List Of Banks In India

According to reports Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas also known as CAM has advised a group of lenders led by the Bank of Baroda on an INR39.4 billion USD loan to JSW Renewable Energy to build an 825MW hybrid power project in Karnataka which includes a 225MW solar project and a 600MW wind project.

This project will be used to meet the energy needs of JSW Steel and the loan is secured by an assortment of assets, including real estate and equity shares.

The legal team of CAM not only assisted the consortium of lenders with structuring, drafting, and finalizing the financing documents but they also advised on the sale of a portion of the loan to the Central Bank of India and the Bank of Maharashtra.

The project financing team was led by Ramanuj Kumar. The team included Aiswarja Mohanty, Shrey Srivastava, Shradha Sharma, Tanvi Ramdas, and Umang Pathak.

List of Scheduled Public Sector Banks

Sr.No. Name of the Bank 1. Bank of Baroda 2. Bank of India 3. Bank of Maharashtra 4. Canara Bank 5. Indian Bank 6. Indian Overseas Bank 7. Punjab & Sind Bank 8. Punjab National Bank 9. State Bank of India 10. UCO Bank 11. Union Bank of India







List of Scheduled Private Sector Banks

Sr.No. Name of the Bank 1. Axis Bank Ltd. 2. Bandhan Bank Ltd. 3. CSB Bank Ltd. 4. City Union Bank Ltd. 5. DCB Bank Ltd. 6. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd. 7. Federal Bank Ltd. 8. HDFC Bank Ltd 9. ICICI Bank Ltd. 10. Induslnd Bank Ltd 11. IDFC First Bank Ltd. 12. Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. 13. Karnataka Bank Ltd. 14. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. 15. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 16. Nainital Bank Ltd. 17. RBL Bank Ltd. 18. South Indian Bank Ltd. 19. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. 20. YES Bank Ltd. 21. IDBI Bank Ltd.







List of Scheduled Small Finance Banks

Sr.No. Name of the Bank 1. Au Small Finance Bank Limited 2. Capital Small Finance Bank Limited 3. Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited 4. Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited 5. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited 6. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited 7. ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited 8. Fincare Small Finance Bank Limited 9. Jana Small Finance Bank Limited 10. North East Small Finance Bank Limited 11. Shivalik Small Finance Bank Limited 12. Unity Small Finance Bank Limited

List of Scheduled Payments Banks

Sr.No. Name of the Bank 1. India Post Payments Bank Limited 2. Fino Payments Bank Limited 3. Paytm Payments Bank Limited 4. Airtel Payments Bank Limited







List of Scheduled Regional Rural Banks

Sr.No. Name of the RRB 1. Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank 2. Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank 3. Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank 4. Aryavart Bank 5. Assam Gramin Vikash Bank 6. Bangiya Gramin Vikas Bank 7. Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank 8. Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank 9. Baroda UP Bank 10. Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank 11. Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank 12. Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank 13. Ellaquai Dehati Bank 14. Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank 15. J&K Grameen Bank 16. Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank 17. Karnataka Gramin Bank 18. Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank 19. Kerala Gramin Bank 20. Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank 21. Madhyanchal Gramin Bank 22. Maharashtra Gramin Bank 23. Manipur Rural Bank 24. Meghalaya Rural Bank 25. Mizoram Rural Bank 26. Nagaland Rural Bank 27. Odisha Gramya Bank 28. Paschim Banga Gramin Bank 29. Prathama UP Gramin Bank 30. Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank 31. Punjab Gramin Bank 32. Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank 33. Saptagiri Grameena Bank 34. Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank 35. Saurashtra Gramin Bank 36. Tamil Nadu Grama Bank 37. Telangana Grameena Bank 38. Tripura Gramin Bank 39. Utkal Grameen bank 40. Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank 41. Uttarakhand Gramin Bank 42. Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank 43. Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank







List of Scheduled Foreign banks in India

Sr.No Name of bank 1. AB Bank Ltd. 2. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Ltd. 3. American Express Banking Corporation 4. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. 5. Barclays Bank Plc. 6. Bank of America 7. Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC 8. Bank of Ceylon 9. Bank of China 10. BNP Paribas 11. Bank of Nova Scotia 12. Citibank N.A. 13. Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A. 14. Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank 15. Credit Suisse A.G 16. CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. 17. DBS Bank India Limited* 18. Deutsche Bank 19. Doha Bank Q.P.S.C 20. Emirates Bank NBD 21. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC 22. FirstRand Bank Ltd 23. HSBC Ltd 24. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. 25. Industrial Bank of Korea 26. J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. 27. JSC VTB Bank 28. KEB Hana Bank 29. Kookmin Bank 30. Krung Thai Bank Public Co. Ltd. 31. Mashreq Bank PSC 32. Mizuho Bank Ltd. 33. MUFG Bank, Ltd. 34. NatWest Markets Plc 35. PT Bank Maybank Indonesia TBK 36. Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) 37. Sberbank 38. SBM Bank (India) Limited* 39. Shinhan Bank 40. Societe Generale 41. Sonali Bank Ltd. 42. Standard Chartered Bank 43. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 44. United Overseas Bank Ltd 45. Woori Bank

This is the list of banks that are listed as Scheduled Banks (India) under the second schedule of the RBI Act, 1934.

Reserve Bank of India Act, of 1934 is the legislative act under which the Reserve Bank of India was formed. This act along with the Companies Act, which was amended in 1936, was meant to provide a framework for the supervision of banking firms in India.

