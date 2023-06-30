The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge of a wide range of topics, including static GK, general awareness, English vocabulary, India and world geography, history, polity, economy, science and technology, and sports.

In addition to being entertaining, solving crossword puzzles has been shown to have a number of cognitive benefits. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM Evidence) found that people who regularly solved crossword puzzles experienced a decrease in brain shrinkage and an improvement in cognitive skills.

Each mini crossword puzzle provides a set of clues to help you find the correct answers. As you progress through the puzzle, filling in a word or two, you will unlock hints that will help you decipher the remaining clues. You can also use resources such as dictionaries or thesauruses to help you find the answers.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: June 30, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. Another word for ‘determination’. (8 letters)

3. Who wrote Ramayana? (7 letters)

Down:

1. A planet with over 100 moons. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 30, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

2. Tenacity

3. Valmiki

Down:

1. Saturn

Did you enjoy the crossword?

