List of Books Banned in India (1924-2023)
Books are an important part of human development. It plays a significant role in our life, especially for irrespective of age, gender, class, and category. Books just not increase knowledge, but also improve intellect, make people aware of the various events of the past, and present across the globe. But do you know there are some books banned by the ruling government in different parts of the world?
List of Books Banned in India
The below includes names of books banned in by the state or central government. Some of these faced prohibitions only for a certain period.
|
Book
|
Author
|
Year
|
Rangila Rasul
|
Pandit M. A. Chamupati or Krishan Prashaad Prataab
|
1924
|
Angaare
|
Sajjad Zaheer, Ahmed Ali, Rashid Jahan and Mahmud-uz-Zafar
|
1933
|
Hindu Heaven
|
Max Wylie
|
1934
|
The Face of the Mother India
|
Katherine Mayo
|
1936
|
Old Soldier Sahib
|
Frank Richards
|
1936
|
The Land of the Lingam
|
Arthur Miles
|
1937
|
Mysterious India
|
Moki Singh
|
1940
|
Satyarth Prakash
|
Dayananda Saraswati
|
1944
|
The Scented Garden: Anthropology of the Sex Life in the Levant
|
Bernhard Stern
|
1945
|
Pakistan-Pashmanzarwa
Peshmanzar
|
Hameed Anwar
|
1950
|
Cease-Fire
|
Agha Babar
|
1950
|
Khaak-Aur-Khoon
|
Nusseim Hajazi
|
1950
|
Marka-e-somnath
|
Maulana Muhammad Sadiq Hussain Sahab Sadiq Siddiqui Sardanvi
|
1952
|
Bhupat Singh
|
Kaluwank Ravatwank
|
1954
|
What has religion done for Mankind
|
Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society.
|
1954
|
Rama Retold
|
Aubrey Menen
|
1955
|
Dark urge
|
Robert W. Taylor
|
1955
|
Captive Kashmir: Story of a Betrayed and Enslaved People
|
Aziz Beg
|
1958
|
The Heart of India
|
Alexander Campbell
|
1959
|
The Lotus and the Robot
|
Arthur Koestler
|
1960
|
Nine Hours to Rama
|
Stanley Wolpert
|
1962
|
Nepal
|
Toni Hagen
|
1963
|
Ayesha
|
Krut Frischler
|
1963
|
Unarmed Victory
|
Bertrand Russell
|
1963
|
An area of Darkness
|
V. S. Naipaul
|
1964
|
The Jewel in the Lotus
|
Allen Edwardes
|
1968
|
The Evolution of the British Empire and Commonwealth from the American Revolution
|
Alfred Le Roy Burt
|
1969
|
A Struggle between two lines over the question of How to Deal with U.S. Imperialism
|
Hsiu-Chu-Fan
|
1969
|
Ramayana: A True Reading
|
Periyar E. V. Ramasamy
|
1969
|
Man from Moscow
|
Greville Wynne
|
1970
|
Early Islam
|
Desmond Stewart
|
1975
|
Nehru: A Political Biography
|
Michael Edwardes
|
1975
|
India Independent
|
Charles Bettelheim
|
1976
|
China's Foreign Relations Since 1949
|
Alan Lawrence
|
1978
|
Who killed Gandhi
|
Lourenço de Salvador
|
1979
|
The Price of Power: Kissinger and Nixon in the White House
|
Saymour Hersh
|
1983
|
Smash and Grab: Annexation of Sikkim
|
Sunanda K. Datta Ray
|
1984
|
Satanic Verses
|
Salman Rushdie
|
1988
|
Soft Target: How the Indian Intelligence Service Penetrated Canada
|
Zuhair Kashmeri
and
Brian McAndrew
|
1989
|
Understanding Islam Through Hadis
|
Ram Swarup
|
1991
|
Bhavsagar Granth
|
Followers of Baba Bhaniara
|
2001
|
Dwikhandito
|
Taslima Nasrin
|
2003
|
Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India
|
James Laine
|
2004
|
The True Furqan
|
Al Saffee, Al Mahdee
|
2005
|
The Epic of Shivaji: A Translation and Study of Kavindra Paramananda's Sivabharata
|
James Laine
|
2006
|
Da Vinci Code
|
Dan Brown
|
2006
|
Islam: A Concept of Political World Invasion
|
R.V Bhasin
|
2007
|
Jinnah: India, Partition, Independence
|
Jaswant Singh
|
2009
|
Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and His Struggle With India
|
Joseph Lelyveld
|
2011
|
Meendezhum Pandiyar Varalaru (Resurgence of Pandiyan History)
|
K.Senthil.Mallar
|
2013
|
Santsurya Tukaram
and
Loksakha Dnyaneshwar
|
Anand Yadav
|
2014
|
The Adivasi Will Not Dance
|
Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar
|
2017
The reason for prohibition varies from one book to the other. Sometimes it was executed on the grounds of religion, intellectual property, and sometimes for the sake of social harmony.
