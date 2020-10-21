Mediterranean tropical-like cyclones are commonly known as 'Medicanes' or 'Mediterranean hurricanes'. Medicanes do not occur frequently and are not strong but on rare occasions, they have reached the strength of Category 1 hurricane. However, scientists have warned recently that these kinds of cyclones have now become frequent due to the human-induced climate change.

What is the difference between Medicanes and Hurricanes?

Medicanes Hurricanes 1- Medicanes are hybrid storms featuring an eye and are generally formed during the winter season. 1- Hurricanes are rapidly rotating storm system with a low-pressure centre, a closed low-level atmospheric circulation with strong winds and a spiral arrangement of thunderstorms. 2- They have strong winds spinning around a core with torrential rainfall. 2- They are winds whirling round their central clear eye, with their winds blowing counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere. 3- They lasts for about 24 to 48 hours. 3- The Hurricanes may last long for a month. 4- They are less intense (30 mph - 70 mph). They rarely reach the strength of a Category 1 hurricane. 4- They are intense and in extreme cases may exceed 150 mph - 200 mph. 5- They occur once or twice in a year. 5- They occur frequently in a year. 6- Core of medicanes is colder. 6- Core of hurricanes is warmer. Image source: Wikipedia

Why it is in news?

Recently, scientists have warned that medicanes have started occurring frequently due to the human-induced global warming.

The surface temperature of the Mediterranean sea has increased, giving them the appearance of a tropical cyclone. The increased sea surface temperature is also raising the wind speed of the storms, causing heavy rainfall.

Interesting Facts about Medicanes and Hurricanes

1- Medicanes are not formally classified as cyclones and are not monitored by any agency.

2- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Hellenic National Meteorological Service are the governing agencies for Medicanes.

3- Medicanes used to occur only in the Mediterranean sea, but in the last two decades they have been formed over the Black sea too.

4- The cyclones in the Mediterranean sea do not form easily because it is dry but due to SST (sea surface temperature), it has caused floods in Italy, Spain and France.

5- As per the World Meteorological Organisation, this year is a La Nina year. This means that the number of hurricanes will occur less this year. However, due to global warming, the hurricanes are very active.

