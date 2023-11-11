Best Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Quotes: National is observed on Nover 11 every year to commemorate the birth of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Since 2008, the day honours the contribution of India’s first Education Minister. He was a great scholar and prominent leader of the Indian National Congress. The visionary man was honoured with the title Maulana which means 'Our Master' and later he adopted Azad (Free) as his pen name. On this occasion, this article aims to help you understand the importance of education in shaping a progressive society with the wise words of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
About Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was born on 11 November 1888. He was a well-known Indian scholar, freedom fighter, and pivotal figure in the country's independence movement. Azad, a renowned Islamic scholar and advocate for Hindu-Muslim reconciliation, was born in Mecca. He was the country's first Minister of Education after independence and had a significant impact on the growth of the Indian educational system.
Azad presided over the Indian National Congress and was a close friend of Mahatma Gandhi. He was regarded as a respected figure because of his dedication to nationalism and secularism. Maulana Azad was adamantly against the division of India, seeing it as a one, peaceful nation open to people of all religions. His influence on the political and intellectual climate of the country is still felt today, and organisations and programmes that advance social cohesion and education bear witness to his legacy.
Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Abul Kalam Azad
- “As a child of God, I am greater than anything that can happen to me.”
- “Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.”
- “Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names.”
- “You have to dream before your dreams can come true.”
- “Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model.”
- “Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness.”
- “Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society.”
- “To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.”
- “Do we not realise that self respect comes with self reliance?”
- “Teaching by tongue can be perspired but by good deed can stay stronger.”
- "I am part of the indivisible unity that is Indian nationality."
- "Do we not realize that self-respect comes with self-reliance?"
- "Many people plant trees but few of them get fruit of it."
- ''We have not invaded anyone. We have not conquered anyone. We have not grabbed their land, their culture, their history and tried to enforce our way of life on them.''
Famous Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Quotes Images
“One who is not moved by music is unsound of mind and intemperate; is far from spirituality and is denser than birds and beasts because everyone is affected by melodious sounds.”
“Art is the education of emotions and is thus an essential element in any scheme of truly national education. Education, whether at the secondary or the university stage, cannot be regarded as complete if it does not train our faculties to the perception of beauty.”
"Every individual has a right to an education that will enable him to develop his faculties and live a full human life."
“No program of national education can be appropriate if it does not give full consideration to the education and advancement of one-half of the society that is the women.”
Conclusion
India's post-independence growth and freedom struggle benefited greatly from the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. As the country's first minister of education, he promoted inclusive, secular education while highlighting the value of knowledge for advancement.
His noteworthy accomplishments include holding the office of President of the Indian National Congress and playing a significant role in the Constituent Assembly's work on the Indian Constitution. For his exceptional services to the country, Azad received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, posthumously in 1992. The day he passed away was February 22, 1958. Even after his passing, his contributions to secularism, education, and his unwavering work for a peaceful and unified India go on.