along with the Companies Act, which was amended in 1936, was meant to provide a framework for the supervision of banking firms in India.
