The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword offers an engaging and diverse range of topics, making it a comprehensive source for enhancing your knowledge of static GK, general awareness, English vocabulary, India and world geography, history, polity, economy, science and technology, sports, and more. Not only is it an entertaining activity, but recent research published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM Evidence) has revealed that individuals who regularly engage in solving crossword puzzles experience a decrease in brain shrinkage and an improvement in cognitive skills.

Each mini crossword puzzle presents a set of clues to guide you towards finding the correct answers. As you progress through the crossword, filling in a word or two, you will unlock hints that assist in deciphering the remaining clues. Utilize resources such as dictionaries or thesauruses to aid in finding the answers and overcoming any roadblocks.

Mini Crossword: June 29, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. A situation that is difficult to understand or a problem that is hard to solve. (8 letters)

3. Newton's first law of motion is known as law of ______ (7 letters)

Down:

2. River originating from the Gangotri glacier in the Himalayas. (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 29, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Perplexing

3. Inertia

Down:

2. Ganga

