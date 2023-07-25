List of Fastest 100 Team Score in Test Cricket History

India outpaced West Indies as they shattered a world record on Sunday, emerging as the fastest team to reach 100 in an innings in Test cricket history. Thanks to a scorching start by openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India blitzed to 100 runs in just 12.2 overs in the second innings against West Indies.

India eventually surged to 181 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 24 overs before declaring their innings, setting a challenging target of 365 runs for the hosts for the final day of play. In response, West Indies faltered, losing two wickets in their second innings and managing to score only 76 runs. On the final day, the hosts will need to muster 289 runs to win, while the visitors will be eager to swiftly claim the remaining 8 wickets.

Top 5 Fastest Team 100s in Test History

Team Opponents Year Overs reqd Best Batsmen Venue India West Indies 2023 12.2 Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Port of Spain Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2001 13.2 Marvan Attapattu, Sanath Jayasuriya SSC Colombo England South Africa 1994 13.3 Graham Gooch, Graeme Hick The Oval Bangladesh West Indies 2012 13.4 Tamim Iqbal, Zunaed Siddiqui, Shahriar Nafees, Naeem Islam Mirpur England Pakistan 2022 13.4 Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Rawalpindi

4. Bangladesh and England – 82 balls

Bangladesh and England achieved a remarkable feat, both making it into the top three teams to achieve a collective total in a mere 82 balls. The Bangla Tigers roared against the West Indies, amassing a triple-century, while England mirrored their swiftness during the recent Test series against Pakistan, where they reached 100 runs in 13.4 overs.

3. England – 81 balls

England accomplished a stunning feat in 1994 during a red-ball series against South Africa at the Oval. The Three Lions pounced on the Proteas, dispatching several rapid boundaries with precision. It took the English team a mere 81 balls to breach the 100-run mark in this particular contest, securing their spot as the third fastest in the record books.

2. Sri Lanka – 80 balls

Sri Lanka faced their Asian rivals, Bangladesh, in the Asian Test Championship held in Colombo in 2001. The duo of Marvan Atapattu and skipper Sanath Jayasuriya wasted no time in targeting the Bangladeshi bowlers. With finesse, they propelled their side to a team 100 in an astonishing 80 balls - the fastest ever recorded in Test format. Atapattu's brilliant knock of 201 runs and Jayasuriya's score of 89 led them to a resounding victory by an innings and 137 runs.

1. India – 74 Balls

It's Lunch on Day 4 of the second #WIvIND Test! #TeamIndia zoom towards 98/1, leading West Indies by 281 runs ⚡️ ⚡️



5⃣7⃣ for Captain @ImRo45



3⃣7⃣* for @ybj_19



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/d6oETzoH1Z pic.twitter.com/CA3o9xn6sD — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2023

India set an electrifying display as their openers forged a formidable 98-run partnership. Rohit Sharma showcased his prowess, smashing 57 off 44 balls, while Jaisawal complemented with a brisk 38 off 30 balls. The young wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan Kishan, made his mark, scoring a maiden Test half-century in only his second match, remaining unbeaten at 52 off 34 balls. Their impressive show allowed India to reach the 100-run mark in a staggering 74 balls.

