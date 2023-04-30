List of highest partnerships in T20 cricket
T20 cricket, also known as Twenty20 cricket, is a shorter format of cricket that was first introduced in England in 2003. It is played between two teams of 11 players each and each team gets to bat and bowl for a maximum of 20 overs.
Over the years, it has gained massive popularity around the globe due to its shorter duration and higher level of entertainment. It is played at both domestic and international levels, with various T20 leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) attracting some of the biggest names in the game. Below you will find the complete list of top 10 partnerships in T20 cricket.
|
Partners
|
Runs
|
Wkt
|
Team
|
Opposition
|
Match Date
|
Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai
|
236
|
1st
|
Afghanistan
|
Ireland
|
23 Feb 2019
|
DJM Short, AJ Finch
|
223
|
1st
|
Australia
|
Zimbabwe
|
3 Jul 2018
|
Dylan Steyn, S Davizi
|
220
|
1st
|
Czech Rep.
|
Bulgaria
|
12 May 2022
|
BA Pai, L Bruce
|
213*
|
1st
|
Gibraltar
|
Bulgaria
|
13 May 2022
|
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam
|
203*
|
1st
|
Pakistan
|
England
|
22 Sep 2022
|
HG Munsey, KJ Coetzer
|
200
|
1st
|
Scotland
|
Netherlands
|
16 Sep 2019
|
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam
|
197
|
1st
|
Pakistan
|
South Africa
|
14 Apr 2021
|
GD Phillips, DP Conway
|
184
|
3rd
|
New Zealand
|
West Indies
|
29 Nov 2020
|
EJG Morgan, DJ Malan
|
182
|
3rd
|
England
|
New Zealand
|
8 Nov 2019
|
T Manders, KS Leverock
|
179
|
1st
|
Bermuda
|
Panama
|
28 Feb 2023
|
SV Samson, DJ Hooda
|
176
|
2nd
|
India
|
Ireland
|
28 Jun 2022
|
DA Miller, Q de Kock
|
174*
|
4th
|
South Africa
|
India
|
2 Oct 2022
|
BA Pai, L Bruce
|
172*
|
1st
|
Gibraltar
|
Bulgaria
|
23 Oct 2021
|
KS Williamson, MJ Guptill
|
171*
|
1st
|
New Zealand
|
Pakistan
|
17 Jan 2016
|
K Bhurtel, DS Airee
|
171
|
3rd
|
Nepal
|
Philippines
|
19 Feb 2022
|
AD Hales, JC Buttler
|
170*
|
1st
|
England
|
India
|
10 Nov 2022
|
GC Smith, LE Bosman
|
170
|
1st
|
South Africa
|
England
|
15 Nov 2009
|
RR Rossouw, Q de Kock
|
168
|
2nd
|
South Africa
|
Bangladesh
|
27 Oct 2022
|
DJ Malan, JC Buttler
|
167*
|
2nd
|
England
|
South Africa
|
1 Dec 2020
|
VP Thamotharam, B Arora
|
166*
|
4th
|
Malta
|
Gibraltar
|
21 Aug 2021
|
KC Sangakkara, DPMD Jayawardene
|
166
|
2nd
|
Sri Lanka
|
West Indies
|
7 May 2010
|
RG Sharma, KL Rahul
|
165
|
1st
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
22 Dec 2017
|
DA Warner, GJ Maxwell
|
161
|
4th
|
Australia
|
South Africa
|
6 Mar 2016
|
RG Sharma, S Dhawan
|
160
|
1st
|
India
|
Ireland
|
27 Jun 2018
|
AD Hales, RS Bopara
|
159
|
2nd
|
England
|
West Indies
|
24 Jun 2012
|
RG Sharma, S Dhawan
|
158
|
1st
|
India
|
New Zealand
|
1 Nov 2017
|
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam
|
158
|
1st
|
Pakistan
|
West Indies
|
16 Dec 2021
|
R Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees
|
156
|
2nd
|
Kuwait
|
Qatar
|
6 Jul 2019
|
Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh
|
156
|
1st
|
Malaysia
|
Bahrain
|
19 Dec 2022
|
PD Hennessy, Awais Ahmed
|
155
|
1st
|
Spain
|
Malta
|
30 Mar 2019
|
R Nehonde, V Balakrishnan
|
155
|
2nd
|
Botswana
|
St Helena
|
25 Nov 2022
|
PR Stirling, KJ O'Brien
|
154
|
1st
|
Ireland
|
West Indies
|
15 Jan 2020
|
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam
|
152*
|
1st
|
Pakistan
|
India
|
24 Oct 2021
|
EJG Morgan, AD Hales
|
152
|
3rd
|
England
|
Sri Lanka
|
27 Mar 2014
|
MN Samuels, CH Gayle
|
152
|
2nd
|
West Indies
|
South Africa
|
11 Jan 2015
|
LA Dunbar, A Dizija
|
152
|
2nd
|
Serbia
|
Bulgaria
|
26 Jun 2022
|
RR Hendricks, Q de Kock
|
152
|
1st
|
South Africa
|
West Indies
|
26 Mar 2023
|
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam
|
150
|
1st
|
Pakistan
|
England
|
16 Jul 2021
|
M Spoors, R Pathan
|
149
|
1st
|
Canada
|
Philippines
|
18 Feb 2022
|
ND Laegsgaard, SA Ahmad
|
149
|
3rd
|
Denmark
|
Gibraltar
|
29 Jun 2022
|
C Tommy, N Nipiko
|
148
|
1st
|
Vanuatu
|
Fiji
|
16 Mar 2023
|
Riazat Ali Shah, D Muhumuza
|
147*
|
3rd
|
Uganda
|
Tanzania
|
22 Sep 2022
|
P Khadka, Aarif Sheikh
|
145*
|
2nd
|
Nepal
|
Singapore
|
28 Sep 2019
|
DS Smith, CH Gayle
|
145
|
1st
|
West Indies
|
South Africa
|
11 Sep 2007
|
DPMD Jayawardene, TM Dilshan
|
145
|
2nd
|
Sri Lanka
|
England
|
27 Mar 2014
|
F Damiao Couana, J Bulele
|
145
|
1st
|
Mozambique
|
Cameroon
|
3 Nov 2021
|
MP O'Dowd, BN Cooper
|
144
|
2nd
|
Netherlands
|
Ireland
|
18 Sep 2019
|
H Gori, S Davizi
|
144
|
1st
|
Czech Rep.
|
Malta
|
20 Oct 2019
|
R Pathan, NS Dhaliwal
|
144
|
1st
|
Canada
|
Panama
|
14 Nov 2021
|
MJ Lumb, AD Hales
|
143*
|
1st
|
England
|
New Zealand
|
15 Feb 2013
|
Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Shehzad
|
143*
|
2nd
|
Pakistan
|
Zimbabwe
|
24 Aug 2013
|
R Bakum, SKA Awiah
|
143*
|
4th
|
Ghana
|
Cameroon
|
6 Dec 2022
|
Yasir Ali, PD Hennessy
|
142*
|
2nd
|
Spain
|
Germany
|
8 Mar 2020
|
Salman Butt, Kamran Akmal
|
142
|
1st
|
Pakistan
|
Bangladesh
|
1 May 2010
|
Mukhtar Ahmed, Ahmed Shehzad
|
142
|
1st
|
Pakistan
|
Zimbabwe
|
22 May 2015
|
SA Wijeyeratne, A Johnson
|
142
|
1st
|
Canada
|
Oman
|
16 Nov 2022
|
Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Waseem
|
141
|
3rd
|
U.A.E.
|
Ireland
|
24 Feb 2022
|
S Hook, Ali Masood
|
140*
|
4th
|
Estonia
|
Switzerland
|
27 Jul 2022
|
RG Sharma, KL Rahul
|
140
|
1st
|
India
|
Afghanistan
|
3 Nov 2021
|
Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh
|
140
|
1st
|
Malaysia
|
Bhutan
|
2 Jul 2022
|
BM Duckett, HC Brook
|
139*
|
4th
|
England
|
Pakistan
|
23 Sep 2022
|
RG Sharma, V Kohli
|
138
|
2nd
|
India
|
South Africa
|
2 Oct 2015
|
O Tuyisenge, E Niyomugabo
|
138
|
2nd
|
Rwanda
|
Seychelles
|
19 Oct 2021
|
A Vala, TP Ura
|
137*
|
3rd
|
P.N.G.
|
Malaysia
|
1 Apr 2022
|
KS Williamson, MJ Guptill
|
137
|
3rd
|
New Zealand
|
Zimbabwe
|
11 Feb 2012
|
V Sehwag, G Gambhir
|
136
|
1st
|
India
|
England
|
19 Sep 2007
|
C Munro, MJ Guptill
|
136
|
1st
|
New Zealand
|
West Indies
|
3 Jan 2018
|
VP Thamotharam, Basil George
|
135*
|
4th
|
Malta
|
Gibraltar
|
3 Jul 2022
|
EJG Morgan, MM Ali
|
135
|
3rd
|
England
|
Australia
|
31 Aug 2015
|
RG Sharma, KL Rahul
|
135
|
1st
|
India
|
West Indies
|
11 Dec 2019
|
T Manders, AC Douglas
|
135
|
1st
|
Bermuda
|
Bahamas
|
10 Nov 2021
|
Muhammad Muneeb, Aziz Mohammad
|
135
|
1st
|
Belgium
|
Malta
|
11 Jun 2022
|
KR Mayers, J Charles
|
135
|
2nd
|
West Indies
|
South Africa
|
26 Mar 2023
|
DA Warner, AJ Finch
|
134*
|
1st
|
Australia
|
Sri Lanka
|
7 Jun 2022
|
SK Raina, V Kohli
|
134
|
3rd
|
India
|
Australia
|
26 Jan 2016
|
II Selemani, Jitin Singh
|
134
|
3rd
|
Tanzania
|
Mozambique
|
2 Nov 2021
|
P Mishra, KC D'Souza
|
134
|
4th
|
Bulgaria
|
Serbia
|
24 Jun 2022
|
RE Levi, AB de Villiers
|
133*
|
3rd
|
South Africa
|
New Zealand
|
19 Feb 2012
|
CH Gayle, ADS Fletcher
|
133
|
1st
|
West Indies
|
Australia
|
6 Jun 2009
|
SR Watson, DA Warner
|
133
|
1st
|
Australia
|
India
|
28 Sep 2012
|
LMP Simmons, E Lewis
|
133
|
1st
|
West Indies
|
Ireland
|
19 Jan 2020
|
GC Smith, LE Bosman
|
132*
|
1st
|
South Africa
|
Pakistan
|
2 Feb 2007
|
Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah
|
132*
|
2nd
|
Bangladesh
|
West Indies
|
10 Dec 2012
|
Khawar Ali, Jatinder Singh
|
132*
|
1st
|
Oman
|
Maldives
|
25 Feb 2020
|
Saqlain Ali, Saber Zakhil
|
132*
|
9th
|
Belgium
|
Austria
|
24 Jul 2021
|
A Vala, S Bau
|
132*
|
3rd
|
P.N.G.
|
Uganda
|
12 Jul 2022
|
C Munro, MJ Guptill
|
132
|
1st
|
New Zealand
|
Australia
|
16 Feb 2018
|
BA Pai, L Bruce
|
132
|
1st
|
Gibraltar
|
Bulgaria
|
24 Oct 2021
|
AD Hales, JC Buttler
|
132
|
1st
|
England
|
Australia
|
9 Oct 2022
|
Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam
|
131*
|
2nd
|
Pakistan
|
Bangladesh
|
25 Jan 2020
|
Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas
|
131*
|
1st
|
Oman
|
P.N.G.
|
17 Oct 2021
|
HE van der Dussen, DA Miller
|
131*
|
4th
|
South Africa
|
India
|
9 Jun 2022
|
MR Swart, BN Cooper
|
131
|
2nd
|
Netherlands
|
Nepal
|
1 Jul 2015
|
RR Hendricks, F du Plessis
|
131
|
2nd
|
South Africa
|
Pakistan
|
1 Feb 2019
|
KS Williamson, MJ Guptill
|
131
|
2nd
|
New Zealand
|
Australia
|
25 Feb 2021
|
RN Patel, AA Obanda
|
130*
|
3rd
|
Kenya
|
Nigeria
|
18 Nov 2021
|
JD Ryder, BB McCullum
|
130
|
1st
|
New Zealand
|
West Indies
|
28 Dec 2008
|
RR Pant, S Dhawan
|
130
|
3rd
|
India
|
West Indies
|
11 Nov 2018
|
DJ Malan, JC Buttler
|
130
|
2nd
|
England
|
India
|
20 Mar 2021
|
KS Williamson, TL Seifert
|
129*
|
2nd
|
New Zealand
|
Pakistan
|
20 Dec 2020