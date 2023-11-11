Best Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Quotes: National is observed on Nover 11 every year to commemorate the birth of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Since 2008, the day honours the contribution of India’s first Education Minister. He was a great scholar and prominent leader of the Indian National Congress. The visionary man was honoured with the title Maulana which means 'Our Master' and later he adopted Azad (Free) as his pen name. On this occasion, this article aims to help you understand the importance of education in shaping a progressive society with the wise words of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

About Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was born on 11 November 1888. He was a well-known Indian scholar, freedom fighter, and pivotal figure in the country's independence movement. Azad, a renowned Islamic scholar and advocate for Hindu-Muslim reconciliation, was born in Mecca. He was the country's first Minister of Education after independence and had a significant impact on the growth of the Indian educational system.