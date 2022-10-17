List of top 5 most awaited features of WhatsApp, Rolling Out Soon

WhatsApp, the most passed-down messaging app is soon rolling out another bunch of super-efficient features. The meta-owned social app is currently working on various updates in the ambit of improving user experience along with privacy and security norms.

Under examination, these features at present are only available for beta testers. However, official reports say that these features will be rolled out soon, and till that time you can know all about these features here.

The list of upcoming WhatsApp features is as follows:

Message Edit Option

Want to UNDO your TAP? WhatsApp will now provide users the option to alter texts they've already sent. WabetaInfo claims that WhatsApp is now developing a new feature that is akin to Twitter and will allow users to amend messages within 15 minutes of sending them.

For messages that have been edited, the new functionality will display an "edited label" in the chat bubble. However, it is still unclear if they can be edited once or multiple times. The functionality is presently being worked on though, and beta testing will start very soon.

Expand Your Circle

WhatsApp intends to raise the maximum number of users once more. The cap is currently set at 512 members. However, users will soon be able to add up to 1,024 people to a single group on the Meta-owned messaging network. By this week, a selected number of WhatsApp beta testers for Android and iOS will have access to this feature. Notably, the feature will enable WhatsApp to outperform its competitor Telegram, which already supports group chats with up to 200,000 participants.

Caption your Document

WhatsApp allows its users to send photos, videos, and GIFs with captions. But soon the platform will roll out a new update allowing users to send their documents with captions. The feature will also help users to search for any documents received or sent in the chat using the search option. The feature is currently under development and will soon be released for beta testing.

No Click for View Once Media

The long-needed feature will now be available to WhatsApp users. The platform will no longer allow users to take screenshots of any "View Once" media, thereby enhancing security and user privacy. Some Android beta testers presently have access to the feature, and it is anticipated that everyone will have it soon.

WhatsApp Premium

For WhatsApp businesses, WhatsApp plans to provide a new Premium subscription level. Businesses can use this feature to gain access to premium-priced capabilities for expanded reach and enhanced device connection. A supplementary subscription called WhatsApp Premium is accessible to some corporate accounts. Currently, select iOS and Android beta users can access the feature. By navigating to WhatsApp Settings, beta users can enable the WhatsApp Premium service for businesses.

To enjoy all these new features either update or download WhatsApp from Google PlayStore or App Store.