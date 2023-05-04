Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are a must-try!

Math riddles can be fun to try, especially if you are bored of the daily routine.
Math riddles with answers
Math riddles with answers

Math riddles can be a fun way to kill boredom. Additionally, they tease the brain a bit, making you think out of the box too. And oh, if you guess the answers right, your school math teacher would be very proud of you guys.

MATH RIDDLES:

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

ANSWERS:



Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Answer: Zero.



Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?



Answer: $15.50.



Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?



Answer: 50 steps.

 
 
Whether you guessed the answers right or not, we are sure you liked them. That is the beauty of the subject. Yes, it is not as bad as it seems.
 
ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: The rat is in a fix. Can you find the hidden rat so that we can help him out?

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next