Jio, the largest telecom provider in India, is quickly establishing 5G network connectivity all over the nation. The fifth-generation (5G) technology standard for broadband cellular networks, which cellular phone providers started rolling out globally in 2019, is the anticipated replacement for the 4G networks that connect the majority of modern cell phones. The foundation of the standalone 5G architecture is an entirely new end-to-end core 5G network.

List of cities eligible for 5G Service Network

Delhi

Mumbai

Varanasi

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Nathdwara

Pune

Gurugram

Noida

Ghaziabad

Faridabad

And in all 33-district headquarters of Gujarat.

What is the difference between 5G and 4G?

How to activate 5G in smartphones?

Jio is providing 5G connectivity by invitation only. Users with 5G-capable smartphones who live in 5G-enabled cities will receive the invitation. Jio users will be able to use unlimited 5G data after receiving the 5G invite in addition to the current allowances under the active recharges/plans. As long as the base plan is in effect, the additional unlimited 5G data will be valid.

If you have received the Jio welcome but are still not able to connect, then use the below steps:

Open the Settings app on your smartphone.

Go to Mobile networks

Now select the Jio SIM.

Now tap on the Preferred network type option.

And now select the 5G network type.

What are the benefits of the 5G Service Network?

The new global wireless standard is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything together including machines, objects, and devices. And its numerous benefits include:

use of higher frequencies

high bandwidth

enhanced mobile broadband

a lower latency of 5 ms

higher data rates, which will enable new technology options over 5G networks, such as 4K streaming or near-real-time streaming of virtual reality (VR)

the potential to have a 5G mobile network made up of low-band, mid-band, and mmWave frequencies.

During the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Jio, the telecom operator announced the PAN India coverage of Jio 5G by December 2023.