Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in 580 Years: Check Date, Timings, and Duration of the Chandra Grahan in November 2021

Chandra Grahan 2021 November: The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years will occur on 19 November 2021, according to NASA. The Earth will be positioned between the Moon and the Sun. The celestial body will turn reddish, orangeish and brownish for a few hours.

It will be the longest lunar eclipse since the 15th century and the duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours and 28 minutes and 24 seconds.

Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse: Key Highlights

1- Generally, full Moons turn reddish as they move into Earth's shadow in space. However, this moon will not entirely turn reddish and will be a partial lunar eclipse.

2- People living in North America will be able to witness the global celestial event. The eclipse will happen exactly at the same time for everyone living on the north side of Earth, however, local time may vary.

3- People in Europe will be able to get a glimpse of the preceding partial phase close to moonset.

4- The moon will be as red as possible-- near totality-- at 9:02 UTC, i.e., 2:32 p.m. in India.

5- According to NASA, it is the longest lunar eclipse between 2001 and 2100.

6- This will be the last lunar eclipse of 2021.

Lunar Eclipse November 2021: Will the rare phenomenon be visible from India?

The long partial lunar eclipse will be visible from a few areas in India's Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The eclipse will be visible from 12:48 p.m. to 4:17 p.m. in India.

Space enthusiasts can catch the glimpse of this rare phenomenon online through live streams that will be broadcast around the world by NASA.

Chandra Grahan 2021: Why this is a long partial lunar eclipse?

This is a long partial lunar eclipse as it is a very deep eclipse. Two days after this celestial event, the Moon attains the apogee of its slightly elliptical orbital path around the Earth, thereby appearing relatively small in the night sky. This thus explains why this is a long lunar eclipse.

The last time a long partial lunar eclipse occurred was on 18 February 1440, and the next time a similar phenomenon may occur on 8 February 2669.

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Will the entire Moon turn red?

No, the entire Moon will not turn red as 2.6% of the Moon will not enter the Earth's shadow. Therefore, even if most of the celestial body turns red, the southern limb of the Moon will not.

Can two lunar eclipses occur in a month?

Yes, a lunar eclipse can take place twice in a particular month, however, in rare of the rarest cases, three lunar eclipses can also occur in a given month.

According to NASA, a total of 228 lunar eclipses will occur in this century.

When will be the next lunar eclipse?

The next lunar eclipse will take place on 16 May 2022 and the one that is visible from India will be on 8 November 2022.

What is a Lunar Eclipse? When the Sun and the Moon are exactly opposite to each other, a Lunar Eclipse takes place. During this alignment, Earth blocks the sunlight from reaching the Moon, giving it a deep, rosy glow. Types of Lunar Eclipses There are three types of Lunar Eclipses-- Total, Partial and Penumbral. In a Total Lunar Eclipse, the inner part of the Earth-- umbra -- falls on the surface of the Moon. At mid-eclipse, the Moon appears to be bloody red. In a Partial Lunar Eclipse, the inner part of the Earth-- umbra -- falls only on a fraction of the Moon's surface. The Moon appears to have a bite on its surface which grows but never reaches the total phase. In a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the outer part of the Earth-- penumbra-- falls on the surface of the Moon. At mid-eclipse, a shading will appear on the Moon's surface which is not visible to the naked eyes.

