Every year, on September 23, the world celebrates the International Day of Sign Languages. This day is devoted to raising awareness of the value of sign language as an essential human right for the world’s deaf and for those who belong to hard-of-hearing communities. In today’s era, sign language is used by more than ten million people worldwide. As per the Ethnologue, there are more than 160 living sign languages with the ISO-639-3 codes that represent the 24 million first language speakers (L1).
In 2017, the UN General Assembly adopted the “International Day of Sign Languages” by passing the resolution A/RES/72/16 to recognise September 23. Since then, the event has been celebrated every year. The theme for the International Day of Sign Languages in 2025 is “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights”, which focuses on the global landscape of sign languages.
In this article, we will see which are the most used sign languages in 2025.
List of Most Popular Sign Languages in the World
|
ISO_639
|
Language Name
|
Country Name
|
Area
|
L1 Users
|
1 ins
|
Indian Sign Language
|
India
|
Asia
|
6,815,000
|
2 csl
|
Chinese Sign Language
|
China
|
Asia
|
4,200,000
|
3 pks
|
Pakistan Sign Language
|
Pakistan
|
Asia
|
1,080,000
|
4 rsl
|
Russian Sign Language
|
Russian Federation
|
Europe
|
909,000
|
5 ase
|
American Sign Language
|
United States
|
Americas
|
858,260
|
6 inl
|
Indonesian Sign Language
|
Indonesia
|
Asia
|
810,000
|
7 nsi
|
Nigerian Sign Language
|
Nigeria
|
Africa
|
800,000
|
8 bzs
|
Brazilian Sign Language
|
Brazil
|
Americas
|
630,000
|
9 eth
|
Ethiopian Sign Language
|
Ethiopia
|
Africa
|
560,000
|
10 psp
|
Filipino Sign Language
|
Philippines
|
Asia
|
540,000
Conclusion
Sign Language is a vital bridge for millions of users worldwide for making communication and inclusion for deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.With over 160 living sign languages, their recognition strengthens human rights and cultural identity. Celebrating International Day of Sign Languages reminds us that true equality is impossible without sign language rights.
