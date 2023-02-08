JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

List Of Banks In India

According to reports Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas also known as CAM has advised a group of lenders led by the Bank of Baroda on an INR39.4 billion USD loan to JSW Renewable Energy. Here is the list of all banks in India, know more about different sectors including public, private, payment, and other banks over here!
List Of Banks In India
List Of Banks In India

According to reports Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas also known as CAM has advised a group of lenders led by the Bank of Baroda on an INR39.4 billion USD loan to JSW Renewable Energy to build an 825MW hybrid power project in Karnataka which includes a 225MW solar project and a 600MW wind project. 

This project will be used to meet the energy needs of JSW Steel and the loan is secured by an assortment of assets, including real estate and equity shares.

The legal team of CAM not only assisted the consortium of lenders with structuring, drafting, and finalizing the financing documents but they also advised on the sale of a portion of the loan to the Central Bank of India and the Bank of Maharashtra. 

The project financing team was led by Ramanuj Kumar. The team included Aiswarja Mohanty, Shrey Srivastava, Shradha Sharma, Tanvi Ramdas, and Umang Pathak.

READ|What are the RBI’s revised bank locker rules? What are the key changes that the banks must follow?

How to Buy Digital Rupee in India? List of Participating Banks

Similarly, a lot of projects take loans from banks from all across India, here is the list of all banks in India. Know more about different sectors including public, private, payment, and other banks over here! 

 

List of Scheduled Public Sector Banks

 

Sr.No.

Name of the Bank

1.

Bank of Baroda

2.

Bank of India

3.

Bank of Maharashtra

4.

Canara Bank

5.

Indian Bank

6.

Indian Overseas Bank

7.

Punjab & Sind Bank

8.

Punjab National Bank

9.

State Bank of India

10.

UCO Bank

11.

Union Bank of India



List of Scheduled Private Sector Banks

 

Sr.No.

Name of the Bank

1.

Axis Bank Ltd.

2.

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

3.

CSB Bank Ltd.

4.

City Union Bank Ltd.

5.

DCB Bank Ltd.

6.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.

7.

Federal Bank Ltd.

8.

HDFC Bank Ltd

9.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

10.

Induslnd Bank Ltd

11.

IDFC First Bank Ltd.

12.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.

13.

Karnataka Bank Ltd.

14.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.

15.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

16.

Nainital Bank Ltd.

17.

RBL Bank Ltd.

18.

South Indian Bank Ltd.

19.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.

20.

YES Bank Ltd.

21.

IDBI Bank Ltd.



List of Scheduled Small Finance Banks

 

Sr.No.

Name of the Bank

1.

Au Small Finance Bank Limited

2.

Capital Small Finance Bank Limited

3.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited

4.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited

5.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

6.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited

7.

ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited

8.

Fincare Small Finance Bank Limited

9.

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited

10.

North East Small Finance Bank Limited

11.

Shivalik Small Finance Bank Limited

12.

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited

 

List of Scheduled Payments Banks

 

Sr.No.

Name of the Bank

1.

India Post Payments Bank Limited

2.

Fino Payments Bank Limited

3.

Paytm Payments Bank Limited

4.

Airtel Payments Bank Limited



List of Scheduled Regional Rural Banks

 

Sr.No.

Name of the RRB

1.

Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank

2.

Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank

3.

Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank

4.

Aryavart Bank

5.

Assam Gramin Vikash Bank

6.

Bangiya Gramin Vikas Bank

7.

Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank

8.

Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank

9.

Baroda UP Bank

10.

Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank

11.

Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank

12.

Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank

13.

Ellaquai Dehati Bank

14.

Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank

15.

J&K Grameen Bank

16.

Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank

17.

Karnataka Gramin Bank

18.

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank

19.

Kerala Gramin Bank

20.

Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank

21.

Madhyanchal Gramin Bank

22.

Maharashtra Gramin Bank

23.

Manipur Rural Bank

24.

Meghalaya Rural Bank

25.

Mizoram Rural Bank

26.

Nagaland Rural Bank

27.

Odisha Gramya Bank

28.

Paschim Banga Gramin Bank

29.

Prathama UP Gramin Bank

30.

Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank

31.

Punjab Gramin Bank

32.

Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank

33.

Saptagiri Grameena Bank

34.

Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank

35.

Saurashtra Gramin Bank

36.

Tamil Nadu Grama Bank

37.

Telangana Grameena Bank

38.

Tripura Gramin Bank

39.

Utkal Grameen bank

40.

Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank

41.

Uttarakhand Gramin Bank

42.

Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank

43.

Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank



List of Scheduled Foreign banks in India

 

Sr.No

Name of bank

1.

AB Bank Ltd.

2.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Ltd.

3.

American Express Banking Corporation

4.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

5.

Barclays Bank Plc.

6.

Bank of America

7.

Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC

8.

Bank of Ceylon

9.

Bank of China

10.

BNP Paribas

11.

Bank of Nova Scotia

12.

Citibank N.A.

13.

Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A.

14.

Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank

15.

Credit Suisse A.G

16.

CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.

17.

DBS Bank India Limited*

18.

Deutsche Bank

19.

Doha Bank Q.P.S.C

20.

Emirates Bank NBD

21.

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC

22.

FirstRand Bank Ltd

23.

HSBC Ltd

24.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

25.

Industrial Bank of Korea

26.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A.

27.

JSC VTB Bank

28.

KEB Hana Bank

29.

Kookmin Bank

30.

Krung Thai Bank Public Co. Ltd.

31.

Mashreq Bank PSC

32.

Mizuho  Bank Ltd.

33.

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

34.

NatWest Markets Plc

35.

PT Bank Maybank Indonesia TBK

36.

Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.)

37.

Sberbank

38.

SBM Bank (India) Limited*

39.

Shinhan Bank

40.

Societe Generale

41.

Sonali Bank Ltd.

42.

Standard Chartered Bank

43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

44.

United Overseas Bank Ltd

45.

Woori Bank

 

This is the list of banks that are listed as Scheduled Banks (India) under the second schedule of the RBI Act, 1934.

Reserve Bank of India Act, of 1934 is the legislative act under which the Reserve Bank of India was formed. This act along with the Companies Act, which was amended in 1936, was meant to provide a framework for the supervision of banking firms in India.

READ|What Is Solar Energy? How Is It Produced? When Was It Discovered? And Other Details

[Updated] Bank Holidays in February 2023 List
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next