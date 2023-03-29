Math riddles with answers: Math is no longer boring! Don’t believe us? Here are some math riddles as evidence!

Math is a great way to tease your brain a bit. Yes, we agree that the subject may have bothered you a lot during your school days, but it is not the subject that haunts you; it is the pressure to cope well with it. That is when you need to change the way you look at the subject.

Today, we bring forward some math riddles that might change your perception of the subject.

Here you go!

Math riddles with answers:

Math riddle 1:

Make use of only the plus sign (+) in 88888888 to get 1,000 as the answer.

Math riddle 2:



Adams added six to eleven. He got five as the answer, and the answer is correct. How is it possible?



Math riddle 3:

How many 9's are present between 1 and 100?

Ready for the answers?

ANSWERS:





Answer:

888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1,000.

Answer:

This holds on a clock.



Answer 3:

20