Math Riddles With Answers: These Math Riddles On Fractions Will Remind You Of Your School Days.

Math may be your most dreaded subject in school, but solving math riddles outside the pressure of scoring well is always fun. Math as a subject puts forward exciting, out of the box, problems inspired by everyday life that compel you to think outside the box. Here comes another set of exciting math riddles that will not only force you to use some crazy calculations, but will also remind you of those bright, youthful days of school.







And oh, you do not need to worry about staying awake in confusion. We also present to you the answers of the math riddles at the end.

Are you ready? Grab your pencils and notepads!







Math Riddles On Fractions:

Math Riddle 1:

One-half of the students in a school are girls, and 3/5 of these girls are studying in lower classes. What fraction of girls are studying in lower classes?









Math Riddle 2:

Sam reads three-fifth of 75 pages of his lesson. How many more pages does he need to complete the lesson?







Math Riddle 3:

A herd of cows gives 4 liters of milk each day. But each cow gives one-third of the total milk each day. They give 24 liters of milk in six days. How many cows are there in the herd?

Math Riddle 4:

If 312 m of wire is cut from a piece of 10 m long wire, how much of the wire is left?









Can’t wait to check the answers? Here you go!







ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

Answer 1:

Fraction of girls studying in school = 1/2

Fraction of girls studying in lower classes = 3/5 of 1/2

= 3/5 × 1/2

= (3 × 1)/(5 × 2)

= 3/10

Thus, 3/10 of girls study in lower classes.

Math Riddle 2:

Answer 2:

Sam reads = 3/5 of 75

= 3/5 × 75









= 45 pages.

Sam has to read = 75 – 45.

= 30 pages.

Thus, Sam has to read 30 more pages.

Math Riddle 3:

Answer 3:

A herd of cows gives 4 liters of milk each day.

Each cow gives one-third of the total milk each day = 1/3 of 4

Therefore, each cow gives 4/3 of milk each day.

Total no. of cows = 4 ÷ 4/3

= 4 × ¾

= 3

Thus, there are 3 cows in the herd.









Math Riddle 4:

Answer 4:

The total length of the wire = 10 m

Fraction of the wire cut out = 312 m = 72 m

Length of the wire left = 10 m – 312 m

= [101 - 72] m, [L.C.M. of 1, 2 is 2]

= [202 - 72] m, [101 × 22]

= [20−72] m

= 132 m

= 612 m









How many of them could you guess right? If every riddle had 5 marks, what is your score?

Oh, wait, did we promise not to add the pressure to score on your shoulders?