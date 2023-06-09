Mini Crossword with Answers: June 9, 2023

Crossword puzzle is a great mental game that will test your knowledge and vocabulary. Our mini crossword puzzles are an ideal educative tool for you if you enjoy learning new words, or improve your English language skills. These crossword puzzles are quick to solve with an easy difficulty level. Play daily free crossword puzzles online on Jagran Josh to keep your mind sharp.

Our crossword game comprises easy words with clues from a varied range of topics including general awareness, historical or static GK facts, idioms & phrases, etc. Solving these crosswords is a fun source of learning. We publish a fresh new mini crossword puzzle daily. You need to look at the clues to solve the crossword.

There are 3 clues in this mini crossword. For example, one of the clues asks you about one of the animals of the Chinese New Year. It also tells that it is a 6-letter word. So, you may either enter the right word if you already know what animal that could be or do a simple search with the clue provided to figure out the answer.

Play daily a free mini crossword puzzle from Jagran Josh!

Mini Crossword: June 9, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. To be jealous of (4 letters)

3. One of the animals of the Chinese New Year (6 letters)

Down:

2. Curious, one who wants to understand things (11 letters)

Mini Crossword Answers: June 9, 2023

Across:

1. Envy

3. Dragon

Down:

2. Inquisitive

