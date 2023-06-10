Math riddles with answers: Little Aaron is stuck with his math homework. Could you please help the lad?

These days, schools are getting innovative. Gone is the time when teaching was only linked to blackboards and chalk. Today, smart teaching includes smart methods that connect textbooks with practical life. That is what Aaron's math teacher did. In order to generate interest in the students, she gave math problems that were actually exciting math riddles. Aaron is a student who tries multiple math puzzles every day but is unable to solve these math riddles. Can you help little Aaron solve these math riddles?

Wondering what the answers are?

Here you go!

Math Riddle 1:

The day before yesterday, Sam was 25. Next year he will be 28. This is true only one day a year. What day is Sam’s birthday?

Answer:

December 31.

Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?



Answer 2:

Odd!

Weren't these enough to create a tiny soft corner for math in your heart? Well, we are experts at winning hearts with our content!

Math Riddle 3:

CD, HI, MN,?

Answer 3:

RS

Math Riddle 4:

Joey has six sons. Each son proudly says, “I have a very intelligent sister.” How many children does Joey have?

Answer 4:

Joey has seven children in all. All boys are talking about the same sister.

Math Riddle 5:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away the first letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Answer 5:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.

Were you able to help Aaron? Well, kudos to the math teacher to add so much fun to the subject.

