List of highest partnerships in T20 cricket

T20 cricket, also known as Twenty20 cricket, is a shorter format of cricket that was first introduced in England in 2003. It is played between two teams of 11 players each and each team gets to bat and bowl for a maximum of 20 overs.

Over the years, it has gained massive popularity around the globe due to its shorter duration and higher level of entertainment. It is played at both domestic and international levels, with various T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) attracting some of the biggest names in the game. Below you will find the complete list of top 10 partnerships in T20 cricket.

Partners Runs Wkt Team Opposition Match Date Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai 236 1st Afghanistan Ireland 23 Feb 2019 DJM Short, AJ Finch 223 1st Australia Zimbabwe 3 Jul 2018 Dylan Steyn, S Davizi 220 1st Czech Rep. Bulgaria 12 May 2022 BA Pai, L Bruce 213* 1st Gibraltar Bulgaria 13 May 2022 Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam 203* 1st Pakistan England 22 Sep 2022 HG Munsey, KJ Coetzer 200 1st Scotland Netherlands 16 Sep 2019 Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam 197 1st Pakistan South Africa 14 Apr 2021 GD Phillips, DP Conway 184 3rd New Zealand West Indies 29 Nov 2020 EJG Morgan, DJ Malan 182 3rd England New Zealand 8 Nov 2019 T Manders, KS Leverock 179 1st Bermuda Panama 28 Feb 2023 SV Samson, DJ Hooda 176 2nd India Ireland 28 Jun 2022 DA Miller, Q de Kock 174* 4th South Africa India 2 Oct 2022 BA Pai, L Bruce 172* 1st Gibraltar Bulgaria 23 Oct 2021 KS Williamson, MJ Guptill 171* 1st New Zealand Pakistan 17 Jan 2016 K Bhurtel, DS Airee 171 3rd Nepal Philippines 19 Feb 2022 AD Hales, JC Buttler 170* 1st England India 10 Nov 2022 GC Smith, LE Bosman 170 1st South Africa England 15 Nov 2009 RR Rossouw, Q de Kock 168 2nd South Africa Bangladesh 27 Oct 2022 DJ Malan, JC Buttler 167* 2nd England South Africa 1 Dec 2020 VP Thamotharam, B Arora 166* 4th Malta Gibraltar 21 Aug 2021 KC Sangakkara, DPMD Jayawardene 166 2nd Sri Lanka West Indies 7 May 2010 RG Sharma, KL Rahul 165 1st India Sri Lanka 22 Dec 2017 DA Warner, GJ Maxwell 161 4th Australia South Africa 6 Mar 2016 RG Sharma, S Dhawan 160 1st India Ireland 27 Jun 2018 AD Hales, RS Bopara 159 2nd England West Indies 24 Jun 2012 RG Sharma, S Dhawan 158 1st India New Zealand 1 Nov 2017 Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam 158 1st Pakistan West Indies 16 Dec 2021 R Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees 156 2nd Kuwait Qatar 6 Jul 2019 Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh 156 1st Malaysia Bahrain 19 Dec 2022 PD Hennessy, Awais Ahmed 155 1st Spain Malta 30 Mar 2019 R Nehonde, V Balakrishnan 155 2nd Botswana St Helena 25 Nov 2022 PR Stirling, KJ O'Brien 154 1st Ireland West Indies 15 Jan 2020 Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam 152* 1st Pakistan India 24 Oct 2021 EJG Morgan, AD Hales 152 3rd England Sri Lanka 27 Mar 2014 MN Samuels, CH Gayle 152 2nd West Indies South Africa 11 Jan 2015 LA Dunbar, A Dizija 152 2nd Serbia Bulgaria 26 Jun 2022 RR Hendricks, Q de Kock 152 1st South Africa West Indies 26 Mar 2023 Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam 150 1st Pakistan England 16 Jul 2021 M Spoors, R Pathan 149 1st Canada Philippines 18 Feb 2022 ND Laegsgaard, SA Ahmad 149 3rd Denmark Gibraltar 29 Jun 2022 C Tommy, N Nipiko 148 1st Vanuatu Fiji 16 Mar 2023 Riazat Ali Shah, D Muhumuza 147* 3rd Uganda Tanzania 22 Sep 2022 P Khadka, Aarif Sheikh 145* 2nd Nepal Singapore 28 Sep 2019 DS Smith, CH Gayle 145 1st West Indies South Africa 11 Sep 2007 DPMD Jayawardene, TM Dilshan 145 2nd Sri Lanka England 27 Mar 2014 F Damiao Couana, J Bulele 145 1st Mozambique Cameroon 3 Nov 2021 MP O'Dowd, BN Cooper 144 2nd Netherlands Ireland 18 Sep 2019 H Gori, S Davizi 144 1st Czech Rep. Malta 20 Oct 2019 R Pathan, NS Dhaliwal 144 1st Canada Panama 14 Nov 2021 MJ Lumb, AD Hales 143* 1st England New Zealand 15 Feb 2013 Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad 143* 2nd Pakistan Zimbabwe 24 Aug 2013 R Bakum, SKA Awiah 143* 4th Ghana Cameroon 6 Dec 2022 Yasir Ali, PD Hennessy 142* 2nd Spain Germany 8 Mar 2020 Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal 142 1st Pakistan Bangladesh 1 May 2010 Mukhtar Ahmed, Ahmed Shehzad 142 1st Pakistan Zimbabwe 22 May 2015 SA Wijeyeratne, A Johnson 142 1st Canada Oman 16 Nov 2022 Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Waseem 141 3rd U.A.E. Ireland 24 Feb 2022 S Hook, Ali Masood 140* 4th Estonia Switzerland 27 Jul 2022 RG Sharma, KL Rahul 140 1st India Afghanistan 3 Nov 2021 Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh 140 1st Malaysia Bhutan 2 Jul 2022 BM Duckett, HC Brook 139* 4th England Pakistan 23 Sep 2022 RG Sharma, V Kohli 138 2nd India South Africa 2 Oct 2015 O Tuyisenge, E Niyomugabo 138 2nd Rwanda Seychelles 19 Oct 2021 A Vala, TP Ura 137* 3rd P.N.G. Malaysia 1 Apr 2022 KS Williamson, MJ Guptill 137 3rd New Zealand Zimbabwe 11 Feb 2012 V Sehwag, G Gambhir 136 1st India England 19 Sep 2007 C Munro, MJ Guptill 136 1st New Zealand West Indies 3 Jan 2018 VP Thamotharam, Basil George 135* 4th Malta Gibraltar 3 Jul 2022 EJG Morgan, MM Ali 135 3rd England Australia 31 Aug 2015 RG Sharma, KL Rahul 135 1st India West Indies 11 Dec 2019 T Manders, AC Douglas 135 1st Bermuda Bahamas 10 Nov 2021 Muhammad Muneeb, Aziz Mohammad 135 1st Belgium Malta 11 Jun 2022 KR Mayers, J Charles 135 2nd West Indies South Africa 26 Mar 2023 DA Warner, AJ Finch 134* 1st Australia Sri Lanka 7 Jun 2022 SK Raina, V Kohli 134 3rd India Australia 26 Jan 2016 II Selemani, Jitin Singh 134 3rd Tanzania Mozambique 2 Nov 2021 P Mishra, KC D'Souza 134 4th Bulgaria Serbia 24 Jun 2022 RE Levi, AB de Villiers 133* 3rd South Africa New Zealand 19 Feb 2012 CH Gayle, ADS Fletcher 133 1st West Indies Australia 6 Jun 2009 SR Watson, DA Warner 133 1st Australia India 28 Sep 2012 LMP Simmons, E Lewis 133 1st West Indies Ireland 19 Jan 2020 GC Smith, LE Bosman 132* 1st South Africa Pakistan 2 Feb 2007 Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah 132* 2nd Bangladesh West Indies 10 Dec 2012 Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh 132* 1st Oman Maldives 25 Feb 2020 Saqlain Ali, Saber Zakhil 132* 9th Belgium Austria 24 Jul 2021 A Vala, S Bau 132* 3rd P.N.G. Uganda 12 Jul 2022 C Munro, MJ Guptill 132 1st New Zealand Australia 16 Feb 2018 BA Pai, L Bruce 132 1st Gibraltar Bulgaria 24 Oct 2021 AD Hales, JC Buttler 132 1st England Australia 9 Oct 2022 Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam 131* 2nd Pakistan Bangladesh 25 Jan 2020 Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas 131* 1st Oman P.N.G. 17 Oct 2021 HE van der Dussen, DA Miller 131* 4th South Africa India 9 Jun 2022 MR Swart, BN Cooper 131 2nd Netherlands Nepal 1 Jul 2015 RR Hendricks, F du Plessis 131 2nd South Africa Pakistan 1 Feb 2019 KS Williamson, MJ Guptill 131 2nd New Zealand Australia 25 Feb 2021 RN Patel, AA Obanda 130* 3rd Kenya Nigeria 18 Nov 2021 JD Ryder, BB McCullum 130 1st New Zealand West Indies 28 Dec 2008 RR Pant, S Dhawan 130 3rd India West Indies 11 Nov 2018 DJ Malan, JC Buttler 130 2nd England India 20 Mar 2021 KS Williamson, TL Seifert 129* 2nd New Zealand Pakistan 20 Dec 2020









