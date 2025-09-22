IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
List of Shakti Peethas with Locations

Sep 22, 2025
Sep 22, 2025, 19:35 IST

The 51 Shakti Peeths are sacred Hindu sites where body parts of Goddess Sati are believed to have fallen. These temples, located across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, are major pilgrimage centers, especially during festivals like Navratri and Durga Puja. 

The 51 Shakti Peeths are sacred pilgrimage sites in Hinduism dedicated to Goddess Shakti, spread across India and neighboring regions. Each Peeth marks a location where a body part, ornament, or item of Goddess Sati is believed to have fallen after her self-immolation, as Lord Vishnu used his Sudarshana Chakra to disperse her remains and relieve Lord Shiva’s grief. 

List of 51 Shakti Peeths with Locations & Body Parts

No.

Shakti Peeth

Location (State)

Body Part / Ornament

1

Amarnath

Jammu & Kashmir

Throat

2

Jwalaji

Himachal Pradesh

Tongue

3

Katyayani

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Hair

4

Vishalakshi

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Earrings

5

Lalita

Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

Fingers

6

Tripurmalini

Jalandhar, Punjab

Left breast

7

Savitri/Bhadra Kali

Kurukshetra, Haryana

Right ankle

8

Magadha

Patna, Bihar

Right side of body

9

Mithila

Janakpur, Bihar

Left shoulder

10

Kanchipuram

Tamil Nadu

Back

11

Kalmadhava

Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh

Buttock (left)

12

Bahula

Bardhaman, West Bengal

Left arm

13

Bakreshwar

Birbhum, West Bengal

Between eyebrows

14

Nandipur

Murshidabad, West Bengal

Necklace

15

Tarapith

Birbhum, West Bengal

Third eye

16

Sainthia

Birbhum, West Bengal

Necklace

17

Kankalitala

Bolpur, West Bengal

Waist

18

Kalighat

Kolkata, West Bengal

Right toe

19

Attahas

Katwa, West Bengal

Lips

20

Nalhati

Birbhum, West Bengal

Throat

21

Surutapada

West Bengal

Right big toe

22

Jogulamba

Alampur, Telangana

Upper teeth

23

Mahur

Nanded, Maharashtra

Right hand

24

Kolhapur

Maharashtra

Eyes

25

Janasthana

Nashik, Maharashtra

Chin

26

Hinglaj

Baluchistan, Pakistan

Brahmarandhra (part of head)

27

Ambaji

Gujarat

Heart

28

Ujani

Ujani, Maharashtra

Elbow

29

Kamakhya

Guwahati, Assam

Genital organ (yoni)

30

Jayanti

Meghalaya

Left thigh

31

Tripura Sundari

Tripura

Right foot

32

Manikarnika

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Earring

33

Shivaharkaray

Karachi, Pakistan

Three eyes

34

Ratnavali

Hooghly, West Bengal

Right shoulder

35

Chhinnamasta

Cooch Behar, West Bengal

Crown

36

Prabhas

Gujarat

Stomach

37

Shuchi

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Upper teeth

38

Gandaki

Nepal

Knees

39

Yugadya

Khirgram, West Bengal

Right thumb

40

Vibhash

East Medinipur, West Bengal

Left ankle

41

Karnat

Brajeshwari, Himachal Pradesh

Both ears

42

Shankari

Trincomalee, Sri Lanka

Groin

43

Sharada

Kashmir (now Pakistan occupied)

Right hand

44

Bhairavi

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Anklet

45

Chamundeshwari

Mysore, Karnataka

Hair

46

Madhaveswari

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Fingers

47

Danteswari

Chhattisgarh

Teeth

48

Varahi

Puri, Odisha

Lower teeth

49

Mahalakshmi

Kolhapur, Maharashtra

Eye

50

Panchsagar

Bangladesh

Anklet

51

Srisailam

Andhra Pradesh

Part of head

Note: Some sites are in present-day Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, but are spiritually part of the Indian tradition.

Traditionally, there are 51 Shakti Peeths recognized. They are spread across India and some neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Each Peeth is associated with a specific body part or element of Goddess Sati and has its own distinct legend and importance.

What are the Major Festivals Associated with the Shakti Peethas?

The most significant festivals celebrated at Shakti Peethas are:

1. Navratri

One of the most significant festivals associated with Shakti Peethas, Navratri is nine nights and ten days of worship of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The worshipers fast, offer prayers, dance (Garba and Dandiya), and perform rituals. Temples such as Kamakhya in Assam, Vaishno Devi in Jammu, and Kalighat in West Bengal are particularly active during these celebrations.

2. Durga Puja

Mostly observed in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar, Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. Shakti Peeth temples are transformed into hubs of grand processions, creative decorations, and cultural events.

3. Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

Festived as the climax of Navratri, Dussehra is a victory of good over evil. It is celebrated as the triumph of Goddess Durga and is fested in grand fairs, reenactment of mythology, and Shakti Peetha worship.

4. Makar Sankranti

This harvest celebration, during the month of January, is marked with rituals and oblations at numerous Peeths, signifying renewal and prosperity.

5. Maha Shivaratri

Although mainly a festival for Lord Shiva, Maha Shivaratri carries special importance in Shakti Peethas because of the inseparable union of Shiva and Shakti. The followers mark night-long vigils and prayers.

6. Special Local Festivals

Some of the Shakti Peethas have their own local festivals such as the Ambaji Navaratri in Gujarat, Jwalamukhi fair in Himachal Pradesh, or the Theerth Yatra in Tripura Sundari temple. These are observed with local customs, fairs, and devotional songs.

The 51 Shakti Peeths stand as magnificent symbols of resilience in Hindu tradition. With each temple linked to a distinct part of Sati’s legend, these peeths connect millions of pilgrims to their faith and history. Their legacy endures, offering solace, empowerment, and unity among devotees across India and beyond.

