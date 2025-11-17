Check the List of 10 Lowest Test Scores by India Here!

School Holiday on 17 November
By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 17, 2025, 10:36 IST

India Lowest Test Score: Team India was bundled out for 46 in the first test match vs New Zealand in Bengaluru on 17th October, 2024. Here is a list of the 10 lowest test scores by India.

Lowest test match scores by India
Lowest Test Score in Tests: India scored 46 against New Zealand in the first test match of the series in Bengaluru on 17th October 2024, which is overall the third-lowest total for India in test matches. It is also the lowest total for India in a home test match.

Also, on 16th November 2025, India registered their third-lowest fourth-innings total in Test matches, bowled out for 93 against South Africa at Eden Gardens. 

In this article, we have covered the List of the 10 lowest scores by India in test match cricket.

List of 10 Lowest Test Scores by India in Tests

India’s lowest test score came against Australia in the first test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide in 2020, when they were bowled out for 36.

Check out the list of 10 lowest scores by Team India in test matches in the table below:

Score

Opposition

Ground

Match Date

36

Australia

Adelaide

17th December,2020

42

England

Lord's

20th June,1974

46

New Zealand

Bengaluru

16th October, 2024

58

Australia

Brisbane

28th November,1947

58

England

Manchester

17th July,1952

66

South Africa

Durban

26th December,1996

67

Australia

Melbourne

06th February,1948

75

West Indies

Delhi

25th November,1987

76

South Africa

Ahmedabad

03rd April, 2008

78

England

Leeds

25th August, 2021

Source: ESPNcricinfo

Overview of India vs New Zealand First Test Match

India registered their lowest test match score at home against New Zealand on 17th October 2024, when they were all out for 46 in the first innings. Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the only two batsmen who managed double-digit scores, while five players went without troubling the scorers.

In reply, New Zealand were 180/3 at the end of 2nd day's play.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

