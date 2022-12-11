Math has always been challenging! Don’t believe us? Try these math riddles!

Math is a challenging subject, but he who fears challenges never does anything exciting in life. That is when you need exciting challenges time and again to keep your mind fresh and recharged.

Try these challenging math riddles!

MATH RIDDLE 1:

A 300 ft. train is traveling 300 ft. per minute and must travel through a 300 ft. long tunnel. How long will it take the train to travel through the tunnel?

MATH RIDDLE 2:

A grandmother, two mothers, and two daughters went to a baseball game together and bought one ticket each. How many tickets did they buy in total?

MATH RIDDLE 3:

I am a three-digit number. My second digit is 4 times bigger than the third digit. My first digit is 3 less than my second digit. What number am I?

MATH RIDDLE 4:

I add five to nine and get two. The answer is correct, but how?

MATH RIDDLE 5:

In an odd little town, was an odd little stream, with odd little fish in an odd little team. A stranger approached a local fisherman and asked him how much his odd little fish weighed. The odd little man replied, “All the fish in this stream weigh exactly 1/2 of a pound plus 1/2 of a fish. Isn’t that odd?” How many pounds does an odd little fish weigh?

Are you excited about the answers? Here you go!

ANSWER:

Two minutes because it takes the front of the train one minute and the rest of the train will take two minutes to clear the tunnel.

ANSWER:

Three tickets because the grandmother is the mother of the two daughters who are mothers.

ANSWER:

141

ANSWER:

When it is 9 p.m. Add 5 hours to it and you will get 2 p.m.

ANSWER:

One

Weren’t these math riddles exciting? Sure they were a bit challenging, but who fears challenges?