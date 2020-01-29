Brand Ambassadors are appointed to promote a particular product, event, mission and thought. The appeal of the Brand Ambassador is considered to be more effective in the common people. Government and private companies spend crores to rupees on celebrity endorsement.

List of Brand Ambassadors in India

1. Aamir Khan— Vivo mobile

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan--Coke, Eye Bank Association of India, L’oreal, Longiness, Lux, Pulse Polio Campaign

3. Akshay Kumar--Dollar Club Vests, Levi’s, LG, Micromax, Thums Up

4. Amitabh Bachchan--Cadburys, Dabur, Emami, Gujrat Tourism, ICICI, Nerolac, Pulse Polio Campaign, Zen mobile

5. Hrithik Roshan--Centhol, Hero Honda Karizma, Parle, Hide and Seek, Provogue, Sony Ericsson

6. Kareena Kapoor--Airtel, Emami, Gitanjali, Head and Shoulders, Lux, Mahindra Scooters, Pepsi, Sony Ericcson

7. Katrina Kaif--Etihad Airways, Lux, Nakshatra, Panasonic, Pantene, Spice Telecom

8. Saif Ali Khan--Asian Paints, Lays, Airtel, Head, and Shoulders, Wynncom mobile

9. Shahrukh Khan--Airtel, Dish TV, Emami, Hyundai, ICICI, Nerolac, Nokia, Videocon, Brand ambassador of West Bengal, Nerolac

10. Virat Kohli—Adidas, Toyota, Boost drink, Border Security Force (BSF), Celkon mobile, Clinic all clear shampoo, Cinthol, Herbalife products,, munch, Fastrack, Nike, red chief, Sangam clothing, TVS Bike, fair & lovely, Pepsi, flying machine.

11. Sachin Tendulkar: MRF tyres, Britannia biscuits, Aviva life insurance, jp group cement, coca-cola, luminous power back up solution, musafir.com, Audemars Piguet watch, Kaspersky internet security, ADIDAS, Castrol, boost, national egg coordination committee, visa, Philips, ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, Indian Olympic Association goodwill ambassador, Skill India Mission.

12. M.S. Dhoni: Pepsico, Reebok, Exide, TVS motors, Mysore Sandal soap, Reliance communication, Reliance energy, Orient PSPO, Aircel, Bharat petroleum, Titan Sonata, NDTV, GE Money, Siyaram, Big Bazaar, Boost, Dabur honey, Kolkatta Fashion week, Amrapali Group (Real Estate).

13. Digital India Campaign Ambassadors: Satwat Jagwani (All-India IIT-JEE—Advanced Topper 2015), Krati Tiwari (IIT-JEE —Advanced Girl Topper 2015), Ankit Fadia and Pranav Mistry (a computer scientist and the author of '6th Sense').

14. Latest Brand Ambassadors of Swachh Bharat Mission are;

a. Juhi Chawla (Actress), from 2018

b. Sanjay Dutt (Actor), from 2018

c. Shahrukh Khan (Actor), from 2018

d. Shekhar Gurera (Cartoonist), from January 2018

e. Raveena Tandon (Actress), from February 2017

f. Shilpa Shetty (Actress), from February 2017

g. Dr. D.P. Sharma (Academician), September 2017

15. 'Swachh Bharat Mission': City compost" campaign: Ambassador is Amitabh Bachchan

16. Incredible India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

17. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana: Sakshi Malik

18. MAA- Mother's Absolute Affection', a nationwide programme to promote breastfeeding: Madhuri Dixit

19. 'Mamta Abhiyan' launched by the Madhya Pradesh Government:Madhuri Dixit

20. Brand ambassador of Telangana: Sania Mirza and Mahesh Babu

21. Brand Ambassador of Uttar Pradesh's Election Commission: Kuldeep Yadav

22. Brand Ambassador of Jharkhand Tourism: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

23. Indian Ambassador for Rio Olympic 2016: A R Rahman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, ace shooter Abhinav Bindra and Bollywood star Salman Khan

24. Brand Ambassador of 'Indian Psychiatric Society' to spread awareness about depression: Deepika Padukone

25. Brand ambassador of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu

26. Brand Ambassador of Women’s World cup 2017: Sachin Tendulkar

27. Ambassador to promote Goods & Service Tax : Amitabh Bachchan

28. Wildlife Trust of India: Dia Mirza

29. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Uttarakhand: Akshay Kumar

30. UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador For India: Dia Mirza

31. Make In India: Piruz Khambatta (Rasna chairman)

32. Indian Psychiatric Society: Deepika Padukone

33. Awareness of Hepatitis: Amitabh Bachchan

34. Swachh Saathi (Swachh Bharat Mission’s youth-based programme): Dia Mirza

35. City Compost Campaign (A part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission): Amitabh Bachchan

36. Yoga Brand Ambassador of Haryana: Swami Ramdev

37. Skill India: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma

Brand Ambassadors or Corporate Ambassadors are mainly appointed to create communication effectively towards the consumers of the respective brand. The above list of Brand Ambassadors in India will be useful for the students who are preparing for competitive exams like IAS/PCS/SSC/ CDS and Banking etc.

