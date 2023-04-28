List of 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 winners

One of the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry, the 68th edition of Filmfare Awards 2023 was held at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai on 28th April. This article will cover the complete list of winners.
Annually presented by The Times Group, Filmfare Awards are one of the most honorable awards in the Indian film industry that recognize excellence in Indian cinema across various categories such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Music Director, Best Lyricist, and many more. 

Filmfare awards were first presented in 1954 and ever since then, they have become an important part of the Indian film industry. The Filmfare Awards ceremony is held in Mumbai and is attended by some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Here you will find the complete list of  Filmfare Awards 2023 winners. 

Award 

Film/ Actor/Artist 

Best Film

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film (Critics')

Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Best Actor (Critics')

Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

Best Actress (Critics')

Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Director

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Music Album

Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Dialogue

Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay

Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Story

Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Best Debut (Male)

Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Best Debut (Female)

Andrea Kevichusa for Anek

Best Debut Director

Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

Lifetime Achievement Award

Prem Chopra

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer

Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female):

Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent

Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX

DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Editing

Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

Best Costume Design

Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design

Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design

Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Background Score

Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography

Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography

Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Action

Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

Conclusion 

This was the complete list of Filmfare Awards 2023 winners. The award show was hosted by Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manish Paul. Catch the telecast tonight at 9 pm on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. 

FAQ

Where is the 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards being held?

The 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards will be held at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai on 28th April.

Which won the Filmfare award in Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) category?

The Filmfare award in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) category was won by Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do.

Who won the Filmfare award in the Best Debut (Female) category?

The Filmfare award in the Best Debut (Female) category was won by Andrea Kevichusa for Anek.

Where can I watch the telecast of the Filmfare Awards 2023?

You can watch the telecast of the Filmfare Awards 2023 on Jio Cinema and Colors TV.
