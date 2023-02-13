Many people defame math for its complex nature. However, the subject can be fun, exciting, and in fact, simple too. These math riddles are proof!

Math Riddle 1:

X is a magical number. Add, subtract, or multiply it with any number, and no change will happen. Do you know “X”?

Math Riddle 2:

What do you think a math exam paper says to the other?

Math Riddle 3:

Which of the following is correct?

Eighty-seven plus fifty-three is One hundred and thirty-nine.

Eighty-seven plus fifty-three are One hundred and thirty-nine.

ANSWERS:

Answer:

The magical number X is 0.

Answer:

The math exam paper says “I have a lot of problems!”

Answer:

None.

Forget subject-verb agreement, 87 + 53 = 140!

Weren't these math riddles simply mind-blowing?