List of Books Banned in India (1924-2023)

Books are an important part of human development. It plays a significant role in our life, especially for irrespective of age, gender, class, and category. Books just not increase knowledge, but also improve intellect, make people aware of the various events of the past, and present across the globe. But do you know there are some books banned by the ruling government in different parts of the world?

No, then check the list of banned books in India.

List of Books Banned in India

The below includes names of books banned in by the state or central government. Some of these faced prohibitions only for a certain period.

Book Author Year Rangila Rasul Pandit M. A. Chamupati or Krishan Prashaad Prataab 1924 Angaare Sajjad Zaheer, Ahmed Ali, Rashid Jahan and Mahmud-uz-Zafar 1933 Hindu Heaven Max Wylie 1934 The Face of the Mother India Katherine Mayo 1936 Old Soldier Sahib Frank Richards 1936 The Land of the Lingam Arthur Miles 1937 Mysterious India Moki Singh 1940 Satyarth Prakash Dayananda Saraswati 1944 The Scented Garden: Anthropology of the Sex Life in the Levant Bernhard Stern 1945 Pakistan-Pashmanzarwa Peshmanzar Hameed Anwar 1950 Cease-Fire Agha Babar 1950 Khaak-Aur-Khoon Nusseim Hajazi 1950 Marka-e-somnath Maulana Muhammad Sadiq Hussain Sahab Sadiq Siddiqui Sardanvi 1952 Bhupat Singh Kaluwank Ravatwank 1954 What has religion done for Mankind Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society. 1954 Rama Retold Aubrey Menen 1955 Dark urge Robert W. Taylor 1955 Captive Kashmir: Story of a Betrayed and Enslaved People Aziz Beg 1958 The Heart of India Alexander Campbell 1959 The Lotus and the Robot Arthur Koestler 1960 Nine Hours to Rama Stanley Wolpert 1962 Nepal Toni Hagen 1963 Ayesha Krut Frischler 1963 Unarmed Victory Bertrand Russell 1963 An area of Darkness V. S. Naipaul 1964 The Jewel in the Lotus Allen Edwardes 1968 The Evolution of the British Empire and Commonwealth from the American Revolution Alfred Le Roy Burt 1969 A Struggle between two lines over the question of How to Deal with U.S. Imperialism Hsiu-Chu-Fan 1969 Ramayana: A True Reading Periyar E. V. Ramasamy 1969 Man from Moscow Greville Wynne 1970 Early Islam Desmond Stewart 1975 Nehru: A Political Biography Michael Edwardes 1975 India Independent Charles Bettelheim 1976 China's Foreign Relations Since 1949 Alan Lawrence 1978 Who killed Gandhi Lourenço de Salvador 1979 The Price of Power: Kissinger and Nixon in the White House Saymour Hersh 1983 Smash and Grab: Annexation of Sikkim Sunanda K. Datta Ray 1984 Satanic Verses Salman Rushdie 1988 Soft Target: How the Indian Intelligence Service Penetrated Canada Zuhair Kashmeri and Brian McAndrew 1989 Understanding Islam Through Hadis Ram Swarup 1991 Bhavsagar Granth Followers of Baba Bhaniara 2001 Dwikhandito Taslima Nasrin 2003 Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India James Laine 2004 The True Furqan Al Saffee, Al Mahdee 2005 The Epic of Shivaji: A Translation and Study of Kavindra Paramananda's Sivabharata James Laine 2006 Da Vinci Code Dan Brown 2006 Islam: A Concept of Political World Invasion R.V Bhasin 2007 Jinnah: India, Partition, Independence Jaswant Singh 2009 Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and His Struggle With India Joseph Lelyveld 2011 Meendezhum Pandiyar Varalaru (Resurgence of Pandiyan History) K.Senthil.Mallar 2013 Santsurya Tukaram and Loksakha Dnyaneshwar Anand Yadav 2014 The Adivasi Will Not Dance Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar 2017

The reason for prohibition varies from one book to the other. Sometimes it was executed on the grounds of religion, intellectual property, and sometimes for the sake of social harmony.

List of Public Holidays in India 2023

List of worst Epidemic in India since 1900s