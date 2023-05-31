Math riddles with answers: Sarah and Jack are fighting over these math riddles. Whose answers are correct?

Who do you get reminded of from your own life when anyone mentions “Tom and Jerry”? Undoubtedly, your siblings, right? While adulthood very well teaches us to behave and hold a good relationship with siblings, childhood is often seen as a battleground where siblings fight with each other for several things, be it the extra cheesy slice of pizza or the favorite side of the bed, or even the T.V. remote.

Such is the relationship between siblings. Two people born out of the same womb can fight to death for each other, but never let the other one get the bigger slice of the cake. Yes, this is the theme for our STORY TIME today. Grab your popcorn or a hot mug of coffee and enjoy this story along with a set of exciting math riddles.

STORY TIME- Sarah, Jack, and their battle over Math Riddles!

Today we will be talking about two siblings, Sarah and Jack, both 8 years old, who share blood but are completely different from one another. Sarah is excellent at intelligent arguments while Jack is the one with a calm demeanor. Sarah is the one who asks for extra cheese and spice on the pizza while Jack is the one who can never leave any sweet shop untasted in the town.

Sarah loves to stay natural and wild, and Jack, even from a young age, portrays sophistication. Sarah is ambitious and talkative, while Jack is wise and attentive. Where one is fire, the other represents calm waters; both unique and beautiful in their own ways!

The one ground they hold similarities on is the fact that both Sarah and Jack are great students of mathematics. None of them has ever scored less than an “A” grade in mathematics.

Just like every other sibling relationship on the planet, the bond between Sarah and Jack is also hot and cold. These two fight all day long, for any reason or the other. Sometimes it is for the T.V remote, or sometimes it is for the A.C. temperature. On Monday they fought for the last scoop of ice cream left, and on Tuesday, they fought for no reason at all. Today, the reason behind their quarrel is some exciting math puzzles.

Remember we told you that both Sarah and Jack are good at math?

Well, today’s battle between the siblings is this very excellence in the subject. Today, their parents went to the mall and much to the great satisfaction of the kids, they bought several books instead of games and toys. At first, the disappointed kids threw tantrums at their parents for bringing home books instead of games, but when the parents deliberately did not pay much attention to their tantrums, the kids started scribbling and flipping the pages of the books, when suddenly, they found a fun section in one of the books.

The fun section had many pictures to color that engaged the eight-year-olds for the next half an hour. After flipping one more page, both of them found a section that is loved by both. Both yelled in delight as they read, “Exciting Math Riddles”.

Unlike other eight-year-olds on the planet, these two have always been ever excited about math puzzles, and thus, they could not say no to these ones. However, the solutions they both provided to the math riddles were contradictory to each other. This became another big reason for their fight. Let us find out who is correct in these math riddles.

Exciting Math Riddles

(Each math riddle awards 5 points to the right answer and 0 points to the wrong answer.)

Math Riddle 1:

Emma bought a doll for $25.13. If she gives $30 to the doll seller, how much change do you think she will get in return?

The options are:

$3.87 $4.87 $5.87 $6.87

Sarah chose Option D, while Jack chose Option B.

Math Riddle 2:



Steve wishes to bake muffins for his parents. He checked the recipe in the recipe book and gets puzzled. The recipe book asks him to add ¾ cup of cocoa powder. However, the guy wishes to have 3½ recipes of muffins. Decide on his behalf as to how many cups of cocoa powder should he be needing.

The options are:

3 cups 2 and a half cups 4 cups 2 ⅝ cups

Sarah chose Option A, while Jack chose Option D.







Math Riddle 3:

John owns a huge grocery store. In his store, there are a total of 78 boxes of soap. If John wishes to arrange the boxes of soap in such a way that there are the same number of boxes placed on each shelf, then how many boxes of soap should he place on each shelf?

The options are:

6 boxes 12 boxes 18 boxes 24 boxes

Sarah chose Option A, while Jack chose Option C.

Math Riddle 4:

What is the common difference between the sequence: 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13…

The options are:

2 3 1 1.5

Sarah chose Option C, while Jack chose Option A.

Math Riddle 5:

Which is greater? Half a second or 1000 milliseconds?

The options are:

Both are equal 1000 milliseconds Half a second Cannot be determined

Sarah chose Option B, while Jack chose Option D.







Math Riddle 6:

What is the value of “k” in 4k + 9 = 12

The options are:

2 ¾ 9/4 4

Sarah chose Option B, while Jack chose Option C.

Both the children kept fighting for an hour trying to prove their answers right.

Suddenly, the wind flipped the pages to the page that contained the answers to the riddles. The kids excitedly started checking the answers to check who among them is the KING OF MATHEMATICS!

ANSWERS OF THE EXCITING MATH RIDDLES:

Answer: $4.87









Answer: 2 ⅝ cups







Answer: 6 boxes

Answer: 2

Answer: 1000 milliseconds. (1 second= 1000 milliseconds)

Answer: ¾

Let’s have a look at the Score Board!





THE SCOREBOARD!

Question Number: Sarah Jack 1. WRONG CORRECT 2. WRONG CORRECT 3. CORRECT WRONG 4. WRONG CORRECT 5. CORRECT WRONG 6. CORRECT WRONG TOTAL: 5*3= 15 5*3= 15

(Each math riddle awards 5 points to the right answer and 0 points to the wrong answer.)







Who is the KING OF MATHEMATICS now?

Well, nobody.

The match went a draw.

However, we are glad the math went a tie, and both of them scored equal scores.

The tie prevented another war in the world!

