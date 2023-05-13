Optical Illusion: While there are many animals hidden in the image, you just need to find the hidden elephant. Can you find it?

Ever wondered how creative nature has been to create not one but a myriad of organisms, all different in shapes, sizes, the habitats they live in, the complexity of their bodies, and of course, their nature? God created mankind with the most advanced brain, the ability for language, the ability to civilize and develop societies, and an advanced understanding of emotions and morality. the Almighty created some mammals who are meek, and symbolize innocence, purity, and simple living, while He created wild creatures like the big cats who can never be called "meek". In this sense, every organism that the Almighty has created and sent on the planet symbolizes a quality. The big cats symbolize valor, the cattle symbolizes innocence, the horse demonstrates speed and action, the monkey and languors symbolize mischief, the ants symbolize hard work and perseverance, rabbits and mice symbolize cuteness, cats demonstrate flexibility, the dogs showcase loyalty, and oh, the big fat elephants symbolize royalty. So, who do you think would be our special animal for the "Find the hidden animal" challenge today? Well, it is the elephant!

Elephants symbolize royalty and power. They are human-friendly beings who are adorable and cute on one side but can be fierce on the other end. They are animals that are often seen in herds, which shows their bond and connectivity. Oftentimes, you would see a herd of elephants marching in a line with the leading males of the family walking at the front, so as to lead the herd and protect the herd from any dangers coming forward, while the baby ones follow their footsteps at the back. Hey, not everyone sees elephants with the same perception. On one end, the term "elephant" will elicit an image of a super cute baby elephant sprinkling water from his trunk all over his body and having the time of his life in the hot summers, while on the other end, many will visualize a huge elephant with a long trunk, with his eyes portraying royalty. Whatever image you get in your mind with the thought of an animal, you can always agree to the fact that perhaps no one in the world has a negative perception of elephants in mind.

Now that you have gotten well-acquainted with our animal for our today's "find the hidden animal" challenge, you are all set for the exciting challenge. Here is the drill you need to follow!

The Drill

Every now and then we come up with a picture and you are supposed to find the hidden animal in the picture. However, today's challenge is a bit different from the rest. Today, we will be presenting you with a picture that will have not one but many hidden animals in it. While all these hidden animals will be teasing your brain and grabbing your attention, all you have to do in the challenge is to simply find the hidden elephant. Oh, did we tell you that you need to find the hidden elephant in a set time frame, which actually, makes the challenge even harder?

The Rules

The rules are pretty simple and straightforward, all you have to do is find the hidden elephant in not more than 10 seconds. Simply set a timer for 10 seconds on your phone. Now start finding the hidden elephant the moment the timer starts. Stop your search the moment the timer beeps. Simple!

PRO TIP:

No matter how tempting it gets to look at the other animals, focus on finding just the elephant in the image.

Now that you know the drill and the rules, you are all set to find the hidden elephant in the image.

Find the hidden elephant in not more than 10 seconds!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Could you find the royal animal?

Here has been the elephant hiding all this while!

Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)

Wasn't the challenge interesting? Well, we are experts at bringing challenges that are super interesting.

