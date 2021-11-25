Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Smart Cities Near Jewar International Airport

Noida International Airport or Jewar International Airport foundation stone has been recently laid by the Prime Minister of India. Check out the new smart cities and the facilities that would be provided in these new cities.
Created On: Nov 25, 2021 19:27 IST
Modified On: Nov 25, 2021 19:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport or Noida International Airport on November 25, 2021. This Airport is the largest airport in Asia. The project would also change the face of Delhi NCR. 

This airport would also lead to the development of four cities with one and many projects. All four cities would be situated close to Jewar Airport and on the sides of Yamuna Expressway. The cities would have facilities like Smart Traffic Management and environment-friendly development. 

List of New Smart Cities Near Jewar International Airport:

New Noida: 

A new Noida would be made in Gautam Buddha Nagar itself. This city would be a combination of 80 villages from Khurja, Dadri and Bulandshahr. The New Noida master plan is in the planning stage and would be made functional soon. 

It would also include facilities of logistics, cargo and transportation in the city. 

Delhi Mumbai Industrial Rail Corridor and Amritsar Kolkata Dedicated Freight Corridor would also be passing through New Noida. 

Tappal Bajna:

This city would be situated in a vast area of 11000 hectares. It would be called Tappal Bajna Urban Centre. Tappal is a block from Aligarh and situated near Yamuna Expressway. The city would become a major hub of logistics and warehousing. It would act as the cluster of logistics. 

New Agra City:

Agra in itself is famous due to the Taj Mahal's presence. It is one of the seven wonders of the world. However, a New Agra would be formed from scratch near the expressway which would be closer proximity to the Jewar Airport and would be a smart city. 

It would be as huge as 12000 hectares. It is been planned that the leather industry of Agra would get a boost from the New Agra's presence. This city would fall under the government of Uttar Pradesh thus it is expected that the New Agra's development process would begin sooner than the rest of the smart cities planned. 

New Vrindavan:

Yamuna Development Authority would be building a New Vrindavan City in the Raya district. It would be a heritage city situated on 9350 hectares of land. In the first phase, 731 hectares of tourism zone would be constructed and after that 11-0 hectares of rive-front would be developed alongside the Yamuna. American firm CBRI would be developing this city as per reports. It is been contested that the uniqueness of the city of Mathura, commonly called Brij culture must be demonstrated in the city. Mainly it would be a tourism-based city, with resorts and hotels and wellness centres in development. 

