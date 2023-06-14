Math riddles with answers: Math is getting interesting this summer. Try these fun math riddles

Math is a subject that is super interesting, but many fail to realize its value. Please don't be one of them. Today, we bring to you a set of exciting math riddles. Solve them with your friends and family.

Exciting math riddles for you!

Math Riddle 1:

In this one, all you have to do is guess a number. The number is such that in case you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What do you think is the number?

Come on, put on your thinking caps.

Math Riddle 2:

What do you think comes at the empty space in the sequence?

A, Z, D, Y, G, X,??

This one is easy. All you need to do is think out of the box.

Math Riddle 3:

A mischievous monkey named FINE is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

The steps of FINE are just so fine.

Want some more? Here comes the last one.

Math Riddle 4:

A lobster who was super fond of studies. He went to the best school in the woods. What do you think he got on the mathematics test?

Here are the answers you were looking for.

Math Riddle 1:

In this one, all you have to do is guess a number. The number is such that in case you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What do you think is the number?

Answer: The answer to this one definitely had to be zero. Multiply 0 with any other number, the largest that can come to your mind, and the result you will get will always be zero.

Math Riddle 2:

What do you think comes at the empty space in the sequence?

A, Z, D, Y, G, X,??

Answer: K

This had to be K.

Math Riddle 3:

A mischievous monkey named FINE is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

Answer 3: 50 steps.

Math Riddle 4:

A lobster who was super fond of studies. He went to the best school in the woods. What do you think he got on the mathematics test?

Answer 4: The lobster got a Sea-plus on the math test. Don't you think he needs improvement?

The last one was more of a fun bonus riddle.

So, the next time you enter a library, just walk around a few mathematics books as well, and you will find an ocean of exciting problems.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Love is in the air. Can you spot the "love birds" in the image?