Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are going to baffle you. Don't believe us? Try them yourself.

Most adults we see today succeeding in different spheres of life were actually students who were either average or below average in math back in school. Recall those days when there were only a handful of students who got top scores in the subject. Are we trying to make a point here? Yes, we are aiming at pointing towards two observations here. One is that it is not necessary for every student to succeed in a subject like math in order to get successful in life. Yes, exam results and academic success do not decide the success rate of an individual. Hands down, academics do play a great role in our lives, but interests, hobbies, passions, inclinations, hard work, and consistency, too are some of the very important indicators of the success of an individual. An individual who may not be good at math may be an excellent literature student, and that is when a new-age bestselling author will take birth into the field. All in all, we firmly believe that it is not necessary for every student to succeed in every subject and that academic success does not always guarantee success. Additionally, people who were not good at academics back in school may succeed in life. Richard Branson, Thomas Edison, Oprah Winfrey, and Steve Jobs are just a few of the many gems who failed school but succeeded in life.

The second point we are trying to make here is that it is that math indeed is a difficult subject. Whether you were good at the subject back in school or not, you would definitely know that the students who excelled in the subject carried a different level of swag and confidence; all thanks to the academic validation they got from teachers, peers, and parents. Any student who scored excellent marks in a subject like math usually got the title of an "intelligent" one.

You may be envious of the math topper in your class but you would not deny the fact that the teachers saw such brilliant math wizards in the class as

Moon among the lesser stars!!!!

However, recall the words of that supportive teacher you liked the most in school when s/he said:

Life is full of chances!

Today, we are here to give you yet another chance to boost your academic validation. We may not be able to change your report card marks because that may be both illegal and impractical, but we can provide you a set of challenging yet fun math riddles that might baffle you for a minute, but the joy of getting the answers right would be something else. And oh, in case you fail at getting the answers right, there would be no strict math teacher around to frown at you this time, we promise!

Are you ready?

Let's begin!

Hard Math Riddles for you:





Math Riddle 1:

In front of you lies a beautiful basket. Inside it, there are 5 delicious-looking mangoes. You took away three. How many do you have?

Math Riddle 2:

Can you add eight 4's in such a way that the result is 500?

Math Riddle 3:

Imagine a place where 7 professionals meet on a fine morning. If each one of the seven people shakes hands only once with each other, how many handshakes happened?

Excited for the answers? Here are the answers you may be needing!

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: A tall animal is hard to find. Try finding the hidden giraffe in the image!

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

In front of you lies a beautiful basket. Inside it, there are 5 delicious-looking mangoes. You took away three. How many do you have?

Answer 1:

Three, because you took three.

Math Riddle 2:

Can you add eight 4's in such a way that the result is 500?

Answer 2:

Try adding 444 + 44 + 4 + 4 + 4.

Math Riddle 3:

Imagine a place where 7 professionals meet on a fine morning. If each one of the seven people shakes hands only once with each other, how many handshakes happened?

Answer 3:

21 times.

Did you get the academic validation? Well, whether you answered the math riddles correctly or not, here are we telling you that whatever you are doing in your life is perfectly awesome, you are doing good, and you are exactly where you need to be.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: The chimpanzee is the visible animal, the lizard is hidden. Find the hidden lizard in this picture.