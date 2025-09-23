List of Most Popular Sign Languages in the World

Every year, on September 23, the world celebrates the International Day of Sign Languages. This day is devoted to raising awareness of the value of sign language as an essential human right for the world’s deaf and for those who belong to hard-of-hearing communities. In today’s era, sign language is used by more than ten million people worldwide. As per the Ethnologue, there are more than 160 living sign languages with the ISO-639-3 codes that represent the 24 million first language speakers (L1).

In 2017, the UN General Assembly adopted the “International Day of Sign Languages” by passing the resolution A/RES/72/16 to recognise September 23. Since then, the event has been celebrated every year. The theme for the International Day of Sign Languages in 2025 is “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights”, which focuses on the global landscape of sign languages.