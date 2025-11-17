Check the List of 10 Lowest Test Scores by India Here!

Lowest Test Score in Tests: India scored 46 against New Zealand in the first test match of the series in Bengaluru on 17th October 2024, which is overall the third-lowest total for India in test matches. It is also the lowest total for India in a home test match.
Also, on 16th November 2025, India registered their third-lowest fourth-innings total in Test matches, bowled out for 93 against South Africa at Eden Gardens.
In this article, we have covered the List of the 10 lowest scores by India in test match cricket.
List of 10 Lowest Test Scores by India in Tests
India’s lowest test score came against Australia in the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide in 2020, when they were bowled out for 36.
Check out the list of 10 lowest scores by Team India in test matches in the table below:
|
Score
|
Opposition
|
Ground
|
Match Date
|
36
|
Australia
|
Adelaide
|
17th December,2020
|
42
|
England
|
Lord's
|
20th June,1974
|
46
|
New Zealand
|
Bengaluru
|
16th October, 2024
|
58
|
Australia
|
Brisbane
|
28th November,1947
|
58
|
England
|
Manchester
|
17th July,1952
|
66
|
South Africa
|
Durban
|
26th December,1996
|
67
|
Australia
|
Melbourne
|
06th February,1948
|
75
|
West Indies
|
Delhi
|
25th November,1987
|
76
|
South Africa
|
Ahmedabad
|
03rd April, 2008
|
78
|
England
|
Leeds
|
25th August, 2021
Overview of India vs New Zealand First Test Match
India registered their lowest test match score at home against New Zealand on 17th October 2024, when they were all out for 46 in the first innings. Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the only two batsmen who managed double-digit scores, while five players went without troubling the scorers.
In reply, New Zealand were 180/3 at the end of 2nd day's play.
