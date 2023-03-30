Math riddles with answers: Feeling bored? Here are some math riddles to cheer you up!

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

From when did math start to cheer one's mood? Well, from the day we started posting math riddles! Here are some math riddles with answers for you.
Math riddles with answers
Math riddles with answers

Sometimes. life gets boring, and in those times, we need some stimulation to make it interesting. That is when we bring to you math riddles that are challenging, yet extremely fun.

 

Here you go!

 

Math riddles with answers:

 

Math Riddle 1:

Sam is an expert at calculations. He is never wrong with mathematics. He added six to eleven, and the answer he gets is five. Is he correct with his calculations this time?

 

 

Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?




Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

 

Here are the answers you may be seeking!

 

ANSWERS

 

Answer 1:

Yes, Sam is correct because he added six to eleven on the clock, and gets 5 as the resultant time.

 

Answer to Riddle 2: Twenty-one



Answer to Riddle 3: 11 cartons
