Math riddles with answers: Math is tough, but fun too! Let these math riddles prove to you how fun math can be!

“Math is a super easy subject that anyone can master”, said no man ever.

Math is indeed challenging, but it can never be boring. The complex theorems, bind-twisting numbers, and complicated algebraic expressions; all conspire to make you stay awake when you feel drowsy. A popular trick to staying awake when you feel extremely sleepy is to calculate a complex math problem in the mind. Moreover, according to some human psychology beliefs, the same trick can be applied to cases when you wish to control your laughter in times of odd situations. Yes, math is genuinely useful in everyday life.

Feeling bored? Let us bring math to your rescue! These math riddles will surely add some moments of fun to your day. Are you ready?

MATH RIDDLE 1:

Once there was a lobster who was very fond of studies. He went to the best school in the woods. What do you think he got on the mathematics test?







Math Riddle 2:

X is a magical number. Add, subtract, or multiply it with any number, and no change will happen. Do you know “X”?

Math Riddle 3:

Which of the following is correct?

Eighty-seven plus fifty-three is One hundred and thirty-nine.

Eighty-seven plus fifty-three are One hundred and thirty-nine.

Math Riddle 4:

If 1=3

2=3

3=5

4=4

5=4

Then, 6=?

Math Riddle 5:

I am an odd number. Take away one letter and I become even. What number am I?

Excited about the answers? Here you go!

ANSWERS!

Answer:

The lobster got a Sea-plus on the math test. Don't you think he needs improvement?

Answer:

The magical number X is 0.

Answer:

None.

Forget subject-verb agreement, 87 + 53 = 140!

Answer:

3, as ‘six’ has three letters

Answer:

Seven (Remove the ‘s’ and it becomes ‘even’).

Weren’t these math riddles simply super fun? Well, we promise to bring many more such math riddles soon for you!\

