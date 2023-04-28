List of 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 winners

Annually presented by The Times Group, Filmfare Awards are one of the most honorable awards in the Indian film industry that recognize excellence in Indian cinema across various categories such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Music Director, Best Lyricist, and many more.

The grand opening ceremony of the Filmfare Awards 2023 will be telecasted at 9 pm today on Colors and Jio Cinema.

Get ready to witness the ultimate grand opening act with Salman Khan - the megastar who never fails to set the stage on fire! Catch all the action from the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism, tonight at 9 pm on Colors and Jio Cinema. pic.twitter.com/DQShnoaeG7 — Filmfare (@filmfare) April 28, 2023

Filmfare awards were first presented in 1954 and ever since then, they have become an important part of the Indian film industry. The Filmfare Awards ceremony is held in Mumbai and is attended by some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Here you will find the complete list of Filmfare Awards 2023 winners.

Award Film/ Actor/Artist Best Film Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Film (Critics') Badhaai Do Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do Best Actor (Critics') Sanjay Mishra for Vadh Best Actress (Critics') Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Best Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do Best Music Album Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Dialogue Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Screenplay Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do Best Story Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do Best Debut (Male) Ankush Gedam for Jhund Best Debut (Female) Andrea Kevichusa for Anek Best Debut Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh Lifetime Achievement Award Prem Chopra Best Lyrics Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Playback Singer Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Playback Singer (Female): Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi Best VFX DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Editing Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero Best Costume Design Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Production Design Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Sound Design Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Background Score Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Choreography Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Cinematography Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Action Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

Conclusion

This was the complete list of Filmfare Awards 2023 winners. The award show was hosted by Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Manish Paul. Catch the telecast tonight at 9 pm on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.





