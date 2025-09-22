List of Shakti Peethas with Locations

The 51 Shakti Peeths are sacred pilgrimage sites in Hinduism dedicated to Goddess Shakti, spread across India and neighboring regions. Each Peeth marks a location where a body part, ornament, or item of Goddess Sati is believed to have fallen after her self-immolation, as Lord Vishnu used his Sudarshana Chakra to disperse her remains and relieve Lord Shiva’s grief.

Note: Some sites are in present-day Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, but are spiritually part of the Indian tradition.

Traditionally, there are 51 Shakti Peeths recognized. They are spread across India and some neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Each Peeth is associated with a specific body part or element of Goddess Sati and has its own distinct legend and importance.

What are the Major Festivals Associated with the Shakti Peethas?

The most significant festivals celebrated at Shakti Peethas are:

1. Navratri

One of the most significant festivals associated with Shakti Peethas, Navratri is nine nights and ten days of worship of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The worshipers fast, offer prayers, dance (Garba and Dandiya), and perform rituals. Temples such as Kamakhya in Assam, Vaishno Devi in Jammu, and Kalighat in West Bengal are particularly active during these celebrations.