Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are tricky, challenging, interesting, and what not! Try them today.

Math has always been a much-hated subject by students. However, people often forget that it is the school system and pressure to score well in the subject that makes students hate math and not the subject matter of the discipline. The subject matter, in fact, is super interesting.

With this thought, we have brought forward some exciting math riddles for you. Can you solve these math riddles?

Math Riddles For You:

Math riddle 1:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away the first letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?

Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Math Riddle 3:

If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 4:

Sam has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

Math Riddle 5:

A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

Math Riddle 6:

What is so unique about the number 854,917,632?

Math Riddle 7:

Who am I? I am a three-digit number. My ones digit is six less than my tens digit. My tens digit is eight more than my hundreds digit. Can you guess the number?

Math Riddle 8:

Arrange four 9s in such a way that it becomes equal to 100.

These are the answers you may be looking for:

ANSWERS

Math riddle 1:

Think of an even number. Now, try taking away the first letter from it, it becomes odd. What number is it?





Answer 1:

SIX. Remove the first letter from the word, and it becomes IX. This is a representation of the number 9 in Roman numerals.







Math riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?



Answer 2:

Odd!

Weren't these enough to create a tiny soft corner for math in your heart? Well, we are experts at winning hearts with our content!

Math Riddle 3:

If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Answer 3:

Zero.







Math Riddle 4:

Sam has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?







Answer 4:

$15.50.







Math Riddle 5:

A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?







Answer 5:

50 steps.

Math Riddle 6:

What is so unique about the number 854,917,632?

Answer 6:

The numbers are arranged from one to nine in alphabetical order.

Math Riddle 7:

Who am I? I am a three-digit number. My ones digit is six less than my tens digit. My tens digit is eight more than my hundreds digit. Can you guess the number?

Answer 7:

193

Math Riddle 8:

Arrange four 9s in such a way that it becomes equal to 100.

Answer 8:

99 + 9/9 = 100

These math riddles proved that math may be complicated, yet it is super interesting and engaging.

