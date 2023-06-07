Mini Crossword with Answers: June 7, 2023

Crossword puzzles are a popular word game that has been around for centuries. They are a great way to challenge your mind, learn new things, and have fun. Crossword puzzles come in all shapes and sizes, from simple word searches to complex cryptic puzzles. There is a crossword puzzle for everyone, regardless of age or skill level.

The first crossword puzzle was created by Arthur Wynne, a journalist from Liverpool, England, and published in the New York World on December 21, 1913. By the 1920s, crossword puzzles were a popular pastime in the United States and Europe. Some of the most popular crossword puzzles in the world include the New York Times crossword puzzle, the Washington Post crossword puzzle, and the USA Today crossword puzzle.

Mini Crossword: June 7, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

3. Neighbour of Laos and Cambodia (8 letters)

4. The stargazers' favourite pastime, connecting the dots in the night sky (13 letters)

5. Turn waste into new materials or products (7 letters)

Down:

1. To disappear gradually (4 letters)

2. To change from a solid to a liquid (4 letters)

Mini Crossword Answers: June 7, 2023

Across:

3. Thailand

4. Constellation

5. Recycle

Down:

1. Fade

3. Melt