By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 23, 2025, 11:00 IST

Sign languages empower over 24 million first-language users globally, fostering inclusion for deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. With more than 160 living sign languages, this article highlights the most widely used in 2025. As we mark the International Day of Sign Languages, we reaffirm the need for equal language rights worldwide.

Every year, on September 23, the world celebrates the International Day of Sign Languages. This day is devoted to raising awareness of the value of sign language as an essential human right for the world’s deaf and for those who belong to hard-of-hearing communities. In today’s era, sign language is used by more than ten million people worldwide. As per the Ethnologue, there are more than 160 living sign languages with the ISO-639-3 codes that represent the 24 million first language speakers (L1). 

In 2017, the UN General Assembly adopted the “International Day of Sign Languages” by passing the resolution A/RES/72/16 to recognise September 23. Since then, the event has been celebrated every year. The theme for the International Day of Sign Languages in 2025 is “No Human Rights Without Sign Language Rights”, which focuses on the global landscape of sign languages.

In this article, we will see which are the most used sign languages in 2025.

Sign Languages in the World

List of Most Popular Sign Languages in the World

ISO_639

Language Name

Country Name

Area

L1 Users

1 ins

Indian Sign Language

India

Asia

6,815,000

2 csl

Chinese Sign Language

China

Asia

4,200,000

3 pks

Pakistan Sign Language

Pakistan

Asia

1,080,000

4 rsl

Russian Sign Language

Russian Federation

Europe

909,000

5 ase

American Sign Language

United States

Americas

858,260

6 inl

Indonesian Sign Language

Indonesia

Asia

810,000

7 nsi

Nigerian Sign Language

Nigeria

Africa

800,000

8 bzs

Brazilian Sign Language

Brazil

Americas

630,000

9 eth

Ethiopian Sign Language

Ethiopia

Africa

560,000

10 psp

Filipino Sign Language

Philippines

Asia

540,000

Data Source: 

https://insight.derivation.co/

https://intelligence.derivation.co/

https://www.ethnologue.com/

Conclusion

Sign Language is a vital bridge for millions of users worldwide for making communication and inclusion for deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.With over 160 living sign languages, their recognition strengthens human rights and cultural identity. Celebrating International Day of Sign Languages reminds us that true equality is impossible without sign language rights.


