Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are super fun. Try these with your friends and family.

Math deals with solving real-life problems and answering questions that no other discipline can answer. Moreover, it intervenes well with almost all subjects. That is what makes math a special subject.

Still, doubting math’s ability to be interesting? Well, these exciting math riddles will prove you wrong!

Math Riddle 1:

John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

Math Riddle 2:

If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 3;

A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

Answer 1:

$15.50.

Math Riddle 2:

Answer 2:

Zero

Math Riddle 3;

Answer 3:

50 steps!