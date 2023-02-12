Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are so fun, you may want to keep your work on hold for these!

Have you ever experienced a situation in school when you had a glance at the math question paper and found it super interesting, but when you start reading the questions, you find that it is the hardest of all the exams you have attempted in your present and past life?

Math is a subject that has the ability to make you forget to sleep. It has the most complex equations, the most difficult formulae, and the most complicated numbers. No matter how bad you are at science or language, the subject of math always required some extra effort, practice, and sleepless nights.

“Math is a super easy subject that anyone can master”, said no man ever.

Math is indeed challenging, but it can never be boring. The complex theorems, bind-twisting numbers, and complicated algebraic expressions; all conspire to make you stay awake when you feel drowsy. A popular trick to staying awake when you feel extremely sleepy is to calculate a complex math problem in the mind. Moreover, according to some human psychology beliefs, the same trick can be applied to cases when you wish to control your laughter in times of odd situations. Yes, math is genuinely useful in everyday life.

Feeling bored? Let us bring math to your rescue! These math riddles will surely add some moments of fun to your day. Are you ready?

MATH RIDDLES

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 2: Once there was a lobster who was very fond of studies. He went to the best school in the woods. What do you think he got on the mathematics test?

Math Riddle 3: A monkey named Toto is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Answer: Zero.

Math Riddle 2: Once there was a lobster who was very fond of studies. He went to the best school in the woods. What do you think he got on the mathematics test?

Answer 2: The lobster got a Sea-plus on the math test. Don't you think he needs improvement?

Math Riddle 3: A monkey named Toto is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

Answer 3: 50 steps.

Anything learned never goes in vain. Math concepts may or may not be used in everyday life, but can surely bring some moments of fun when practiced in the form of math riddles.

Finding the hidden ant in this picture is super easy! Can you find it?