Check the List of 10 Lowest Test Scores by India Here!

Lowest Test Score in Tests: India scored 46 against New Zealand in the first test match of the series in Bengaluru on 17th October 2024, which is overall the third-lowest total for India in test matches. It is also the lowest total for India in a home test match.

Also, on 16th November 2025, India registered their third-lowest fourth-innings total in Test matches, bowled out for 93 against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

In this article, we have covered the List of the 10 lowest scores by India in test match cricket.

List of 10 Lowest Test Scores by India in Tests

India’s lowest test score came against Australia in the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide in 2020, when they were bowled out for 36.

Check out the list of 10 lowest scores by Team India in test matches in the table below: