List of Books Banned in India (1924-2023)

Books are human’s best friends. But do you know there lies a huge list of books that are banned in India?
List of Banned Books in India
List of Banned Books in India

Books are an important part of human development. It plays a significant role in our life, especially for irrespective of age, gender, class, and category. Books just not increase knowledge, but also improve intellect, make people aware of the various events of the past, and present across the globe. But do you know there are some books banned by the ruling government in different parts of the world?

No, then check the list of banned books in India.

List of Books Banned in India

The below includes names of books banned in by the state or central government. Some of these faced prohibitions only for a certain period.

Book

Author

Year

Rangila Rasul

Pandit M. A. Chamupati or Krishan Prashaad Prataab

1924

Angaare

Sajjad Zaheer, Ahmed Ali, Rashid Jahan and Mahmud-uz-Zafar 

1933

Hindu Heaven

Max Wylie

1934

The Face of the Mother India

Katherine Mayo

1936

Old Soldier Sahib

Frank Richards

1936

The Land of the Lingam

Arthur Miles

1937

Mysterious India

Moki Singh

1940

Satyarth Prakash

Dayananda Saraswati

1944

The Scented Garden: Anthropology of the Sex Life in the Levant

Bernhard Stern

1945

Pakistan-Pashmanzarwa

Peshmanzar

Hameed Anwar

1950

Cease-Fire

Agha Babar

1950

Khaak-Aur-Khoon

Nusseim Hajazi

1950

Marka-e-somnath

Maulana Muhammad Sadiq Hussain Sahab Sadiq Siddiqui Sardanvi

1952

Bhupat Singh

Kaluwank Ravatwank

1954

What has religion done for Mankind

Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society.

1954

Rama Retold

Aubrey Menen

1955

Dark urge

Robert W. Taylor

1955

Captive Kashmir: Story of a Betrayed and Enslaved People

Aziz Beg

1958

The Heart of India

Alexander Campbell

1959

The Lotus and the Robot

Arthur Koestler

1960

Nine Hours to Rama

Stanley Wolpert

1962

Nepal

Toni Hagen

1963

Ayesha

Krut Frischler

1963

Unarmed Victory

Bertrand Russell

1963

An area of Darkness

V. S. Naipaul

1964

The Jewel in the Lotus

Allen Edwardes

1968

The Evolution of the British Empire and Commonwealth from the American Revolution

Alfred Le Roy Burt

1969

A Struggle between two lines over the question of How to Deal with U.S. Imperialism

Hsiu-Chu-Fan

1969

Ramayana: A True Reading

Periyar E. V. Ramasamy

1969

Man from Moscow

Greville Wynne

1970

Early Islam

Desmond Stewart

1975

Nehru: A Political Biography

Michael Edwardes

1975

India Independent

Charles Bettelheim

1976

China's Foreign Relations Since 1949

Alan Lawrence

1978

Who killed Gandhi

Lourenço de Salvador

1979

The Price of Power: Kissinger and Nixon in the White House

Saymour Hersh

1983

Smash and Grab: Annexation of Sikkim

Sunanda K. Datta Ray

1984

Satanic Verses

Salman Rushdie

1988

Soft Target: How the Indian Intelligence Service Penetrated Canada

Zuhair Kashmeri

and

Brian McAndrew

1989

Understanding Islam Through Hadis

Ram Swarup

1991

Bhavsagar Granth

Followers of Baba Bhaniara

2001

Dwikhandito

Taslima Nasrin

2003

Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India

James Laine

2004

The True Furqan

Al Saffee, Al Mahdee

2005

The Epic of Shivaji: A Translation and Study of Kavindra Paramananda's Sivabharata

James Laine

2006

Da Vinci Code

Dan Brown

2006

Islam: A Concept of Political World Invasion

R.V Bhasin

2007

Jinnah: India, Partition, Independence

Jaswant Singh

2009

Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and His Struggle With India

Joseph Lelyveld

2011

Meendezhum Pandiyar Varalaru (Resurgence of Pandiyan History)

K.Senthil.Mallar

2013

Santsurya Tukaram

and

Loksakha Dnyaneshwar

Anand Yadav

2014

The Adivasi Will Not Dance

Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar

2017

The reason for prohibition varies from one book to the other. Sometimes it was executed on the grounds of religion, intellectual property, and sometimes for the sake of social harmony.

List of Public Holidays in India 2023

List of worst Epidemic in India since 1900s

FAQ

Why is Harry Potter banned in some parts of the world?

As per some parents, the book promoted “witchcraft, the occult, and anti-family themes”.

What countries still ban books?

Countries across the globe such as China, Bangladesh and Egypt commonly practice book banning to restrict education and allow censorship.

Which book is banned in the world?

Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949) by George Orwell

Why are books banned in India?

Books criticizing major religions of India, as well as books supposedly portraying national figures in bad light are banned in India.
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next