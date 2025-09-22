List of Shakti Peethas with Locations

The 51 Shakti Peeths are sacred pilgrimage sites in Hinduism dedicated to Goddess Shakti, spread across India and neighboring regions. Each Peeth marks a location where a body part, ornament, or item of Goddess Sati is believed to have fallen after her self-immolation, as Lord Vishnu used his Sudarshana Chakra to disperse her remains and relieve Lord Shiva’s grief.
List of 51 Shakti Peeths with Locations & Body Parts
|
No.
|
Shakti Peeth
|
Location (State)
|
Body Part / Ornament
|
1
|
Amarnath
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Throat
|
2
|
Jwalaji
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Tongue
|
3
|
Katyayani
|
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
|
Hair
|
4
|
Vishalakshi
|
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
|
Earrings
|
5
|
Lalita
|
Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
|
Fingers
|
6
|
Tripurmalini
|
Jalandhar, Punjab
|
Left breast
|
7
|
Savitri/Bhadra Kali
|
Kurukshetra, Haryana
|
Right ankle
|
8
|
Magadha
|
Patna, Bihar
|
Right side of body
|
9
|
Mithila
|
Janakpur, Bihar
|
Left shoulder
|
10
|
Kanchipuram
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Back
|
11
|
Kalmadhava
|
Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh
|
Buttock (left)
|
12
|
Bahula
|
Bardhaman, West Bengal
|
Left arm
|
13
|
Bakreshwar
|
Birbhum, West Bengal
|
Between eyebrows
|
14
|
Nandipur
|
Murshidabad, West Bengal
|
Necklace
|
15
|
Tarapith
|
Birbhum, West Bengal
|
Third eye
|
16
|
Sainthia
|
Birbhum, West Bengal
|
Necklace
|
17
|
Kankalitala
|
Bolpur, West Bengal
|
Waist
|
18
|
Kalighat
|
Kolkata, West Bengal
|
Right toe
|
19
|
Attahas
|
Katwa, West Bengal
|
Lips
|
20
|
Nalhati
|
Birbhum, West Bengal
|
Throat
|
21
|
Surutapada
|
West Bengal
|
Right big toe
|
22
|
Jogulamba
|
Alampur, Telangana
|
Upper teeth
|
23
|
Mahur
|
Nanded, Maharashtra
|
Right hand
|
24
|
Kolhapur
|
Maharashtra
|
Eyes
|
25
|
Janasthana
|
Nashik, Maharashtra
|
Chin
|
26
|
Hinglaj
|
Baluchistan, Pakistan
|
Brahmarandhra (part of head)
|
27
|
Ambaji
|
Gujarat
|
Heart
|
28
|
Ujani
|
Ujani, Maharashtra
|
Elbow
|
29
|
Kamakhya
|
Guwahati, Assam
|
Genital organ (yoni)
|
30
|
Jayanti
|
Meghalaya
|
Left thigh
|
31
|
Tripura Sundari
|
Tripura
|
Right foot
|
32
|
Manikarnika
|
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
|
Earring
|
33
|
Shivaharkaray
|
Karachi, Pakistan
|
Three eyes
|
34
|
Ratnavali
|
Hooghly, West Bengal
|
Right shoulder
|
35
|
Chhinnamasta
|
Cooch Behar, West Bengal
|
Crown
|
36
|
Prabhas
|
Gujarat
|
Stomach
|
37
|
Shuchi
|
Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu
|
Upper teeth
|
38
|
Gandaki
|
Nepal
|
Knees
|
39
|
Yugadya
|
Khirgram, West Bengal
|
Right thumb
|
40
|
Vibhash
|
East Medinipur, West Bengal
|
Left ankle
|
41
|
Karnat
|
Brajeshwari, Himachal Pradesh
|
Both ears
|
42
|
Shankari
|
Trincomalee, Sri Lanka
|
Groin
|
43
|
Sharada
|
Kashmir (now Pakistan occupied)
|
Right hand
|
44
|
Bhairavi
|
Chikmagalur, Karnataka
|
Anklet
|
45
|
Chamundeshwari
|
Mysore, Karnataka
|
Hair
|
46
|
Madhaveswari
|
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
|
Fingers
|
47
|
Danteswari
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Teeth
|
48
|
Varahi
|
Puri, Odisha
|
Lower teeth
|
49
|
Mahalakshmi
|
Kolhapur, Maharashtra
|
Eye
|
50
|
Panchsagar
|
Bangladesh
|
Anklet
|
51
|
Srisailam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Part of head
Note: Some sites are in present-day Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, but are spiritually part of the Indian tradition.
Traditionally, there are 51 Shakti Peeths recognized. They are spread across India and some neighboring countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Each Peeth is associated with a specific body part or element of Goddess Sati and has its own distinct legend and importance.
What are the Major Festivals Associated with the Shakti Peethas?
The most significant festivals celebrated at Shakti Peethas are:
1. Navratri
One of the most significant festivals associated with Shakti Peethas, Navratri is nine nights and ten days of worship of the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. The worshipers fast, offer prayers, dance (Garba and Dandiya), and perform rituals. Temples such as Kamakhya in Assam, Vaishno Devi in Jammu, and Kalighat in West Bengal are particularly active during these celebrations.
2. Durga Puja
Mostly observed in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar, Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. Shakti Peeth temples are transformed into hubs of grand processions, creative decorations, and cultural events.
3. Dussehra (Vijayadashami)
Festived as the climax of Navratri, Dussehra is a victory of good over evil. It is celebrated as the triumph of Goddess Durga and is fested in grand fairs, reenactment of mythology, and Shakti Peetha worship.
4. Makar Sankranti
This harvest celebration, during the month of January, is marked with rituals and oblations at numerous Peeths, signifying renewal and prosperity.
5. Maha Shivaratri
Although mainly a festival for Lord Shiva, Maha Shivaratri carries special importance in Shakti Peethas because of the inseparable union of Shiva and Shakti. The followers mark night-long vigils and prayers.
6. Special Local Festivals
Some of the Shakti Peethas have their own local festivals such as the Ambaji Navaratri in Gujarat, Jwalamukhi fair in Himachal Pradesh, or the Theerth Yatra in Tripura Sundari temple. These are observed with local customs, fairs, and devotional songs.
The 51 Shakti Peeths stand as magnificent symbols of resilience in Hindu tradition. With each temple linked to a distinct part of Sati’s legend, these peeths connect millions of pilgrims to their faith and history. Their legacy endures, offering solace, empowerment, and unity among devotees across India and beyond.
Also Read | 9 Forms of Durga: Check List Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation