Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are images that trick the eye and brain into seeing something that is not actually there. One type of optical illusion that is particularly fascinating is the hidden faces illusion. These illusions are images that contain patterns that can be interpreted as faces, even though there are no actual faces in the image.

Solving hidden faces optical illusion can be a fun and challenging activity. It can also be beneficial for your brain. When you solve a hidden faces illusion, you are using your visual cortex to process the image and identify the hidden faces. This can help to improve your visual perception and cognitive skills.

SHARE this hidden faces optical illusion picture with your family, friends, and colleagues. See if they can spot the hidden face within 5 seconds!

Only 1% High IQ Can Spot A Man’s Face Hidden In This Dog Optical Illusion In 5 Seconds!

Image: Bright Side

Look carefully at this illusion picture as they tend to play tricks on your vision and mind. 99% of the people could not find a man’s face hidden in this dog picture. We challenge you to spot a man’s face within 5 seconds.

At first glance, it may look like a cute picture of a dog.

However, claims tell there is a man’s face hidden in this optical illusion drawing.

This dog optical illusion has left optical illusion lovers stumped and scratching their heads as they are unable to find the hidden face of a man in it.

Ready to take this optical illusion challenge?

Your time starts now! You have 5 seconds!

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also check: Personality Test: Your Sleeping Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Sitting Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Did you spot the man’s face hidden in the optical illusion in 5 seconds?

Bravo! You are among the 1% of highly intelligent and exceptionally observant people. Studies have found that people with a higher IQ were more likely to be able to see the hidden faces in a particular illusion. So, if you were able to solve this hidden faces illusions, you are good at focusing on the bigger picture, identifying patterns and shapes, and thinking critically.

Also check: Math Riddles IQ Test: Can You Solve This Crypto Puzzle In 15 Seconds?

Also check: Only 1% People With Super Vision Can Find The Cat In This Optical Illusion In 5 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Hidden Faces Answer

Try to look at the image from a distance. This will help you to see the big picture and it will be easier to spot a face that stands out.

Try to rotate the image to see it from different angles and perspectives. This will help your perception skills.

If you still can't spot the hidden face, don't worry. You're not alone. Only about 1% of people can find it. We have provided the optical illusion answer below.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

Also check: You Have Eagle Eyes If You Can Spot The Number 81 among 31’s in 3 seconds!

Also check: Only 2% Creative Genius Can Find The Butterfly In The Picture Puzzle In 5 Seconds!

Also check: Find The Real Father Of The Child In 5 Secs, Only 1% Pass This Test!