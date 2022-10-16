A date holds great importance in the study of historical events. It is important to chronologically document history. So, on contrary let’s take an insight into the past to understand the importance of 16th October yesteryear.

The list of major historical events that happened on 16th October are:

Partition of Bengal

Bengal was divided along religious lines when the partition took effect in 1905, three months after the Viceroy of British India Lord Curzon proclaimed his intention to do so. Bengal—and India—would never again be the same again, notwithstanding an attempt to undo its 16 October 1905 division and reunify the state in 1911.

Armed nationalism and the Swadeshi movement represented opposition to the Bengal partition. One of the first large-scale demonstrations was planned in Calcutta's Town Hall on August 7, 1905. The 16th of October, the day of the division, was designated a day of sadness and fasting. Crowds of raucous people sang the Rabindranath Tagore song "Amar Sonar Bangla." As the protests extended to the remainder of the state, cries of "Bande Mataram" resounded through the streets. Using homemade items instead of imported ones became a practical way to oppose the division as well as a nationalist symbol. Large-scale burning of garments made abroad was another Swadeshi movement phenomenon.

Denmark Left its right-over involvement in India

From 1774 to 1757, Denmark controlled the islands from Tranqehar, a Danish stronghold on Indian soil. On October 16, 1868, it sold the British the rights to the islands. In 1869, the British included it in their empire. Between those times, Denmark frequently left the island because of a malaria outbreak. In the interim, Italians and Austrians had also attempted to populate the islands.

Massive Cyclone hits West Bengal

There was a powerful cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal. It struck close to the border between Odisha and West Bengal, killing over 61,000 people. The wind speed was measured at 225 km/h (140 mph), making it the worst cyclone to date to have caused this many casualties.

