List of highest partnerships in T20 cricket

T20 cricket, also known as Twenty20 cricket, is a shorter format of cricket that was first introduced in England in 2003. It is played between two teams of 11 players each and each team gets to bat and bowl for a maximum of 20 overs. 

Over the years, it has gained massive popularity around the globe due to its shorter duration and higher level of entertainment. It is played at both domestic and international levels, with various T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) attracting some of the biggest names in the game. Below you will find the complete list of  top 10 partnerships in T20 cricket. 

Partners

Runs

Wkt

Team

Opposition

Match Date

Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai

236

1st

Afghanistan

Ireland

23 Feb 2019

DJM Short, AJ Finch

223

1st

Australia

Zimbabwe

3 Jul 2018

Dylan Steyn, S Davizi

220

1st

Czech Rep.

Bulgaria

12 May 2022

BA Pai, L Bruce

213*

1st

Gibraltar

Bulgaria

13 May 2022

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam

203*

1st

Pakistan

England

22 Sep 2022

HG Munsey, KJ Coetzer

200

1st

Scotland

Netherlands

16 Sep 2019

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam

197

1st

Pakistan

South Africa

14 Apr 2021

GD Phillips, DP Conway

184

3rd

New Zealand

West Indies

29 Nov 2020

EJG Morgan, DJ Malan

182

3rd

England

New Zealand

8 Nov 2019

T Manders, KS Leverock

179

1st

Bermuda

    Panama

28 Feb 2023

SV Samson, DJ Hooda

176

2nd

India

Ireland

28 Jun 2022

DA Miller, Q de Kock

174*

4th

South Africa

    India

2 Oct 2022

BA Pai, L Bruce

172*

1st

Gibraltar

Bulgaria

23 Oct 2021

KS Williamson, MJ Guptill

171*

1st

New Zealand

Pakistan

17 Jan 2016

K Bhurtel, DS Airee

171

3rd

Nepal

Philippines

19 Feb 2022

AD Hales, JC Buttler

170*

1st

England

India

10 Nov 2022

GC Smith, LE Bosman

170

1st

South Africa

England

15 Nov 2009

RR Rossouw, Q de Kock

168

2nd

South Africa

Bangladesh

27 Oct 2022

DJ Malan, JC Buttler

167*

2nd

England

South Africa

1 Dec 2020

VP Thamotharam, B Arora

166*

4th

Malta

Gibraltar

21 Aug 2021

KC Sangakkara, DPMD Jayawardene

166

2nd

Sri Lanka

West Indies

7 May 2010

RG Sharma, KL Rahul

165

1st

India

Sri Lanka

22 Dec 2017

DA Warner, GJ Maxwell

161

4th

Australia

South Africa

6 Mar 2016

RG Sharma, S Dhawan

160

1st

India

Ireland

27 Jun 2018

AD Hales, RS Bopara

159

2nd

England

West Indies

24 Jun 2012

RG Sharma, S Dhawan

158

1st

India

New Zealand

1 Nov 2017

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam

158

1st

Pakistan

West Indies

16 Dec 2021

R Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees

156

2nd

Kuwait

Qatar

6 Jul 2019

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh

156

1st

Malaysia

Bahrain

19 Dec 2022

PD Hennessy, Awais Ahmed

155

1st

Spain

Malta

30 Mar 2019

R Nehonde, V Balakrishnan

155

2nd

Botswana

St Helena

25 Nov 2022

PR Stirling, KJ O'Brien

154

1st

Ireland

West Indies

15 Jan 2020

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam

152*

1st

Pakistan

India

24 Oct 2021

EJG Morgan, AD Hales

152

3rd

England

Sri Lanka

27 Mar 2014

MN Samuels, CH Gayle

152

2nd

West Indies

South Africa

11 Jan 2015

LA Dunbar, A Dizija

152

2nd

Serbia

Bulgaria

26 Jun 2022

RR Hendricks, Q de Kock

152

1st

South Africa

West Indies

26 Mar 2023

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam

150

1st

Pakistan

England

16 Jul 2021

M Spoors, R Pathan

149

1st

Canada

Philippines

18 Feb 2022

ND Laegsgaard, SA Ahmad

149

3rd

Denmark

Gibraltar

29 Jun 2022

C Tommy, N Nipiko

148

1st

Vanuatu

Fiji

16 Mar 2023

Riazat Ali Shah, D Muhumuza

147*

3rd

Uganda

Tanzania

22 Sep 2022

P Khadka, Aarif Sheikh

145*

2nd

Nepal

Singapore

28 Sep 2019

DS Smith, CH Gayle

145

1st

West Indies

South Africa

11 Sep 2007

DPMD Jayawardene, TM Dilshan

145

2nd

Sri Lanka

England

27 Mar 2014

F Damiao Couana, J Bulele

145

1st

Mozambique

Cameroon

3 Nov 2021

MP O'Dowd, BN Cooper

144

2nd

Netherlands

Ireland

18 Sep 2019

H Gori, S Davizi

144

1st

Czech Rep.

Malta

20 Oct 2019

R Pathan, NS Dhaliwal

144

1st

Canada

Panama

14 Nov 2021

MJ Lumb, AD Hales

143*

1st

England

New Zealand

15 Feb 2013

Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad

143*

2nd

Pakistan

Zimbabwe

24 Aug 2013

R Bakum, SKA Awiah

143*

4th

Ghana

Cameroon

6 Dec 2022

Yasir Ali, PD Hennessy

142*

2nd

Spain

Germany

8 Mar 2020

Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal

142

1st

Pakistan

Bangladesh

1 May 2010

Mukhtar Ahmed, Ahmed Shehzad

142

1st

Pakistan

Zimbabwe

22 May 2015

SA Wijeyeratne, A Johnson

142

1st

Canada

Oman

16 Nov 2022

Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Waseem

141

3rd

U.A.E.

Ireland

24 Feb 2022

S Hook, Ali Masood

140*

4th

Estonia

Switzerland

27 Jul 2022

RG Sharma, KL Rahul

140

1st

India

Afghanistan

3 Nov 2021

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh

140

1st

Malaysia

Bhutan

2 Jul 2022

BM Duckett, HC Brook

139*

4th

England

Pakistan

23 Sep 2022

RG Sharma, V Kohli

138

2nd

India

South Africa

2 Oct 2015

O Tuyisenge, E Niyomugabo

138

2nd

Rwanda

Seychelles

19 Oct 2021

A Vala, TP Ura

137*

3rd

P.N.G.

Malaysia

1 Apr 2022

KS Williamson, MJ Guptill

137

3rd

New Zealand

Zimbabwe

11 Feb 2012

V Sehwag, G Gambhir

136

1st

India

England

19 Sep 2007

C Munro, MJ Guptill

136

1st

New Zealand

West Indies

3 Jan 2018

VP Thamotharam, Basil George

135*

4th

Malta

Gibraltar

3 Jul 2022

EJG Morgan, MM Ali

135

3rd

England

Australia

31 Aug 2015

RG Sharma, KL Rahul

135

1st

India

West Indies

11 Dec 2019

T Manders, AC Douglas

135

1st

Bermuda

Bahamas

10 Nov 2021

Muhammad Muneeb, Aziz Mohammad

135

1st

Belgium

Malta

11 Jun 2022

KR Mayers, J Charles

135

2nd

West Indies

South Africa

26 Mar 2023

DA Warner, AJ Finch

134*

1st

Australia

Sri Lanka

7 Jun 2022

SK Raina, V Kohli

134

3rd

India

Australia

26 Jan 2016

II Selemani, Jitin Singh

134

3rd

Tanzania

Mozambique

2 Nov 2021

P Mishra, KC D'Souza

134

4th

Bulgaria

Serbia

24 Jun 2022

RE Levi, AB de Villiers

133*

3rd

South Africa

New Zealand

19 Feb 2012

CH Gayle, ADS Fletcher

133

1st

West Indies

Australia

6 Jun 2009

SR Watson, DA Warner

133

1st

Australia

India

28 Sep 2012

LMP Simmons, E Lewis

133

1st

West Indies

Ireland

19 Jan 2020

GC Smith, LE Bosman

132*

1st

South Africa

Pakistan

2 Feb 2007

Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah

132*

2nd

Bangladesh

West Indies

10 Dec 2012

Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh

132*

1st

Oman

Maldives

25 Feb 2020

Saqlain Ali, Saber Zakhil

132*

9th

Belgium

Austria

24 Jul 2021

A Vala, S Bau

132*

3rd

P.N.G.

Uganda

12 Jul 2022

C Munro, MJ Guptill

132

1st

New Zealand

Australia

16 Feb 2018

BA Pai, L Bruce

132

1st

Gibraltar

Bulgaria

24 Oct 2021

AD Hales, JC Buttler

132

1st

England

Australia

9 Oct 2022

Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam

131*

2nd

Pakistan

Bangladesh

25 Jan 2020

Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas

131*

1st

Oman

P.N.G.

17 Oct 2021

HE van der Dussen, DA Miller

131*

4th

South Africa

India

9 Jun 2022

MR Swart, BN Cooper

131

2nd

Netherlands

Nepal

1 Jul 2015

RR Hendricks, F du Plessis

131

2nd

South Africa

Pakistan

1 Feb 2019

KS Williamson, MJ Guptill

131

2nd

New Zealand

Australia

25 Feb 2021

RN Patel, AA Obanda

130*

3rd

Kenya

Nigeria

18 Nov 2021

JD Ryder, BB McCullum

130

1st

New Zealand

West Indies

28 Dec 2008

RR Pant, S Dhawan

130

3rd

India

West Indies

11 Nov 2018

DJ Malan, JC Buttler

130

2nd

England

India

20 Mar 2021

KS Williamson, TL Seifert

129*

2nd

New Zealand

Pakistan

20 Dec 2020





