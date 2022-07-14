List of Presidents of Sri Lanka (1972-2022)

President of Sri Lanka: The President of Sri Lanka is an elected head of state and the Chief Executive. The President of Sri Lanka is a dominant political figure in the country and earlier, the position was more of a ceremonial one. The President of Sri Lanka office was created in 1972 as and was later empowered with executive powers by the 1978 Constitution which was introduced by J.R. Jayewardene. In the list of Presidents of Sri Lanka from 1972 to 2022, the first President is William Gopallawa. He had served as the last Governor-General of Ceylon and the first (non-executive) President when Ceylon declares itself a republic in 1972 and changed its name to Sri Lanka. Check the complete list of Presidents of Sri Lanka below from 1972 to 2022.

List of Presidents of Sri Lanka

S. No. President of Sri Lanka Tenure 1 William Gopallawa May 22, 1972 to February 4, 1978 2 Junius Richard Jayewardene February 4, 1978 to January 2, 1989 3 Ranasinghe Premadasa January 2, 1989 to May 1, 1993 4 Dingiri Banda Wijetunga May 1, 1993 to November 12, 1994 5. Chandrika Kumaratunga November 12, 1994 to November 19, 2005 6. Mahinda Rajapaksa November 19, 2005 to January 9, 2015 7. Maithripala Sirisena January 9, 2015 to November 19, 2019 8. Gotabaya Rajapaksa November 19, 2019 to July 13, 2022 9 Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Acting President since July 13, 2022

How the President of Sri Lanka is elected?

Eligibility

The candidate to contest for the President of Sri Lanka must fulfill the eligibility criteria including- being nominated by a recognized political party or the elected member of the legislature. No person who has been elected twice to the office of President by the people will be qualified thereafter to be elected to such office by the People.

Selection Process

The President of Sri Lanka is elected to the office in a Presidential election which is held nationwide for a five-year term. An elected President of Sri Lanka can serve a maximum of two terms, each term taking effect from the date of taking a public oath of office for the elected term.

Sri Lanka Crisis

Sri Lanka is facing a severe economic crisis which has led to widespread violent protests all over the country. The President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on July 13, 2022, and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President to exercise Presidential duties during his absence from Sri Lanka.

