List of youngest countries in the world: The world is currently recognized by the United Nations as a union of 193 countries plus two observer states. New nations have been included in the list over time. These new nations frequently arise as a result of the division or dissolution of an old one. Or, new nations are formerly occupied areas that achieved independence from their mother or host nation and established themselves as independent states. South Sudan, which separated from Sudan in 2011, is the newest country in the world as of the beginning of 2022.

List Of Top 10 Youngest Countries

The United Nations has officially recognized 34 new nations in the last 40 years, which is widely regarded as the last need for being a fully functional nation. The list below is based on the year of independence of the country.

S.No Country Year of Independence Population 1. South Sudan 2011 10.75 Million (2021) 2. Montenegro 2006 619,211 (2021) 3 Serbia 2006 7,149,077 Million (2023) 4. Timor Lester 2002 1,360,596 Million (2023) 5. Croatia 1995 4,008,617 million (2023) 6 Palau 1994 18,058 Million (2023) 7 Czech Republic 1993 10827529.00 Million (2023) 8 Eritrea 1993 3,748,901Million (2023) 9 Slovakia 1993 5,795,199 Million (2023) 10 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1992 3,210,847 Million (2023)

Facts about the youngest countries

According to statistics, the Republic of Nauru, a small island nation in Oceania, has the world's highest rate of overweight people.

Southern Sweden's Ladonia is a 1-square-kilometre parcel of land enclosed in a natural reserve. The sound of a stone being flung into the sea serves as the nation's national anthem.

China has a single time zone that is 4800 kilometres long and is also known as China Standard Time.

Yonge Street in Canada is the world's longest street at 1896 kilometres.

In 1893, New Zealand became the first independent country to provide women the right to vote. Australia, a neighbouring country, followed two years later.

Russia generates the most oxygen for the planet because of its vast forested areas.

Spanish is the official language of Guatemala, but the 22 indigenous languages of the country's Maya, Xinca, and Garifuna people are also recognized.

The country that consumes the most chocolate annually is Switzerland, where each person consumes about 10 kilos.

In Canada, there are more than 60% of the world's lakes, including the Great Lakes: Lake Ontario, Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, and Lake Erie.

In reality, French Polynesia, a French colony in the South Pacific Ocean, is 11 hours (or time zones) behind Paris.

Ireland won its first-ever Olympic medal in the painting competition. There are 14 nations that border China and Russia.

You almost forget that many nations border China and Russia because of how big both of those countries are.

Bolivia is the flattest nation in the world, with Rwanda having the largest proportion of female lawmakers.

FYI, several other territories and unrecognized nations are well on their way to becoming independent themselves, including the Pacific island of Bougainville, which decided in 2021 to secede from Papua New Guinea by 2027.

