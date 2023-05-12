Math riddles: You just can't miss these math riddles.

There are some things in life that you just can't miss; like the first rain of the season, any rainbows in the sky, the beautiful moon, and these math riddles.
Math riddles with answers
These math riddles are a must-try not only for people who like math but also for those who don't find it interesting enough.

Math Riddle 1: If you multiply this number by any other number, the answer will always be the same. What is the number?

Math Riddle 2: John has $28.75. He purchased three cookies that cost $1.50 each, five newspapers that each cost $0.50, five flowers for $1.25 each, and used the remainder of the cash on a pair of sunglasses. How much were the sunglasses?

Math Riddle 3: A monkey is trying to climb a coconut tree. He takes 3 steps forward and slips back 2 steps downward. Each forward step is 30 cm and each backward step is 40 cm. How many steps are required to climb a 100 cm tree?

ANSWERS:



Math Riddle 1:

Answer:

Zero.



Math Riddle 2:

Answer:

$15.50.



Math Riddle 3:

Answer:

50 steps.
